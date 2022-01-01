- Home
Love Lane Kitchen
1,318 Reviews
$$
240 Love Ln
Mattituck, NY 11952
Build Your Own Bowl
Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Sliced grilled marinated hanger steak, mesclun greens, red onion, horseradish mayo on rosemary focaccia. Side of mixed greens salad.
Chicken Salad
Roasted chicken, golden raisins, walnuts, celery, herbed mayo, mesclun greens on rosemary focaccia. Side of mixed greens salad.
Chicken, Guacamole & Bacon
Grilled herb marinated chicken breast, fresh guacamole, two pieces of applewood smoked bacon on rosemary focaccia. Side of mixed greens salad. SUBSTITUTE: Kaiser rolls for focaccia.
Cuban
Roasted pork, ham and swiss cheese, dill pickle, mustard and garlic spread on ciabatta pressed on our panini press. Side of Plantains. For Thursday Feb 4 subbing side salad.
Goat Cheese Panini
Fresh goat cheese, grilled zucchini, squash & eggplant, sauteed mushrooms & onions on rosemary focaccia pressed on our panini press. Side of mixed greens salad.
Portobello & Mozzarella
Grilled portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, house made basil and pine nut pesto on tuscan bread pressed on our panini press. Side of mixed greens salad.
Salads
Cobb Salad
Roasted chicken, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce. Home made blue cheese dressing on the side.
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, home made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, homemade pesto croutons.
Chicken Avocado Mango Salad
Chicken, avocad, mango, red onion, red leaf lettuce. House made cilantro & lime dressing.
Red Quinoa Salad
Red quinoa, roasted chickpeas, carrots, red pepper, red onion, arugula, house made apple cider vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed Mesclun greens, hard boiled egg, new potatoes, capers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes. House made balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
LLK Classics
Lobster Roll
Maine lobster salad with celery and mayo served cold on a buttery toasted brioche roll. Side of garlic herb fries.
Baja Fish Tacos
Three Grilled mahi mahi, fresh house made mango salsa, jalapeno mayo, cabbage, corn tortillas.
Pastrami
House made pastrami, grainy mustard, Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Side of garlic herb fries.
Fish & Chips
Fresh to order beer battered cod, garlic fries and home made tarter sauce, fresh lemon
Steak Frites
Marinated grilled sliced hanger steak, garlic herb fries.
Burgers
Burger
1/2 pound antibiotic free beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun. Choice of Cheese. Side of garlic herb fries.
Black Bean Burger
House made black bean burger, avocado, red onion, sour cream on brioche bun. Side of mixed greens salad.
Lamb Burger
Home made Lamb burger, red onion, fresh guacamole, brioche roll. Side of mixed greens salad.
Turkey Burger
Home made turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun. Side of mixed greens salad.
Lunch Specials
Salmon Sandwich
Salmon, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo on grilled ciabatta. Side of mixed greens salad.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas, shrimp, monterey jack cheese, peppers & onions, chipotle mayo. Side of home made mango salsa and guacamole.
Crab Cake Caesar
Spinach Salad with Grilled Scallops
Pan seared Scallops, fresh spinach, mango, red onion, cherry tomatoes, house made lemon vinaigrette.
Citrus Salad
Grapefruit, Orange, fennel, arugula, champagne vinaigrette
A.B.L.T.
Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with mayo on grilled tuscan bread. Side of mixed greens salad.
B.L.T.
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with mayo on grilled tuscan bread. Side of mixed greens salad.
Avocado Toast: Mediterranean
Toasted sourdough, fresh avocado, artichokes, roasted red peppers, olives, feta cheese. Side salad
Avocado Toast: Caprese
Toasted sourdough, fresh avocado, red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, red cherry tomatoes. Side salad
Avocado Toast : Smoked Salmon
Toasted sourdough, fresh avocado, smoked salmon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon. Side salad
Sides
Kids Stuff
Desserts
Coconut Cake
Coconut bundt cake with coconut icing
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate layer cake with chocolate icing
Carrot Cake
Carrot cake with cream cheese icing Contains nuts and currants.
Regular Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Vanilla Ice Cream - 3 Scoop
Strawberry Shortcake
Beverages
Small Coffee To Go
Cappuccino
Latte
Espresso
Americano
Large Coffee To Go
Macchiato
Iced Coffee
Cafe Au Lait
Tea
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
16oz Bottled Water
Iced Latte
Lemonade
Iced Cappucino
Orange Juice
Seltzer
Hot Chocolate
Sail Away Cold Brew
16oz Bottled Water
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Seltzer
Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Ginger Beer
Hot Apple Cider
Cane Cola
Diet Cane Cola
Creme
Diet Creme
Root Beer
Diet Root Beer
Black Cherry
Diet Black Cherry
Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Orange Soda
Grape Soda
Namaste Sober
Pretty Bitter
Pomegranate Splash
Athletic Brewing Free Wave IPA N/A
Seedlip "Gin" & Tonic N/A
San Benedetto Sparking water
Coastal Craft Kombucha Berry
Coastal Craft Kombucha Pumpkin
Cocktails
Harvest Mimosa
Autumn Breeze
Lavendar Gin Fizz
The Angry Bay
Mezcal Paloma
Organic June
Bee's Knees
Gin, Lemon, Honey Simple
Peconic Bay Boulevardier
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco, Seltzer
French 75
Gin, Lime, Prosecco
The Rally
Vodka, Kahlua, Frangelico, shot of espresso
Dark & Stormy
Goslings Rum, Ginger beer, Lime
PALOMA
Tequila Blanca, White Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Lime, Splash of Seltzer
Moscow Mule Plus
Vodka, Cranberry, fresh Lime, Ginger Beer
Margarita
Sauza Tequila, Fresh Lime, Cointreau
Pom It Up
Old Fashion
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Boozy Brunch
Beer
Brooklyn Oktoberfest Lager
Barrier Pumpkin Ale
Brooklyn Brewery Lager
Barrier King Lager
Twin Forks Sonata Lager Ale
Blue Point Winter Ale
Oyster Bay Honey Ale
St. Pauli Grl Non Alcoholic Bottle
Confetti - Rare Form Brewing 16oz
Canette Pear And Spice
Baby You're Beach Front Property IPA NoFoBrewCo
Jacks Hard Cider
Athletic Brewing Free Wave IPA N/A
Montauk Summer
Brooklyn Pilsner
Ebbs Summer Ale
Wine
Sauv Blanc Bridge Lane GLASS
Social Club White GLASS
Pinot Gris Wolffer GLASS
Dry Riesling Suru GLASS
Chard (No Oak) Saltbird GLASS
Chard (Oak) Pelligrini GLASS
Prosecco GLASS
Bridge Lane Red Blend Glass
Merlot Paumanok Glass
Cab Franc Sannino Glass
SURU Teroldego GLASS
Malbec "La Strega" Anthony Nappa GLASS
Wolffer Fina Red Glass
LLK Rose Glass
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:50 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:50 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:50 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:50 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday - Monday 8-4 Dinner 4:30-8 Tuesday-Thursday 8-4
