Restaurant header imageView gallery

Love Baked Wings Melrose Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7350 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Baked Wings Only
10 Baked Boneless Wings Only
10 Wing Combo

LBW Buddy Box

A new lunchbox deal that includes half of one of our GIGANTIC sandwiches, a side and a cookie. All in one convenient box!

Classic BuddyBox

$10.99

BBQ BuddyBox

$10.99

Buffalo BuddyBox

$10.99

Hot BuddyBox

$10.99

Classic Cauli BuddyBox

$10.99

BBQ Cauli BuddyBox

$10.99

Buffalo Cauli BuddyBox

$10.99

Hot Cauli BuddyBox

$10.99

Combos

5 Wing Combo

5 Wing Combo

$15.00

5 baked, all-natural, bone-in wings served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.

10 Wing Combo

10 Wing Combo

$23.00

10 baked, all-natural, bone-in wings served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.

5 Boneless Wing Combo

5 Boneless Wing Combo

$14.50

5 baked, all-natural, boneless wings served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.

10 Boneless Wing Combo

10 Boneless Wing Combo

$22.00

10 baked, all-natural, boneless wings served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.

3 Baked Tender Combo

3 Baked Tender Combo

$14.50

3 baked, all-natural, chicken tenders served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.

6 Baked Tender Combo

6 Baked Tender Combo

$22.00

6 baked, all-natural, chicken tenders served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.

1 Buddy Combo

$12.50

1 of our new Love Buddy Sandwiches served with fountain soda and regular side and one of our 12 dipping sauces.

2 Buddy Combo

$18.00

2 of our new Love Buddy Sandwiches served with fountain soda and regular side and one of our 12 dipping sauces.

Small Chickpea Wing Combo

Small Chickpea Wing Combo

$14.00

A secret mix of chickpea and various seasonings. Good for vegans and non-vegans alike! Choose from 10 housemade wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces (Ranch Rub is not vegan). Served with your choice of Side plus Fountain Drink.

Large Chickpea Wing Combo

Large Chickpea Wing Combo

$21.00

A secret mix of chickpea and various seasonings. Good for vegans and non-vegans alike! Choose from 10 housemade wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces (Ranch Rub is not vegan). Served with your choice of Side plus Fountain Drink.

Small Hot Cauli Combo

Small Hot Cauli Combo

$14.00

Battered Cauliflower nuggets tossed in your flavor of choice and served with one of our 12 signature sauces. Comes with fountain drink and regular side.

Large Hot Cauli Combo

Large Hot Cauli Combo

$21.00

Our newest addition! Battered Cauliflower nuggets tossed in your flavor of choice. Served with Sweet Sour Cream dipping sauce. Comes with choice of fountain soda and regular side.

Just The Wings

5 Baked Wings Only

5 Baked Wings Only

$9.00

5 BAKED, all-natural, bone-in wings. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.

10 Baked Wings Only

10 Baked Wings Only

$17.00

10 BAKED, all-natural, bone-in wings. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.

5 Baked Boneless Wings Only

5 Baked Boneless Wings Only

$8.50

5 BAKED, all-natural, boneless wings. Breaded with our house made gluten free flour. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.

10 Baked Boneless Wings Only

10 Baked Boneless Wings Only

$16.00

10 BAKED, all-natural, boneless wings. Breaded with our house made gluten free flour. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.

3 Baked Tenders Only

3 Baked Tenders Only

$8.50

3 BAKED, all-natural, chicken tenders. Breaded with our house made gluten free flour. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.

6 Baked Tenders Only

6 Baked Tenders Only

$16.00

6 baked, all-natural, chicken tenders. Breaded with our house made gluten free flour. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.

Small Chickpea Wings

Small Chickpea Wings

$8.00

A secret mix of chickpea and various seasonings. Good for vegans and non-vegans alike! Your choice of 10 signature flavors and 11 house-made dipping sauces.

Large Chickpea Wings

Large Chickpea Wings

$15.00

A secret mix of chickpea and various seasonings. Good for vegans and non-vegans alike! Choose from 10 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.

Small Hot Cauli Wings

Small Hot Cauli Wings

$8.00

Battered Cauliflower bites tossed in one of our 11 flavors and served with one of our 11 signature sauces.

Large Hot Cauli Wings

Large Hot Cauli Wings

$15.00

Battered Cauliflower bites tossed in one of our 11 flavors and served with one of our 11 signature sauces.

Love Buddies

These are our new and improved sandwiches! One is a snack, but two is a MEAL. Get into it!
Hot Buddy

Hot Buddy

$6.50

Our house made breaded, boneless chicken strips tossed in hot seasoning with ranch slaw, pickles, Buddy Sauce and ranch dressing on a roll.

Buffalo Buddy

Buffalo Buddy

$6.50

Our house made breaded, boneless chicken strips coated in Buffalo sauce, served on a roll with our ranch slaw and Blue Cheese dressing.

BBQ Buddy

BBQ Buddy

$6.50

Our housemade breaded, boneless strips tossed in our Chipotle BBQ sauce and served on a roll with house made Pickled Cucumbers, ranch slaw and Honey Mustard.

Classic Buddy

Classic Buddy

$6.50

Our housemade breaded, boneless Strips served on a roll with red pepper ketchup, arugula and house-made ranch dressing.

Hot Cauli Buddy

Hot Cauli Buddy

$6.50

Our GF Hot Cauli Nugs tossed in Nashville Style seasoning and served on a fresh roll with homemade vegan ranch dressing, vegan ranch slaw and pickles.