Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar

review star

No reviews yet

Food Truck 21204

Pick up at Location, Check Social Media Schedule

Maryland, MD 21093

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

All Berry Bowl
Just Acai 8 oz
PB Lovers Bowl

Acai Bowls

Our organic, sugar-free acai sorbet
All Berry Bowl

All Berry Bowl

$11.31

Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!

All Berry TO GO

All Berry TO GO

$11.31

Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$12.31

Harvest Bowl TO GO

$12.31
Just Acai 8 oz

Just Acai 8 oz

$6.79

Just Acai is just that! Four 2 ounce scoops of our acai sorbet. Get creative with your toppings!

Just Gluten Free Granola

Just Gluten Free Granola

$1.50

Just Gluten Free Granola is our GF granola by itself! We use Purely Elizabeth, it's perfect with our acai!

Just Low Fat Granola

Just Low Fat Granola

$1.50

Just Granola is our low fat granola by itself. Add to an acai bowl or on top of a smoothie!!!

PB Lovers Bowl

PB Lovers Bowl

$11.31

Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!

PB Lovers TO GO

$11.31

Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!

Sunset Bowl

Sunset Bowl

$12.31

Sunset Bowl TO GO

$12.31
Tropical Breeze Bowl

Tropical Breeze Bowl

$11.31

Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!

Tropical Breeze TO GO

$11.31

Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!

Yeti Bowl

Yeti Bowl

$12.31Out of stock

Yeti Bowl TO GO

$12.31Out of stock

Acai Protein Shakes

All shakes will be made onsite at delivery so ensure freshness and product quality! Available in 24 oz cups
Tropical Breeze Acai Protein Shake

Tropical Breeze Acai Protein Shake

$9.13

Organic unsweetened acai, vanilla whey, pineapple chunks and banana, blended

All Berry Acai Protein Shake

All Berry Acai Protein Shake

$9.13

Organic unsweetened acai, vanilla whey, blueberries, strawberries and banana, blended

PB Lovers Acai Protein Shake

$9.13

Organic unsweetened acai, chocolate whey, unsweetened almond milk, all natural peanut butter and almonds, blended

Protein Shakes

All shakes will be made onsite at delivery so ensure freshness and product quality! Available size: 24 oz cups
Kids Shake 16 oz

Kids Shake 16 oz

$6.13

Strawberries, Banana, H20 & Ice No Whey Protein Added

Kids Shake 24 oz

$8.13
NEW!!! Awesome Avocado

NEW!!! Awesome Avocado

$9.13

Vanilla Whey, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Avocado, Banana, Pitted Dates, & Spinach

NEW!!! Frosty Lemonade Swirl

NEW!!! Frosty Lemonade Swirl

$6.13

Lemons, Strawberries, H20 & Ice NO Whey Protein Added

New!!!! Pure Adrenaline

New!!!! Pure Adrenaline

$10.13

Nitro cold brew coffee, organic unsweetened Acai, peanut butter, chocolate whey, espresso powder.

Passion Protein Shake

Passion Protein Shake

$8.13

Vanilla Whey, Coconut Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple

Stamina Protein Shake

$9.13

Vanilla Whey, Almond butter, cinnamon, spinach, dates, banana, coconut water

Super Gainer Protein Shake

Super Gainer Protein Shake

$9.13

2 scoops Chocolate Whey, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Almond butter, Chocolate chips, Flax oil

Thrive Protein Shake

$9.13

Vanilla Whey, kale, spinach, pears, almond milk, coconut oil, almond butter, agave

Berry Blast Smoothie

$6.13+

24 ounce cup, strawberries banana and blueberries. No whey protein added.

NEW! Sunset Shake

$9.13

NEW!!!! Vanilla Whey, Mango, Strawberries, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, H20 & Ice

Wellness Shots

Immune Booster Wellness Shot

Immune Booster Wellness Shot

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon, ginger and a dash of cayenne

Energize Me Wellness Shot

Energize Me Wellness Shot

$4.99Out of stock

Turmeric, ginger, orange, apple cider vinegar, honey and a dash of pepper

Lyfe Swag

Medium Sweatshirt

$25.00Out of stock

Large Sweatshirt

$25.00

Lyfe Hat

$12.99

Lyfe T-Shirt

$11.99

Dog/Cat Treats

Bag Dog Biscuits (6 oz)

$9.13

All natural, made in Baltimore. Ingredients: peanut butter, oatmeal, flour & molasses

Pup Cup

Bag Cat Biscuits

$9.13

Protein Bombs

Chocolate Almond

Chocolate Almond

$4.99

Pop em in your mouth for a healthy on the go snack. Made with all natural and organic ingredients. Vegan. Oats, vegan protein, agave, vegan chocolate chips, almond butter & coconut oil

Cranberry Coconut

Cranberry Coconut

$4.99

Pop em in your mouth for a healthy on the go snack. Made with all natural and organic ingredients. Vegan. Oats, peanut butter, vegan protein, coconut flakes, unsweetened, unsweetened, applesauce, and cranberries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are an organic acai & smoothie truck. We love health; being healthy and sharing our delicious acai. We are like no other, not mixing our acai with fruit juices, animal or plant milks. We serve acai the way it should be, in its pure state. #LiveYourBestLyfe Order Online!

Website

Location

Food Truck 21204, Pick up at Location, Check Social Media Schedule, Maryland, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar image
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar image
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar image

