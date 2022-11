Love & Light Cafe

TIBA Coffee

$16.00

At Love & Light, we strive to inspire & nourish the human spirit one cup, one plate at a time. Our offerings have been developed by our founder with one specific intention. Good food for good people. TIBA means heal in Swahili. Our coffee comes, from the Northwest region of Cameroon and the slopes of Mount Oku, the largest volcano in the Cameroon volcanic line. Our coffee grows in rich volcanic soil, under the shade of banana, orange, and kola nut trees at 4,000-4,500 ft. elevation. The coffee beans are Blue Mountain varietal. Our coffee brings forth the best nature has to offer. The perfect coffee bean, exquisitely air roasted by Kribi CoffeeTM to give your body what it needs to get things done! We make good coffee for good people, that is all.