Love Is Key

1108 E 30th St

Kansas City, MO 64109

Order Again

Popular Items

potatoes

Waffle Sandwiches

King

$13.00

Sausage, bacon, egg, & cheese waffle sandwich

Queen

$10.00

Bacon, egg, & cheese waffle sandwich

Fancy

$10.00

Pork BLT waffle sandwich

Independent

$10.00

Turkey BLT waffle sandwich

Healthy Bae

$10.00

Pesto,smoked gouda, lettuce, tomatoe waffle sandwich

Bread Sandwiches

Classic

$12.00

chicken salad, lettuce, tomatoe, pesto on bread

Veggie Toast

$8.00

pesto & tomatoes on toast

Turkey Club (Box Lunch)

$13.00

Turkey, bacon,pesto,pepper jack cheese,lettuce, tomato on bread. Box comes with chips & drink.

Breakfast/Brunch Meal

All American

$13.00

Bacon or sausage, egg, potatoes, toast

Thicker Than That Thang

$15.00

Bacon or sausage, egg, potatoes, 2 waffles

Chicken Meal

Southern Bell

$15.00

3 chicken wings, waffle, potatoes

Chicken Lovers

$8.95

4 chicken wings & potatoes

Southern Bell Sampler

$5.99

Brunch Bowl

Veggie Brunch Bowl

$11.00

potatoes, onions, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, pesto

Americano Brunch Bowl

$14.00

potatoes, onions, egg, cheese, bacon, sausage, lettuce, tomatoe, pesto

Build A Brunch Bowl

$11.00

Select your own items to create a brunch bowl

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Black Drip Coffee

Cappucino

$4.10Out of stock

Classic cappuccino. Double shot of Black Drip espresso with steamed milk

latte

$4.20Out of stock

Black Drip espresso with steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.75Out of stock

Steamed milk with house made Love Is Key Chocolate sauce

Americano

$3.50Out of stock

Double shot of Black Drip Espresso blend in hot water

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50Out of stock

Black Drip Coffee and steamed milk

Juice

Fruit Juice

$5.00

House made pouched fruit blend

Orange Juice

$5.00

House made pouched orange blend

Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

House made pouched lemon blend

Mimosa

Mimosa

$9.00

House made pouched orange mimosa

Tea

Beauty Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Vegetarian green tea,dandelion root, rose, and jasmine bagged tea blend

Stress Release Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Vegetarian hibiscus, lavender, and chamomile bagged tea blend

Iced Tea

$3.50

House made tea blend

Side

potatoes

$4.00

freshly made potatoe onion blend w/Love Is Key seasoning

meat

$4.00

3 stripes of bacon/2 sausage patties

egg

$3.00

1 scrabbled egg

chips

$3.00

bag of chips

Waffle

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Food that heals the soul! Love ❤️ Is Key is a local restaurant with a unique waffle concept. We serve breakfast, brunch, desserts, coffee, and gourmet soul food! We also do full scale catering for all events!

Website

Location

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City, MO 64109

Directions

