LOVE SONG 327 LASKIN RD

review star

No reviews yet

327 LASKIN RD

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Order Again

Dessert

Cake

$8.00

Tart Tatine

$8.00

Dinner

Anchovy

$15.00

Beef Short Rib

$34.00

Bread

$4.00

Cheese

$16.00

Chorizo

$17.00

Clams

$18.00

Duck

$36.00

Frisee Salad

$16.00

Gnudi

$18.00

Mushroom Tartine

$18.00

Olives

$7.00

Salt Cod Fritters

$11.00

Side Butter

$2.00

Side Olive Oil

$2.00

Turnips

$16.00

Yu Choy

$15.00

Wine

HH Red

$7.00

HH Rose

$7.00

HH White

$7.00

Beer

Kronenbourg

$2.00

Narragansett

$2.00

Liquor

50/50 martini

$7.00

GARIBALDI

$6.00

T&A

$5.00

Cocktails

Tommy Boy

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Whiskey N Coke

$5.00

Ferrari

$8.00

M & M

$8.00

T & A

$8.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Fresh Catch

$5.00

Kronenbourg

$5.00

Narragansett

$3.00

Ting

$3.00

Wine

$12.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Cola

$1.50

Secret Stash Wine

$14.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

327 LASKIN RD, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

