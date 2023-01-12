- Home
Lots of Eats - Thai Kitchen 1211 Osgood Street
No reviews yet
1211 Osgood Street
North Andover, MA 01845
Popular Items
Signature Appetizers
Steamed Butterfly
Steamed Thai style dumplings filled with sweet turnips and chopped peanuts, garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
Thai Samosa
Crispy pastry filled with sauteed potato, carrot, onion, peas, and a touch of yellow curry powder. Served with Thai plum sauce.
Crazy Rolls
Marinated ground pork with glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, and black pepper, fried until crispy. Served with sweet and sour sauce, topped with chopped roasted peanuts.
Plar Goong (Shrimp Salad)
Grilled shrimps tossed with lemongrass, red onion, cilantro, fish sauce, lime juice, and chili pepper. Served on a bed of lettuce.
Garlic Pork Ribs
Royal Thonglang Leaf-Wrapped salad bites filled with toasted coconut, peanuts, ginger, lime, shallots, and fresh chili. Served with vary Thai style palm sugar dressing.
Thai Style Fried Mussels
Grilled squid tossed with Thai seafood dressing.
Crispy Fried Buttercup
Appetizers
Fresh Spring Roll
Fried Vegetarian Roll
Crispy rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, celery, glass noodles, and served with Thai plum sauce.
Maine Crab Rangoon
Crispy wonton sheet filled with Maine crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, and scallions. Served with Thai plum sauce.
Kanom Krok
Shrimp ,minced pork and chive stuffing. Sprinkled with crispy garlic and served with sweet chili soy sauce.
Crispy Tofu
Crispy fried tofu, served with sweet and sour sauce. Topped with ground roasted peanuts.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fried brussels sprouts and seasoned.
Crispy Chive Cakes
Fried chive cakes, served with ginger sauce with a hint of chili paste.
Khao Jee
Steamed rice flour dough with minced pork, Chinese sausage and onion stuffing.
Gyoza
Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced pork, onion, scallions, and garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
Chicken Satay
Grilled Thai chicken skewers served with peanut sauce.
Wings
Fried chicken wings marinated in Thai seasoning and deep fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce and Thai sweet chili sauce.
Sweet Chili Wings
Fried chicken wings coated with our special sweet chili sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried until golden brown, served with Thai plum sauce.
Fried Calamari
Deep fried scallion pancake. Served with ginger sauce.
Edamame
Sliced buttercup squash battered and deep fried. Sweet plum sauce for dipping.
Soup
Tom Yum
Lemongrass broth with a touch of chili pepper and lime, mushrooms, tomatoes, coconut milk, and garnished with cilantro.
Tom Kha
Coconut-galangal broth, mushrooms, young coconut meat, and tomatoes. Garnished with cilantro.
Mama's Bowl Tom Yum Seafood
Shrimps, squid, and mussels in savory Tom Yum broth with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, galangal, chili pepper, coconut milk, and young coconut meat. Garnished with cilantro.
Salad
Lots of Eats Salad
Fresh mixed salad, avocado, tomatoes, and sprinkled with dried cranberries and toasted coconut flakes dressing with coconut balsamic dressing.
Pad Thai Salad
Chopped lettuce, crispy vermicelli noodles, fried shallots, scallions, cilantro and crusted roasted peanut dressed with refreshing Inorn (in-on) dressing, tamarind juice, lime juice, and palm sugar.
Noodle & Fried Rice dishes
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts in Pad Thai Sauce.
Spicy Pad Thai Noodle
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, and chopped peanuts, in our spicy secret sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, chili, egg, bell peppers, broccoli, and onion in basil sauce.
Thai Lomein
Stir-fried lomein noodles and broccoli, snap peas, bell pepper, cauliflower, and scallions in brown sauce.
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.
House Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, and scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, chicken, curry powder, egg, onions, pineapple, mango, raisins, scallions and cashew nuts.
Indonesian Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, onion, scallions, and red curry paste. Topped with BBQ chicken and cilantro.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with ground chicken, onion, and bell pepper, and fresh hot chili pepper.
Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken,shrimp, egg, cabbage,onion,scallion,tomato and clear noodle stir-fried in light brown sauce.
Curry Dishes
Khao Soi Salmon
Northern Thai curry over egg noodles. Served with lime, shallots, Thai chili, mustard green, and crispy yellow noodles.
Avocado Curry
Chicken, shrimp, buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant in Red Curry sauce and avocado topped with coconut sauce.
Mango Curry
Scallops, shrimp, snap peas, onions, cherry tomatoes in Yellow curry sauce and mango cubes.
Massaman Curry
Potatoes, onion, and peanut in Massaman curry.
Lots of Eats Entree
Thai Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
Mango Crispy Chicken
Battered and deep fried chicken sauteed with mango, snap peas, and onion in sweet chili sauce.
Thai General Gao Chicken
Battered and deep fried chicken tossed with ginger sweet chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.
Thai Basil
Chicken Pineapple
Sauteed chicken with pineapple, snow peas, onions, mushroom, scallions, and cashew nut in brown sauce.
Triple Delight
Chicken, shrimp, and beef sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, cauliflower, and scallions, in ginger sauce.
Chicken Broccoli
Scallops & Shrimp in the Garden
Scallops and shrimp sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in our special brown sauce.
Roasted Duck with Green Noodle
Roasted Duck with Rice
Lots of Eats Signature
Fish & Garlic
Haddock Black Pepper
Honey Crispy Duck
Spicy Crispy Duck
Khao Kha Moo
Ginger Caramelized Shrimp
Battered shrimp sauteed in Prik Pao sauce, palm sugar, ginger and scallions with steamed broccoli and cauliflower.
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
Vegetarian Specialties
Jay Pad Thai
Classic wok-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts, peanuts, and scallion in Pad Thai sauce.
Jay Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, onions, tomatoes, and scallions in vegan brown sauce.
Jay Pad Pak
Jay Eggplant Pad Cha
Jay Vegetable Curry
Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, snap peas, onion, pineapple, cauliflower in vegetable curry sauce.
Jay Drunken Noodle
Spicy wok-fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, broccoli, onion, cauliflower, fresh chili, in basil sauce.
Jay Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.
Jay Gra Prao Grob Tofu
Crispy basil in sweet Thai chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.
Tofu Pad Pong Ka-Ree
Evil Tofu
Sides
Dessert
Cold Beverages
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Bottled Water
San Pellegrino
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Orange Soda
Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Chocolate Milk
Whole Milk
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Soda
Orange Juice
Unsweet Tea
Soda
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1211 Osgood Street, North Andover, MA 01845
Photos coming soon!