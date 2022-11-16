Restaurant header imageView gallery

Love Coffee - Business Loop 70

review star

No reviews yet

15 Business Loop 70 East

Columbia, MO 65203

Order Again

Popular Items

Cafe Au Lait
Brioche Roll Turkey Sandwich
Love Salad

Breakfast

Biscuit

$2.50

Belgian Waffle

$7.50

Cinnamon French Toast

$7.50

Savory Egg-wich

$6.50

Croissant Egg-wich

$6.50

Gluten Free Bread Egg-wich

$6.50

Side of bacon

$1.95

Egg Your Way

$1.00

Egg-wich Brioche

$6.50

Biscuit Egg-wich

$6.50

Toasted Bread

Oatmeal

$4.50

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Original Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Regular(Mini) Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Pecan Sticky Bun

$5.00

Savory Scone (bacon, cheddar, chives)

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Poppyseed Muffin

$3.25

Croissant

$3.75

Espresso Scone

$3.00

Cookies

Mud Slide

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk

$2.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Gluten Free

GF Brownie

$2.50

Pastry (jucie or Drip coffee)

Cinnamon Roll

$8.50

Savory Scone

$8.50

Buttermilk Muffin

$8.50

Chocolate Croissant

$8.50

Croissant with jam

$8.50

Parfait (juice and drip coffee)

Yogurt Parfait

$8.50Out of stock

Egg-wich (juice or Drip coffee)

Savory Egg-wich

$8.50

Biscuit Egg-wich

$8.50

Croissant Egg-wich

$8.50

Gluten Free Bread Egg-wich

$8.50

Quiche

Whole Quiche

$18.00

Slice of Quiche ( Bacon Cheddar)

$3.50

Salads

Love Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens

$5.50

Apple Walnut

$6.00+

Sandwiches

Croissant Chicken Salad

$7.50

Brioche Roll Chicken Salad

$7.50

Gluten Free Bread Chicken Salad

$7.50

Croissant Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Brioche Roll Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Gluten Free Bread Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Croissant Veggie Sandwich

$6.00

Brioche Veggie Sandwich

$6.00

Gluten Free Bread Veggie Sandwich

$6.00

Croissant Ham and Swiss

$7.50

Brioche Ham and Swiss

$7.50

GF Ham and Swiss

$7.50

Soup

soup

$6.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich (drink, chips, and cookie)

Croissant Chicken Salad

$12.00

Brioche Roll Chicken Salad

$12.00

GF Bread Chicken Salad

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich (drink, chips, and cookie)

Croissant Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Brioche Roll Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

GF Bread Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Veggie Sandwich (drink, chips, and cookie)

Croissant Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Brioche Roll Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

GF Bread Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Salads (drink, chips, cookies)

Love Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Walnut Feta Apple

$12.00

Ham and Swiss (drink, chips and cookie)

Croissant Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Brioche Ham and Cheese

$12.00

GF Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Cooler

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Soda

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Ice Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Juice

$2.25

Tea

$2.75

Kombucha

$5.25

CBD Drink

$5.25

Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.40+

Cold Brew

$3.60+

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Cocoa

$2.50+

Glass of Milk (12oz)

$1.00

96 oz TOGO

$20.00

Airpot (128oz)

$25.00

2.5 Gallons

$65.00

5 Gallons

$132.50

Espresso

Americano

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso

$1.00

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.25+

Teas

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.25+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

London Fog

16oz London Fog

$6.25

12oz London Fog

$5.75

Concessions

Candy

$1.00

Koolaid

$1.25

Milk Steamers

Milk Steamer

$3.00+

MOJO

MOJO T-Shirt

$25.00

Crawfish Platter

$35.00

Kids Admission

$10.00

Adult Admission

$15.00

VIP Party

$25.00

Balloon Pop

$20.00
Love Coffee supplies a cozy, spacious atmosphere, made from scratch pastries, tasty breakfast and lunch entrees, and quality drip and espresso drinks!

