Love at First Bite Thai- Lexington 1710 Massachusetts Avenue

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Maine Crab Rangoon

Appetizer Signature

Kra tong Thong

$10.00

Crazy Roll

$11.00

Steamed Butterfly 🌱

$8.00

Salt & Pepper Fried Calamari

$10.00

Larb Moo

$11.00

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$10.00

Appetizer & Snacks

Fresh Spring Roll 🌱

$8.50

Fried Vegetarian Roll

$8.50

Maine Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy Chive Cake

$9.00

Vegetable Emerald Gyoza 🌱

$9.00

Gyoza

$9.00

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Sweet Chili Wings

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Edamame

$8.00

Curry Puff

$8.00

Scallion Pancake

$8.00

Salad

Love at First Bite Salad

$10.00

Larb Moo

$11.00

Larb Chicken

$11.00

Soup

Tom Yum Koong

$7.00

Tom Kha Kai🌱

$7.00

Side Order

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Berry Rice

$2.50

Steamed Rice Noodle

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Egg Fried Rice with Chopped Scallion

$7.50

Steamed Vegetable

$8.00

Hot sauce

$0.50

Fried Egg

$2.00

Chili Garlic oil

$0.50

Ground Peanut

$0.50

Half Avocado

$2.00

Stream Broccoli

$4.00

Chicken Katsu

$5.00

Dessert

Sweet Mango w/ Sticky Rice

$10.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00

Mango Sorbet

$8.00

Khao Tom Mad

$8.00

Noodle

Pad Thai

$15.00

Spicy Pad Thai

$15.00

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Singapore Noodle

$15.00

Pad Mee Sau

$15.00

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Pad Woon Sen

$18.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$15.00

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$15.00

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Indonesian Fried Rice

$17.00

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$18.00

Curry Dishes

Khao Soi Salmon

$19.00

Avocado Curry

$18.00

Mango Curry

$22.00

Green Curry

$17.00

Massaman Curry

$17.00

Roasted Duck Curry

$26.00

Love at First Bite Signature

Shrimp Tamarind Almond

$25.00

Fried Bronzini Fillet

$26.00

Seafood Bucket

$26.00

Salmon & Jumbo Shrimp Choo Chee

$24.00

Kua Kling

$17.00

Seafood Mee Sau Pad Cha

$24.00

Taro Rice

$18.00

Love at First Bite Entree

Spicy Duck

$26.00

Ginger Crispy Duck

$26.00

Haddock Black Pepper

$22.00

Ginger Fish

$22.00

BBQ Pork

$18.00

Crispy Shrimp Cashew Nut

$20.00

Nuer Nam Mun Hoi

$18.00

Pad Kra Pao Nuer

$18.00

Mango Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Thai General Gao Chicken

$16.00

Scallops & Shrimp in the Garden

$22.00

Chicken Pineapple

$17.00

Triple Delight

$20.00

Chicken Basil

$16.00

Signature Vegetarian-Dinner 🌱

Vegetarian Pad Thai

$15.00

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$15.00

Vegetarian Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Vegetarian Mee Sua

$15.00

Love Bite Vegetable

$15.00

Pad Pong Ka-Ree

$15.00

Vegetarian Evil

$15.00

Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Vegetarian Tamarind

$15.00

Refreshments

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Saratoga Still Water

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ginger Tea

$3.00

Thai Ice Tea Pop

$4.75

Thai Ice Coffee Pop

$4.75

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Old school soda

$4.50

Green hot tea

$3.00

Thai ice tea lemonade

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1710 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA 02420

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

