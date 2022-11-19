Restaurant header imageView gallery

Love Muffin Cafe

951 Reviews

$

139 N Main St

Moab, UT 84532

Order Again

Popular Items

Caffe Latte
Americano

Sandwiches

Chipotle Turkey

$13.00

house roasted turkey, smoked gouda, onion, chipotle mayo, grilled

Vesuvio

$13.00

house roasted turkey, salami, monterey jack, tomato, lettuce, mayo, sweet hot mustard

Cuban

$13.00

shredded pork, ham, monterey jack, onion, pickles, french's mustard, grilled

Rasa Club

$13.00

house roasted turkey, bacon, onion jam, lettuce, tomato, rasa el hanout mayo

Summer Love BLT

$13.00

bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, onion, pesto mayo

Banh Mi

$13.00Out of stock

shredded pork, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeno, onion, lettuce, sriracha mayo

Fresh Veg

$13.00

avocado, tomato, carrots, onion, lettuce, sikil pak spread

Surf n Turf

$13.00Out of stock

Albacore tuna, bacon, lettuce, pickles and onions.

Hot Stallion

$13.00

Pepperoni, salami, ham, banana peppers, tomato, onions, mayo and sweet hot mustard.

Kids Salami Cheese

$8.00

Kids Ham Cheese

$8.00

Kids Turkey Cheese

$8.00

Salads

Farmhouse Salad

$10.00

hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, pecans, sherry vinaigrette

Chia Pudding

$9.00

Coffee

House Coffee

$2.75+

Doma Chronic

Americano

$3.50+

Doma Chronic double shot over water

Caffe Latte

$3.50+

Doma Chronic double shot, steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Doma Chronic double shot, steamed frothy milk

Mocha

$4.00+

Doma Chronic double shot, house made chocolate milk

Breve

$4.50+

Doma Chronic double shot, steamed half & half

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Rishi Matcha

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

David Rio Chai

Hot Tea

$3.00

Two Leaves and a Bud

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

housemade chocolate

Steamer

$3.50+

Steamed milk for the kids!

Black & White Latte

$5.00+

Doma Chronic double shot, vanilla, cocoa

XOXO Latte

$5.00+

Doma Chronic double shot, cinnamon, cocoa, chile

Dulce De Leche

$5.50+

Double shot breve with caramel and house made vanilla

Nocello

$5.00+

Double shot of espresso layered with hazelnut, steamed chocolate milk with a cocoa finish.

Tiramisu Latte

$5.00+

Double shot espresso layered with hazelnut, cinnamon & cocoa powder, steamed milk.

G-ride Mocha

$6.25+

Doma Chronic quad shot, housemade chocolate

Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

delicious cold brewing process that produces smooth tasting iced coffee.

Shot in the Dark

$5.75+

Espresso

$3.00

Classic espresso. Dark, chocolate walnut spice notes.

Hot Water

$0.75

Cup Of Ice

$0.75

Muffins/Baked Goods

Blueberry

$3.25Out of stock

A Classic! Fresh blueberries baked into a vanilla muffin

Breakfast Muff

$3.50Out of stock

Maple Sugar. BACON. Blueberries. The perfect breakfast combo. Our signature muff!

New Mexico Apple Pie

$3.25Out of stock

A Southern classic & one of our favorites! Banana, pineapple, pecans, and a hint of cinnamon.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip *vegan

$3.25Out of stock

Always a good time for a lil punkin spice in our life! Classic pumpkin pie spices, chocolate chips in a tasty little muff. vegan

Cranberry Bran *vegan

$3.25Out of stock

Banana Bourbon Walnut * vegan

$3.25Out of stock

Banana's, Bourbon and Walnut? Hell yeah!

Almond Raspberry

$3.25Out of stock

Berry Fest! *vegan

$3.25Out of stock

All the Berries! Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry and Blackberry.

Chocolate Babka! Baby!

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies

Dirty Blonde

$3.00Out of stock

Black Feather Whiskey, Cashews and Butterscotch chips. A girl's favorite for cookie breakfast.

Chocolate Chip Classic

$3.00

Good Ol' chocolate chip

Caramel Coconut

$3.00Out of stock

Caliente baby! A sweet, slightly spicy Mexican hot chocolate chocolate chip cookie.

Magpie

$3.00Out of stock

One of our most favorite! An oatmeal cookie with cinnamon, raisins & white chocolate chips.

Fun Uncle Party Animal

$3.00

Treat yo self or your sweet heart! Funfetti chips and adorable sprinkles.

Fruit

Banana

$1.50Out of stock

Green Apple

$1.50

Chips

Salted Kettle Chips

$1.50

Doritos

$1.50

Lays Salt And Vinegar

$1.50Out of stock

Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.00

Coconut Water

$3.50

Martinelli Apple Juice

$3.50

San Pellegrino/Perrier

Pelligrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$4.00

Pomagranate Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Grapefruit

$3.00

Aranciata

$3.00

Limonata

$3.00

Aranciata Rossa

$2.00

Pellegrino Essenza

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Kombucha

Thai Ginger Bambucha

$5.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Rose Bambucha

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Tart Bambucha

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Masala Bambucha

$5.00Out of stock

Sour Ginger Mortal Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Basillion Strawberries Mortal Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Apearently It's Love Mortal Buch

$6.00Out of stock

Black Magic Mortal Kmbucha

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fiji Water

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$2.00

Coffee

Chronic 16oz Whole Beans

$18.00

Superdank from Doma Coffee Roasting Company, "part Chronic, part secret stash. This blend will give you that super good feeling sip after sip."

Super Dank 16 Oz Whole Beans

$18.00

Blue Copper Instant

$14.00

Blue Copper Redacted Whole Beans

$17.00Out of stock

Carafe

$35.00Out of stock

Bella Luna Decaf 1lb Bag

$22.00

Doma Chronic Instant

$14.00

Doma Carmela's Instant

$14.00

Granola

Housemade 1lb

$12.00

Housemade Caramel Cashew Coconut.

catering

Group Grat

$45.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:29 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:29 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:29 am - 12:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:29 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:29 am - 12:00 pm
Breakfast and Lunch served with local, organic fresh ingredients.

Website

Location

139 N Main St, Moab, UT 84532

Directions

