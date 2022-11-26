A map showing the location of Love Thai 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite FView gallery

Love Thai 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite F





1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite F

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Rolls
Christiana Roll
Basil Stir Fry

Starters

Egg Rolls

$6.00

Thai Sausage

$10.95

Beef Jerky

$10.95

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Dumplings

$7.95

Baby Pork Ribs

$10.95

Baked Mussels

$10.95

Crab Rangoons

$7.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Pork Buns

$6.95

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Shrimp Tempura

$11.95

Edamame

$5.95

Baby Octopus

$10.95

Calamari

$11.95

Takoyaki

$9.95

Torpedo

$11.95

Ika Sensai

$8.95

Fresh Roll Shrimp

$8.95

Mou Yhor ( Deep Fried)

$6.95

Salads

Green Papaya Salad

$12.95

Squid Salad

$12.95

Beef Salad

$12.95

Chicken Avocado Salad

$13.95

Larb

$13.95

Cucumber Avocado

$9.95

Sesame Salad

$6.95

Yum Combo

$17.95

Maki

California Roll

$6.95

Crab Roll

$8.95

Hamachi Roll

$8.95

Tekka Roll

$8.95

Sake Roll

$8.95

Vegetable Roll

$8.95

Avocado Roll

$5.95

Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Eel Roll

$9.95

Spicy Crab Roll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

Tuna Roll

$9.95

Salmon Roll

$8.95

Kanisu Roll

$10.00

Special Rolls

Spider Roll - 5pc

$13.95

Dragon Roll - 8pc

$13.95

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Beauty on the Beach

$13.95

Dancing Tuna

$13.95

Dancing Eel

$13.95

Christiana Roll

$14.95

Volcano Roll

$14.95

Love Roll - 9pc

$16.95

Chef's Choice - 9pc

$16.95

Sushi Combo

$60.00

Sashimi Combo

$25.95

Sushi Combo ($35.95 )

$35.95

Crunchy Rolls

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$10.95

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$10.95

Crunchy Crab Roll

$10.95

Crunchy Eel Roll

$10.95

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$10.95

Crunchy Yellow Tail Roll

$10.95

Nigiri / Sashimi

Ebi (Shrimp)

$8.00+

Maguro (Tuna)

$8.00+

Tako (Octopus)

$8.00+

Sake (Salmon)

$8.00+

Soba (Mackeral)

$8.00+

Hamachi (Yellow Tail)

$8.00+

Shiro Maguro (White Tuna)

$8.00+

Eel

$8.00

Soups

Miso Soup

$5.00+

Wonton Soup

$5.00+

Egg Drop Soup

$5.00+

Tom Yum

Tom Kha

Noodle Soups

Pho

Tom Yum Pho

Pork Ramen

$15.95

Beef Ramen

$17.95

Duck Noodles Soup

$18.95

Curry Dinner

Red Curry

Green Curry

Massaman Curry

Panaeng Curry

Stir Fry Dinner

Basil Stir Fry

Cashew Stir Fry

Pepper Stir Fry

Broccoli Stir Fry

Thai General Stir Fry

Orange Stir Fry

Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

Sesame Stir Fry

Thai Spicy Stir Fry

Pad Phet

Ginger Stir Fry

Chef's Choice

$16.95

Pud Puk Stir Fry

Fried Rice Dinner

Basil Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Love Fried Rice

Noodles Stir-fry Dinner

Pad Thai Dinner

Drunken Noodles Dinner

Pad See Ew Dinner

Lard Nar Dinner

Lo Mein Dinner

Pad Woon Sen Dinner

Chef's Choice Special

$16.95

Mee Krob

Side Orders

Plain White Rice

$5.00

Plain Fried Rice

$6.95

Plain Lo Mein

$6.95

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.85

Extra Meat

$3.00

Vegetables/Tofu

$3.00

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Side Sesame Salad

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Sauce General On The Side

$2.00

Kids Menu

Orange Chicken Kid

$6.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken Kid

$6.95

Chicken Nuggets & Fries Kid

$6.95

Chicken Fried Rice Kid

$6.95

Chicken Lo Mein Kid

$6.95

Kid Ramen Noodles Soup

$8.95

Kid Fries

$3.95

Shrimp Fried Rice Kid

$8.95

Pho Beef Kid

$9.95

Shrimp Lo Mein Kid

$8.95

Fries Kid

$4.95

Sesame Chicken Kid

$6.95

Lunch Special

Thai Fried Rice Lunch

Lo Mein Lunch

Pad Thai Lunch

Thai General Tao Lunch

Sesame Stir Fry Lunch

Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Lunch

Orange Stir Fry Lunch

Broccoli Stir Fry Lunch

Drinks

Thai Tea

$5.95

Thai Coffee

$5.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Bubble Tea

$6.95

Hot Coffee

$3.95

Passion Fruit Tea

$6.95

Iced Tea Sweet /unsweetened

$2.95

Cake

$8.95

Beer

Singha

$6.95

Beer Lao

$6.95

Chang

$6.95

Sapporo

$6.95

Yuengling

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$5.95

Miller Lite

$5.95

Heineken

$6.95

Corona

$6.95

Coronita

$4.95

Bud light

$5.95

Budweiser

$6.95

Shiner Bock

$5.95

Lucky Buddha

$6.95

Sake (Large)

$12.95

Wine

$6.95

Sake (Small)

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite F, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Directions

