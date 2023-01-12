A map showing the location of Lots of Eats - Thai Kitchen 1211 Osgood StreetView gallery

Lots of Eats - Thai Kitchen 1211 Osgood Street

review star

No reviews yet

1211 Osgood Street

North Andover, MA 01845

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Fried Vegetarian Roll

Signature Appetizers

Steamed Butterfly

$8.00

Steamed Thai style dumplings filled with sweet turnips and chopped peanuts, garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

Thai Samosa

$9.00

Crispy pastry filled with sauteed potato, carrot, onion, peas, and a touch of yellow curry powder. Served with Thai plum sauce.

Crazy Rolls

$11.00

Marinated ground pork with glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, and black pepper, fried until crispy. Served with sweet and sour sauce, topped with chopped roasted peanuts.

Plar Goong (Shrimp Salad)

$13.00

Grilled shrimps tossed with lemongrass, red onion, cilantro, fish sauce, lime juice, and chili pepper. Served on a bed of lettuce.

Garlic Pork Ribs

$14.00

Royal Thonglang Leaf-Wrapped salad bites filled with toasted coconut, peanuts, ginger, lime, shallots, and fresh chili. Served with vary Thai style palm sugar dressing.

Thai Style Fried Mussels

$14.00

Grilled squid tossed with Thai seafood dressing.

Crispy Fried Buttercup

$9.00

Appetizers

Fresh Spring Roll

$9.00

Fried Vegetarian Roll

$8.00

Crispy rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, celery, glass noodles, and served with Thai plum sauce.

Maine Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Crispy wonton sheet filled with Maine crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, and scallions. Served with Thai plum sauce.

Kanom Krok

$9.00

Shrimp ,minced pork and chive stuffing. Sprinkled with crispy garlic and served with sweet chili soy sauce.

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Crispy fried tofu, served with sweet and sour sauce. Topped with ground roasted peanuts.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fried brussels sprouts and seasoned.

Crispy Chive Cakes

$9.00

Fried chive cakes, served with ginger sauce with a hint of chili paste.

Khao Jee

$7.00

Steamed rice flour dough with minced pork, Chinese sausage and onion stuffing.

Gyoza

$9.00

Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced pork, onion, scallions, and garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled Thai chicken skewers served with peanut sauce.

Wings

$9.00

Fried chicken wings marinated in Thai seasoning and deep fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce and Thai sweet chili sauce.

Sweet Chili Wings

$10.00

Fried chicken wings coated with our special sweet chili sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried until golden brown, served with Thai plum sauce.

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Deep fried scallion pancake. Served with ginger sauce.

Edamame

$8.00

Sliced buttercup squash battered and deep fried. Sweet plum sauce for dipping.

Soup

Tom Yum

Lemongrass broth with a touch of chili pepper and lime, mushrooms, tomatoes, coconut milk, and garnished with cilantro.

Tom Kha

Coconut-galangal broth, mushrooms, young coconut meat, and tomatoes. Garnished with cilantro.

Mama's Bowl Tom Yum Seafood

$18.00

Shrimps, squid, and mussels in savory Tom Yum broth with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, galangal, chili pepper, coconut milk, and young coconut meat. Garnished with cilantro.

Salad

Lots of Eats Salad

$9.00

Fresh mixed salad, avocado, tomatoes, and sprinkled with dried cranberries and toasted coconut flakes dressing with coconut balsamic dressing.

Pad Thai Salad

$10.00

Chopped lettuce, crispy vermicelli noodles, fried shallots, scallions, cilantro and crusted roasted peanut dressed with refreshing Inorn (in-on) dressing, tamarind juice, lime juice, and palm sugar.

Noodle & Fried Rice dishes

Pad Thai

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts in Pad Thai Sauce.

Spicy Pad Thai Noodle

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, and chopped peanuts, in our spicy secret sauce.

Drunken Noodle

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, chili, egg, bell peppers, broccoli, and onion in basil sauce.

Thai Lomein

Stir-fried lomein noodles and broccoli, snap peas, bell pepper, cauliflower, and scallions in brown sauce.

Pad See Ew

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.

House Fried Rice

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, and scallions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, chicken, curry powder, egg, onions, pineapple, mango, raisins, scallions and cashew nuts.

Indonesian Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, onion, scallions, and red curry paste. Topped with BBQ chicken and cilantro.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with ground chicken, onion, and bell pepper, and fresh hot chili pepper.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00

chicken,shrimp, egg, cabbage,onion,scallion,tomato and clear noodle stir-fried in light brown sauce.

Curry Dishes

Khao Soi Salmon

$19.00

Northern Thai curry over egg noodles. Served with lime, shallots, Thai chili, mustard green, and crispy yellow noodles.

Avocado Curry

$18.00

Chicken, shrimp, buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant in Red Curry sauce and avocado topped with coconut sauce.

Mango Curry

$20.00

Scallops, shrimp, snap peas, onions, cherry tomatoes in Yellow curry sauce and mango cubes.

Massaman Curry

Potatoes, onion, and peanut in Massaman curry.

Lots of Eats Entree

Thai Cashew Nut

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

Mango Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Battered and deep fried chicken sauteed with mango, snap peas, and onion in sweet chili sauce.

