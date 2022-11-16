- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Fairfax
- /
Love Baked Wings - Melrose Ave
Love Baked Wings Melrose Ave
7350 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90046
LBW Buddy Box
Combos
5 Wing Combo
5 baked, all-natural, bone-in wings served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.
10 Wing Combo
10 baked, all-natural, bone-in wings served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.
5 Boneless Wing Combo
5 baked, all-natural, boneless wings served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.
10 Boneless Wing Combo
10 baked, all-natural, boneless wings served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.
3 Baked Tender Combo
3 baked, all-natural, chicken tenders served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.
6 Baked Tender Combo
6 baked, all-natural, chicken tenders served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.
1 Buddy Combo
1 of our new Love Buddy Sandwiches served with fountain soda and regular side and one of our 12 dipping sauces.
2 Buddy Combo
2 of our new Love Buddy Sandwiches served with fountain soda and regular side and one of our 12 dipping sauces.
Small Chickpea Wing Combo
A secret mix of chickpea and various seasonings. Good for vegans and non-vegans alike! Choose from 10 housemade wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces (Ranch Rub is not vegan). Served with your choice of Side plus Fountain Drink.
Large Chickpea Wing Combo
A secret mix of chickpea and various seasonings. Good for vegans and non-vegans alike! Choose from 10 housemade wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces (Ranch Rub is not vegan). Served with your choice of Side plus Fountain Drink.
Small Hot Cauli Combo
Battered Cauliflower nuggets tossed in your flavor of choice and served with one of our 12 signature sauces. Comes with fountain drink and regular side.
Large Hot Cauli Combo
Our newest addition! Battered Cauliflower nuggets tossed in your flavor of choice. Served with Sweet Sour Cream dipping sauce. Comes with choice of fountain soda and regular side.
Just The Wings
5 Baked Wings Only
5 BAKED, all-natural, bone-in wings. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.
10 Baked Wings Only
10 BAKED, all-natural, bone-in wings. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.
5 Baked Boneless Wings Only
5 BAKED, all-natural, boneless wings. Breaded with our house made gluten free flour. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.
10 Baked Boneless Wings Only
10 BAKED, all-natural, boneless wings. Breaded with our house made gluten free flour. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.
3 Baked Tenders Only
3 BAKED, all-natural, chicken tenders. Breaded with our house made gluten free flour. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.
6 Baked Tenders Only
6 baked, all-natural, chicken tenders. Breaded with our house made gluten free flour. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.
Small Chickpea Wings
A secret mix of chickpea and various seasonings. Good for vegans and non-vegans alike! Your choice of 10 signature flavors and 11 house-made dipping sauces.
Large Chickpea Wings
A secret mix of chickpea and various seasonings. Good for vegans and non-vegans alike! Choose from 10 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.
Small Hot Cauli Wings
Battered Cauliflower bites tossed in one of our 11 flavors and served with one of our 11 signature sauces.
Large Hot Cauli Wings
Battered Cauliflower bites tossed in one of our 11 flavors and served with one of our 11 signature sauces.
Love Buddies
Hot Buddy
Our house made breaded, boneless chicken strips tossed in hot seasoning with ranch slaw, pickles, Buddy Sauce and ranch dressing on a roll.
Buffalo Buddy
Our house made breaded, boneless chicken strips coated in Buffalo sauce, served on a roll with our ranch slaw and Blue Cheese dressing.
BBQ Buddy
Our housemade breaded, boneless strips tossed in our Chipotle BBQ sauce and served on a roll with house made Pickled Cucumbers, ranch slaw and Honey Mustard.
Classic Buddy
Our housemade breaded, boneless Strips served on a roll with red pepper ketchup, arugula and house-made ranch dressing.
Hot Cauli Buddy
Our GF Hot Cauli Nugs tossed in Nashville Style seasoning and served on a fresh roll with homemade vegan ranch dressing, vegan ranch slaw and pickles.