Smoothies

Beantown Vibez

$9.00+

Pineapple | Mango

Freetown Vibez

$9.00+

Strawberry | Banana | Mango | Pineapple | Orange Juice

Green Minerals

$9.00+

Kale | Kiwi | Apple| Banana | Mango

Berry Burt Blast

$9.00+

Strawberry | Blueberry | Raspberry | Blackberry

Love Cup

$9.00+

Passionfruit | Pitaya | Mango |

Create Your own Smoothies

$9.00+

Superfood Smoothies

Green Monster

$10.25+

Banana | Kale| Spinach |Sea Moss | Almond | Vanilla Protein

Blue Hill

$10.25+

Blueberries | Bananas |Strawberries| Blue spirulina

Pure Boost

$10.25+

Banana| Protein Powder | Peanut butter | Cacao powder| Dates

Heroic Harmony

$10.25+

Soursop Sea Moss | Guava | passion fruit| mango | pineapple

Smoothie Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.50

Strawberry, banana, blackberries, honey and granola

Love Bowl

$9.50

Mango Base, Banana, Pineapple, Goji Berries

Matcha Mood

$9.50

Matcha Green tea, blueberries, strawberries, banana, chia seeds

Oxytocin

$9.50

Banana, strawberries, mango, Nutella, coconut flakes

Pataya Bowl

$9.50

Pineapple, Kiwi, mango, coconut, honey, granola

Make your own

$9.50

Fresh Juices

On da Beets

$9.75

Daily Detox

$9.75

Carrot Crush

$9.75

Sunrise

$9.75

Pure Life

$9.75

Perfect Pineapple

$9.75

African Ginger Beer

$4.50

Wellness Shots

Vitality Shot

$4.00

Ginger Shot

$4.00

Resp Shot

$4.00

Boba Tea

Brown Sugar Bubble tea

$5.00

Taro Milk

$5.00

Brown Sugar Bubble Matcha

$6.00

Coconut milk tea

$5.00

Ice Cream

Vegan SM

$5.00

Vegan LG

$6.00

Dairy Ice Cream SM

$3.50

Dairy Ice cream LG

$4.50

Shakes

Dairy Shake

$6.50

Non Dairy ( Vegan )

$7.75

Breakfast Bites

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Peanut butter Toast

$6.00

Almond Butter toast

$6.25

Bagel Egg Cheese

$8.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel & Butter

$2.85

Add-ons/ make your own options

Sweetners

Superfoods

Extra Fruits

Fruits