Thai General Gao Chicken

$17.00

Battered and deep fried chicken tossed with ginger sweet chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.

Thai Basil

Chicken Pineapple

$17.00

Sauteed chicken with pineapple, snow peas, onions, mushroom, scallions, and cashew nut in brown sauce.

Triple Delight

$19.00

Chicken, shrimp, and beef sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, cauliflower, and scallions, in ginger sauce.

Chicken Broccoli

$16.00

Scallops & Shrimp in the Garden

$20.00

Scallops and shrimp sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in our special brown sauce.

Roasted Duck with Green Noodle

$18.00

Roasted Duck with Rice

$18.00

Lots of Eats Signature

Fish & Garlic

$23.00

Haddock Black Pepper

$23.00

Honey Crispy Duck

$26.00

Spicy Crispy Duck

$26.00

Khao Kha Moo

$17.00

Ginger Caramelized Shrimp

$22.00

Battered shrimp sauteed in Prik Pao sauce, palm sugar, ginger and scallions with steamed broccoli and cauliflower.

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

Vegetarian Specialties

Jay Pad Thai

Classic wok-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts, peanuts, and scallion in Pad Thai sauce.

Jay Fried Rice

Fried rice with pineapple, onions, tomatoes, and scallions in vegan brown sauce.

Jay Pad Pak

Jay Eggplant Pad Cha

Jay Vegetable Curry

$17.00

Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, snap peas, onion, pineapple, cauliflower in vegetable curry sauce.

Jay Drunken Noodle

Spicy wok-fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, broccoli, onion, cauliflower, fresh chili, in basil sauce.

Jay Pad See Ew

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.

Jay Gra Prao Grob Tofu

$15.00

Crispy basil in sweet Thai chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.

Tofu Pad Pong Ka-Ree

Evil Tofu

Sides

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$0.35

Hot Chili in Oil

$0.50

Steamed Noodle

$3.50

Steamed Flat Egg Noodle

$5.50

Crispy Noodle

$3.95

Half Avocado

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Egg Fried Rice

$6.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sweet Soy Sauce

$1.75

Grilled Ch Side

$4.50

Steamed Mix Veg

$6.95

Dessert

Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00

Mango Sorbet

$8.00

Khao Tom Mad

$8.00

Sticky Rice, Coconut Milk, Black Bean, and Bananas

Sweet Mango w/Sticky Rice

$9.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Noodle & Fried Rice Dishes

L- Pad Thai Noodle

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts in Pad Thai Sauce.

L- Spicy Pad Thai Noodle

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, and chopped peanuts, in our spicy secret sauce.

L- Drunken Noodle

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, chili, egg, bell peppers, broccoli, and onion in basil sauce.

L- Pad See Ew

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.

L- Thai Lomein

Stir-fried lomein noodles and broccoli, snap peas, bell pepper, cauliflower, and scallions in brown sauce.

L- House Fried Rice

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, and scallions.

L- Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with ground chicken, onion, and bell pepper, and fresh hot chili pepper.

L- Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, chicken, curry powder, egg, onions, pineapple, mango, raisins, scallions and cashew nuts.

Curry Dishes

L- Avocado Curry

$13.00

Chicken, shrimp, buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant in Red Curry sauce and avocado topped with coconut sauce.

L- Mango Curry

$13.00

Scallops, shrimp, snap peas, onions, cherry tomatoes in Yellow curry sauce and mango cubes.

L- Massaman Curry

Potatoes, onion, and peanut in Massaman curry.

Entree

L- Thai Cashew Nut

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

L- Mango Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Battered and deep fried chicken sauteed with mango, snap peas, and onion in sweet chili sauce.

L- Thai General Gao Chicken

$13.00

Battered and deep fried chicken tossed with ginger sweet chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.

L- Ginger Caramelized Shrimp

$16.00

Battered shrimp sauteed in Prik Pao sauce, palm sugar, ginger and scallions with steamed broccoli and cauliflower.

L- Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00

Scallops and shrimp sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in our special brown sauce.

L Thai Basil

Vegetarian Specialties

L-Jay Pad Thai

Classic wok-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts, peanuts, and scallion in Pad Thai sauce.

L- Jay Fried Rice

Fried rice with pineapple, onions, tomatoes, and scallions in vegan brown sauce.

L- Jay Pad Pak

Steamed rice noodles on the bed of steamed mixed vegetables, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, snap peas, and cauliflower with our house made creamy peanut sauce.

L-Jay Eggplant Pad Cha

L- Jay Vegetable Curry

$12.00

Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, snap peas, onion, pineapple, cauliflower in vegetable curry sauce.

L- Jay Drunken Noodle

Spicy wok-fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, broccoli, onion, cauliflower, fresh chili, in basil sauce.

L- Jay Pad See Ew

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.

L- Jay Gra Prao Grob Tofu

$12.00

Crispy basil in sweet Thai chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.

L- Tofu Pad Pong Ka-Ree

Snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in vegetarian sauce.

L-Evil Tofu

Cold Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.75

Bottled Water

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Whole Milk

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Soda

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Soda

$3.50

Hot Beverages

Hot Thai Coffee

$3.75

Hot Thai Tea

$3.75

Hot Green Tea

$3.75

Ginger Tea

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Location

1211 Osgood Street, North Andover, MA 01845

Directions

