Love You Latte 275 w lexington



Order Again

Signature Drink

Lavender Latte

$5.25

Iced

Rose Matcha

Rose Matcha

$5.75

Iced

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced

Pink Latte

$6.00

Butterfly Pea Tea Latte

$6.00

Cookies And Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Latte

$6.00

Taro Latte

$6.00

Extra Shot

$2.25

Espresso

Americano

$4.00

Hot

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot

Extra Shot

$1.75

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Iced

Mocha

$5.50

Hot

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

Rose Latte

$5.75

Salted Butterscotch Latte

$5.50

Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

White Mocha

$5.50

Matcha

Matcha Lavender

$5.50

Matcha Rose

$5.50

Matcha Tea

$4.25

Iced

Matcha Vanilla

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Iced

Peppermint Vanilla Matcha

$5.50

Strawberry Match

$7.00

add shots

$2.25

Loose Leaf Tea

Green Tea

$4.00

Hot

Earl Grey

$4.00

Hot

Rose Flower Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Flower

$4.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00
Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Iced

Dragonfruit Lemonade

$6.00

Butterfly Pea Lemonade

$5.50

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.50

Green Tea Lemonade

$5.50

Black Tea Lemonade

$5.50

Ginger Lemonade

$5.50

Iced

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Retail Drink

Adapt Superwater

$5.50

Canned Perrier

$2.50

Canned Soda

$2.25

Strawberry Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Glass Perrier

$4.00

Small Bottled Water

$3.00

Small Glass Coca-Cola

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Boxed Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Vybes

$7.00

Pressed Juice

$6.50

Large Glass Coca-Cola

$4.00

Compote Juice

$4.00

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.95

Chocolate Muffin

$4.95

Chubby Cookie

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Lemon Berry Cream Cake

$10.00

S'mores Brownie

$6.00

Trio Vanilla Bean Cupcake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.50

Chips

$3.00

Classic Cheesecake

$7.00

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.50

Belgium Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Strawberry Shortcake Muffin

$5.50

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$4.50

Olive Oil Citrus Cake

$5.00

Breakfast

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$7.50
Bagel & Lox Sandwich

Bagel & Lox Sandwich

$17.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito + Bacon

$18.50

Breakfast Burrito +Avocado

$18.50

Breakfast Burrito Bac+Avo

$19.00

Breakfast Chorizo Burrito

$18.00

Chorizo Hash

$16.00

East Coast

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00
Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$16.00
The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$18.00
Ultimate Croissant

Ultimate Croissant

$18.00

Ultimate Croissant +Avo

$19.50

West Coast Burrito

$16.00

Meat Lovers Hash

$17.00

Lunch

Braised Beef Plate

$25.00

Honey-Glazed Salmon Plate

$21.00

Short Rib Tacos

$15.00

French Toast & Waffles

Banana-Nut Waffles

$16.00
Berry Ricotta French Toast

Berry Ricotta French Toast

$15.50

Classic French Toast

$13.50
Classic Waffles

Classic Waffles

$15.00

Very Berry Waffles

$15.50

Oreo Waffles

$14.00

Cornflake Crusted French Toast

$15.00

Banana-Nut French Toast

$16.00

Cinna-Crunch French Toast

$16.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Avocado Toast Poached Eggs

$18.00
Mid-East Toast

Mid-East Toast

$15.00

Mid-East Toast W/Poached Eggs

$18.00

Salmon Toast

$17.00

Salmon Toast Poached Eggs

$19.50

Parma Mama Toast

$16.00

Parma Mama w/Poached Egg

$18.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$16.00
Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$18.00
Italian

Italian

$18.50

Short Rib Sandwich

$20.00

Big Boy Sub

$18.00

Turkey Melt

$17.50

The Amato

$18.50

Salads

Basta Pasta Salad

$8.00

Beet & Arugula Salad

$15.50

Caprese Salad

$14.00
Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00
Za'atar Salmon Salad

Za'atar Salmon Salad

$17.00

Major Medi Salad

$14.00

Summer Salad

$15.00

Bangin Chicken Salad

$16.00

Sides

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Hash Brown

$2.50

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$3.75

Side Eggs

$5.50

Side Berries

$4.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

Cheesy Potatoes

$5.50

HERITAGE DAY

Face Painting

$10.00

Speciality Drink

$12.00

Michelada

$12.00

Gift Cards

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

275 w lexington, Glendale, CA 91203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

