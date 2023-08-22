FOOD MENU

BREAKFAST

L&L Pancakes

$11.99

blueberry chia jam with chocolate chips

L&L Overnight Oats

$5.99

oats, almond milk, vainilla, maple syrup, cinnamon,

L&L Chia Pudding

$5.99

Chia, Almond Milk. Toppings: berries

COLD BOWLS

L&L Acai Bowl

$12.50

16 onz acai, bananas, strawberries and honey. Toppings banana, strawberries, granola, coconut flakes, swirl of almond butter

Dragon Fruit Dream

$12.50

dragon fruit, banana, coconut milk, maple syrup. Toppings : banana, coconut flakes, granola, hemp seeds, pollen seeds

Pom-Berry Bowl

$12.50

Strawberries, Pomegranate seeds, Banana, Yogurt toppings Granola, Coconut flakes, banana, strawberries, pomogrates

COLD SALADS ON THE FRIDGE

Chicken Honey Mustard

$8.99

Shredded Chicken, Honey, Mustard, Green apple, Celery, Almonds, Cilantro, Curcuma.

Orale Mex Salad

$6.99

Quinoa, Onions, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes

Orzo Shrimp Salad

$9.99

CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, DILL, FETTA CHEESE AND LEMON VINAGRATE, LENTEJAS: CARROTS, CELERY, RED ONION, COLOR PEPPERS, PARSLEY ON RED WINE VINAIGRETTE.

Lentil Salad

$6.99

Lentils, Carrot, Celery, Red Onion, Color Peppers, Pashley on Red Wine Vinaigrette

TOAST

AVO'Fav Toast

$9.99

Avocado, Pickle onions, Pumpkin seeds, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese and side house salad

Mamma Mia Toast

$11.99

Pesto, Burrata, cherry tomatoes, pistachio, balsamic glazed on top and side house salad

Cloud Toast

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with ricotta cheese, parmesan y chili flakes and side house salad

Salmon Toast

$12.99

Smoked Salmon, lemon yogurt, cucumber, radish, Pickle onions, capers and side house salad

Nut Butter Toast

$8.00

ALMOND OR PB BUTTER, BANANA, RASBERRY, CACAO NIBS, COCONUT FLAKES

Blueberry Toast

$8.00

blueberry and chia jam with ricotta cheese

SPECIAL OF THE MONTH

Chicken Lentil Cake

$10.99

chicken salad with pickle veggies

Veggie Lentil Cake

$9.99

avocado spread, sweet plantains, corn salsa, arugula and chipotle aioli.

DRINK MENU

SMOOTHIES

Blueberry Cobbler

$9.25

BLUEBERRIES, BANANA, ALMOND MILK AND BUTTER AND COCONUT FLAKES:

Tropical Bliss

$9.25

Pineapple, banana, coconut milk, hemp seeds, basil, baby spinash, mint

Mango Lazy

$9.25

Mango, Greek yogurt, almond milk, honey, ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, cardamom, Cinnamon on top

Killer Kale

$9.25

pineapple, mango. Coconut water, avocado, kale, coconut nectar

PB Kockout

$9.25

banana, pb butter, cashew milk, vegan chocolate protein, cacao nibs, avocado

Banana Berry

$9.25

Strawberries, bananas, almond milk, almond butter, vanilla

Dragon Cloud

$9.25

Dragon fruit, bananas, mango, coconut milk, lemon juice, coconut nectar

Berry Joy

$9.25

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, bananas, shia

Sunrise Smoothie

$9.25

Kiwi, Pineapple, Mango, Orange, Ginger, Curcuma, Honey, Mint

COLD PRESS JUICES

Spicy Carrot

$9.99

Carrots, Green apple, Ginger, Cayenne

Slushy Juice

$9.99

Watermelon, lemon, mint, basil

El Verde Bueno

$9.99

Cucumbers, Kale, Celery, Green and red Apple, lime

Tumeric Tunic

$9.99

Pineapple, Orange, Curcuma, Cucumbers, Ginger, Lime

Love & Sweet

$9.99

organic almonds, organic vainilla, organic cinnamon, maple syrop

Beat Up

$9.99

Carrots, Ginger, Green apple, Beets, Cayenne peper

Green Fresh

$9.99

Cucumbers, coconut Water, Pineapple, Celery, Lime

COFFEE

Americano

$3.75

Double Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Water

$1.00

Flavor water

$1.25

Cambucha

$3.50