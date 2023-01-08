Main picView gallery

Love Tea

229 Atwood Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea 黑糖珍珠奶茶
Watermelon Passionfruit Bobo (Cold Only) 西瓜百香果（冷）
Grapefruit Fruit Tea (Cold Only) 满杯西柚（冷）

Our Signature Tea 本店招牌

Mixed Fruit Tea 满杯水果茶

$6.45

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk 黑糖鹿丸

$4.95+

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea 黑糖珍珠奶茶

$4.25+

Mango Sago with Pomelo 芒芒杨枝甘露

$6.45

Strawberry Sago with Pomelo 草莓杨枝甘露

$6.45

Grape Cheese Tea 芝芝葡萄

$6.45

Mango Yogurt 芒果酸奶甘露

$6.45

Strawberry Yogurt 草莓酸奶甘露

$6.45

Pineapple Yogurt 菠萝酸奶甘露

$6.45

Bobo Family 波波家族

Grape Bobo (Cold Only) 葡萄波波（冷）

$6.45

Grape Strawberry Bobo (Cold Only) 葡萄草莓波波（冷）

$6.45

Mango Bobo (Cold Only) 芒果波波（冷）

$6.45

Matcha Bobo (Cold Only) 抹茶波波（冷）

$5.50

Peach Bobo (Cold Only) 桃桃波波（冷）

$6.45

Strawberry Bobo (Cold Only) 草莓波波（冷）

$6.45

Watermelon Bobo (Cold Only) 西瓜波波（冷）

$6.45

Watermelon Passionfruit Bobo (Cold Only) 西瓜百香果（冷）

$6.45

Classic Milk Tea 传统奶茶

Black Bubble Milk Tea 招牌珍珠奶茶

$4.25+

Black Diamond Milk Tea 黑钻奶茶

$4.50+Out of stock

Coconut Milk Tea 椰香奶茶

$4.25+

Dragonfruit Milk Tea 火龙果奶茶

$4.25+

Golden Oolong Milk Tea 黄金乌龙奶茶

$4.50+

Honeydew Milk Tea 哈密瓜奶茶

$4.25+

Jasmine Milk Tea 茉莉绿奶茶

$4.25+

Kumquat Milk Tea 金桔奶茶

$4.25+

Lychee Milk Tea 荔枝奶茶

$4.25+

Matcha Milk Tea 抹茶奶茶

$4.25+

Red Guava Milk Tea 番石榴奶茶

$4.25+

Rose Milk Tea 玫瑰奶茶

$4.25+

Taro Milk Tea 芋头奶茶

$4.25+

Thai Milk Tea 泰式奶茶

$4.25+

Treasure Milk Tea 宝藏奶茶

$5.50+

Fresh Milk 手作鲜牛乳

Brown Sugar Pearl Matcha Milk (Cold Only) 小鹿出抹

$4.95+

Matcha Fresh Milk (Cold Only) 静冈抹茶（冷）

$4.95+

Super Fruit Tea 超级水果茶

Grape Fruit Tea (Cold Only) 多肉葡萄（冷）

$6.45

Grapefruit Fruit Tea (Cold Only) 满杯西柚（冷）

$5.50

Lemon Fruit Tea (Cold Only) 满杯香水柠（冷）

$5.50

Passionfruit Fruit Tea (Cold Only) 满杯百香果（冷）

$5.50

Peach Lemon Fruit Tea (Cold Only) 桃桃柠檬茶（冷）

$6.45

Pineapple Fruit Tea (Cold Only) 满杯金菠萝（冷）

$6.45

Pineapple Lemon Fruit Tea (Cold Only) 菠萝柠檬茶（冷）

$6.45

Strawberry Lemon Fruit Tea (Cold Onlu) 草莓柠檬茶（冷）

$6.45

Free 3 Topping Milk Tea 加料奶茶（免费三种料）

Black Milk Tea 超级奶霸

$6.95

Jasmine Green Milk Tea 清爽茉莉绿茶

$6.95

Milk Tea Partner 奶茶三兄弟

$5.50+

Smoothie 奶昔

Coconut Smoothie 椰香奶昔

$4.95

Dragonfruit Smoothie 火龙果奶昔

$4.95

Kumquat Smoothie 金桔奶昔

$4.95

Mango Smoothie 芒果奶昔

$4.95

Matcha Smoothie 抹茶奶昔

$4.95

Peach Smoothie 蜜桃奶昔

$4.95

Red Guava Smoothie 番石榴奶昔

$4.95

Rose Smoothie 玫瑰奶昔

$4.95

Strawberry Smoothie 草莓奶昔

$4.95

Taro Smoothie 香芋奶昔

$4.95

Cheese Milk Cap Tea 芝士奶盖茶

Four Season Cheese Tea (Cold Only) 芝芝四季春（冷）

$5.50

Grape Cheese Tea (Cold Only) 芝芝葡葡（冷）

$6.45

Mango Cheese Tea (Cold Only) 芝芝芒芒（冷）

$6.45

Peach Cheese Tea (Cold Only) 芝芝桃桃

$6.45

Peach Flavored Oolong Cheese Tea (Cold Only) 芝芝桃香乌龙（冷）

$5.50

Strawberry Cheese Tea (Cold Only) 芝芝莓莓（冷）

$6.45

Strawberry Grape Cheese Tea (Cold Only) 芝芝葡葡莓莓（冷）

$6.45

Watermelon Cheese Tea (Cold Only) 芝芝西瓜（冷）

$6.45

Appetizer 小吃

Takoyaki (6pcs) 章鱼烧（6个）

$7.95

Fried Chicken Wings (4pcs) 炸鸡翅（4个）

$7.95

Fried Chicken 炸鸡块

$7.95

Fried Oyster (10pcs) 炸生蚝（10粒）

$8.95

Fried Sweet Potato 炸红薯条

$7.95

Shrimp POP (4pcs) 炸虾球（4个）

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura (4pcs) 天妇罗（4个）

$7.95

Crispy Roll 手抓饼

Beef Crispy Roll 酱牛肉手抓饼

$8.95

Crab Meat Crispy Roll 蟹肉棒手抓饼

$8.95

Fried Chicken Crispy Roll 炸鸡手抓饼

$8.95

Fried Oyster Crispy Roll 生蚝手抓饼

$9.95

Hot Dog Crispy Roll 热狗手抓饼

$8.95

Pork Crispy Roll 日式叉烧手抓饼

$8.95

Shrimp Crispy Roll 炸虾手抓饼

$8.95

Spam Crispy Roll 午餐肉手抓饼

$8.95

Vegetables Crispy Roll 蔬菜手抓饼

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

229 Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

