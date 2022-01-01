Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Love Lane Kitchen

1,318 Reviews

$$

240 Love Ln

Mattituck, NY 11952

Popular Items

Chicken, Guacamole & Bacon
Build Your Own Bowl
Chicken Noodle Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

***NEW for 2021*** Build your own Bowl! Click here to pick from our freshly prepared grains, greens and goodies to customize your own Bowl!

Build Your Own Bowl

$16.00

Click here to pick from our freshly prepared grains, greens and goodies to customize your own Bowl!

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Sliced grilled marinated hanger steak, mesclun greens, red onion, horseradish mayo on rosemary focaccia. Side of mixed greens salad.

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Roasted chicken, golden raisins, walnuts, celery, herbed mayo, mesclun greens on rosemary focaccia. Side of mixed greens salad.

Chicken, Guacamole & Bacon

$17.00

Grilled herb marinated chicken breast, fresh guacamole, two pieces of applewood smoked bacon on rosemary focaccia. Side of mixed greens salad. SUBSTITUTE: Kaiser rolls for focaccia.

Cuban

$17.00

Roasted pork, ham and swiss cheese, dill pickle, mustard and garlic spread on ciabatta pressed on our panini press. Side of Plantains. For Thursday Feb 4 subbing side salad.

Goat Cheese Panini

$16.00

Fresh goat cheese, grilled zucchini, squash & eggplant, sauteed mushrooms & onions on rosemary focaccia pressed on our panini press. Side of mixed greens salad.

Portobello & Mozzarella

$16.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, house made basil and pine nut pesto on tuscan bread pressed on our panini press. Side of mixed greens salad.

ALLERGY

Salads

Organic Local tomato & corn salad with fresh basil, cucumber, red onion and feta, home made red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$22.00

Roasted chicken, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce. Home made blue cheese dressing on the side.

Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, home made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, homemade pesto croutons.

Chicken Avocado Mango Salad

$18.00

Chicken, avocad, mango, red onion, red leaf lettuce. House made cilantro & lime dressing.

Red Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Red quinoa, roasted chickpeas, carrots, red pepper, red onion, arugula, house made apple cider vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Mixed Mesclun greens, hard boiled egg, new potatoes, capers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes. House made balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

LLK Classics

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Maine lobster salad with celery and mayo served cold on a buttery toasted brioche roll. Side of garlic herb fries.

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Three Grilled mahi mahi, fresh house made mango salsa, jalapeno mayo, cabbage, corn tortillas.

Pastrami

$18.00

House made pastrami, grainy mustard, Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Side of garlic herb fries.

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fresh to order beer battered cod, garlic fries and home made tarter sauce, fresh lemon

Steak Frites

$22.00

Marinated grilled sliced hanger steak, garlic herb fries.

ALLERGY

Burgers

Burger

$18.00

1/2 pound antibiotic free beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun. Choice of Cheese. Side of garlic herb fries.

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

House made black bean burger, avocado, red onion, sour cream on brioche bun. Side of mixed greens salad.

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Home made Lamb burger, red onion, fresh guacamole, brioche roll. Side of mixed greens salad.

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Home made turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun. Side of mixed greens salad.

ALLERGY

Lunch Specials

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Salmon, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo on grilled ciabatta. Side of mixed greens salad.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Two flour tortillas, shrimp, monterey jack cheese, peppers & onions, chipotle mayo. Side of home made mango salsa and guacamole.

Crab Cake Caesar

$18.00

Spinach Salad with Grilled Scallops

$18.00

Pan seared Scallops, fresh spinach, mango, red onion, cherry tomatoes, house made lemon vinaigrette.

Citrus Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Grapefruit, Orange, fennel, arugula, champagne vinaigrette

A.B.L.T.

$15.00

Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with mayo on grilled tuscan bread. Side of mixed greens salad.

B.L.T.

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with mayo on grilled tuscan bread. Side of mixed greens salad.

Avocado Toast: Mediterranean

$14.00

Toasted sourdough, fresh avocado, artichokes, roasted red peppers, olives, feta cheese. Side salad

Avocado Toast: Caprese

$14.00

Toasted sourdough, fresh avocado, red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, red cherry tomatoes. Side salad

Avocado Toast : Smoked Salmon

$18.00

Toasted sourdough, fresh avocado, smoked salmon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon. Side salad

Sides

Garlic Herb Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Plain Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Steak

$10.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Sautéed Kale

$8.00

Side of Plantains

$8.00

Avocado

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

SOUP

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$8.00

Butternut Squash Cup

$6.00

Butternut Squash Bowl

$8.00

Kids Stuff

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Grilled Chicken & Avocado

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00Out of stock

Desserts

Coconut Cake

$8.00

Coconut bundt cake with coconut icing

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate layer cake with chocolate icing

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Carrot cake with cream cheese icing Contains nuts and currants.

Regular Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

NY style cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream - 3 Scoop

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00Out of stock

Beverages

Small Coffee To Go

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.75

Large Coffee To Go

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

16oz Bottled Water

$2.00

Iced Latte

$5.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Cappucino

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Seltzer

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Sail Away Cold Brew

$5.00

16oz Bottled Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Cane Cola

$3.75

Diet Cane Cola

$3.75

Creme

$3.75

Diet Creme

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Diet Root Beer

$3.75

Black Cherry

$3.75

Diet Black Cherry

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Orange Soda

$3.75

Grape Soda

$3.75

Namaste Sober

$7.00

Pretty Bitter

$7.00

Pomegranate Splash

$7.00

Athletic Brewing Free Wave IPA N/A

$7.00

Seedlip "Gin" & Tonic N/A

$10.00

San Benedetto Sparking water

$7.00

Coastal Craft Kombucha Berry

$7.00Out of stock

Coastal Craft Kombucha Pumpkin

$7.00

Cocktails

Harvest Mimosa

$14.00

Autumn Breeze

$14.00

Lavendar Gin Fizz

$14.00

The Angry Bay

$14.00

Mezcal Paloma

$14.00

Organic June

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Gin, Lemon, Honey Simple

Peconic Bay Boulevardier

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Aperol, Prosecco, Seltzer

French 75

$14.00

Gin, Lime, Prosecco

The Rally

$14.00

Vodka, Kahlua, Frangelico, shot of espresso

Dark & Stormy

$14.00

Goslings Rum, Ginger beer, Lime

PALOMA

$14.00

Tequila Blanca, White Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Lime, Splash of Seltzer

Moscow Mule Plus

$14.00

Vodka, Cranberry, fresh Lime, Ginger Beer

Margarita

$14.00

Sauza Tequila, Fresh Lime, Cointreau

Pom It Up

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Boozy Brunch

Mimosa

$12.00

Prosecco with a teeny tiny splash of OJ

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Aperol, Prosecco, Seltzer

LLK's Bloody Mary

$14.00

Homemade and spicy with all the fixins

Autumn Breeze

$14.00

The Rally

$14.00

Vodka, Kahlua, Frangelico, shot of espresso

Screwdriver

$12.00

Beer

Brooklyn Oktoberfest Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Barrier Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

Brooklyn Brewery Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Barrier King Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Twin Forks Sonata Lager Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Point Winter Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay Honey Ale

$7.00

St. Pauli Grl Non Alcoholic Bottle

$6.00

Confetti - Rare Form Brewing 16oz

$7.00

Canette Pear And Spice

$7.00

Baby You're Beach Front Property IPA NoFoBrewCo

$7.00

Jacks Hard Cider

$7.00

Athletic Brewing Free Wave IPA N/A

$7.00

Montauk Summer

$7.00

Brooklyn Pilsner

$7.00

Ebbs Summer Ale

$7.00

Wine

Sauv Blanc Bridge Lane GLASS

$12.00

Social Club White GLASS

$10.00

Pinot Gris Wolffer GLASS

$14.00

Dry Riesling Suru GLASS

$14.00

Chard (No Oak) Saltbird GLASS

$13.00

Chard (Oak) Pelligrini GLASS

$14.00

Prosecco GLASS

$12.00

Bridge Lane Red Blend Glass

$10.00

Merlot Paumanok Glass

$14.00

Cab Franc Sannino Glass

$14.00

SURU Teroldego GLASS

$16.00

Malbec "La Strega" Anthony Nappa GLASS

$14.00

Wolffer Fina Red Glass

$10.00

LLK Rose Glass

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Friday - Monday 8-4 Dinner 4:30-8 Tuesday-Thursday 8-4

Website

Location

240 Love Ln, Mattituck, NY 11952

Directions

Gallery
Love Lane Kitchen image
Banner pic
Love Lane Kitchen image
Love Lane Kitchen image

Map
