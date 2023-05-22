Restaurant header imageView gallery

Love.Life NOURISH Ivy Station

review star

No reviews yet

8900 Venice Boulevard

101

Los Angeles, CA 90232

Lunch

Starters

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Curried Lentil Soup

$9.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Beet Tartare

$15.00

Balsamic. Pickled Mustard Seed. Butter Lettuce

Nachos

$18.00

Baked Corn Tortilla Chips. Butternut Queso. Sunflower Chorizo. Black Beans. Sunflower Crema. Guacamole. Pico de Gallo. Radish. Cilantro.

Baked Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$17.00

Grilled Sourdough

Roasted Garlic + Broccoli Hummus

$16.00

Sourdough Pita. Seasonal Crudité

Avocado Toast*

$16.00

Blistered Cherry Tomato. Purple Ninja Radish. Hemp Seed Za’atar. Sunflower Sprouts. Seeded Sourdough

Chips & Guacamole

$15.00

Baked Corn Tortilla Chips. House-made Guacamole.

SPECIAL OF DAY

$20.00

Salads

Wynwood Salad

$19.00

Superfood Basil Dressing. Local Lettuces. Baby Kale. Roasted Seasonal Vegetables. Plantain. Cherry Tomato. Persian Cucumber. Carrot. Chickpeas. Quinoa. Hemp Seed. Pepita. Avocado

Tahini Caesar Salad

$17.00

Little Gem. Baby Kale. Sourdough Croutons. Capers. Crunchy Lentils. Sunflower Parmesan.

Wild Arugula + Beet Salad

$19.00

Little Gem. Fennel. Blackberry. Pickled Golden Raisin. Crispy Quinoa. Blackberry-Fig Balsamic Dressing

Southwest Chopped Salad

$20.00

Chopped Romaine. Jicama. Carrot. Black Beans. Corn. Pico de Gallo. Pickled Jalapeno. Green Onion. Sweet Potato. Radish. Micro Cilantro. Corn-Cilantro Dressing

Baby Kale Salad

$19.00

Bell Pepper. Persian Cucumber. Cherry Tomato. Watermelon Radish. Sweet Potato. Red Onion. Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette

Bowls

Mediterranean Bowl

$22.00

Broccoli Falafel. Za’atar Cauliflower. Asparagus. Blistered Tomato. Steamed Kale. Beluga Lentils. Quinoa. Lemon Garlic Tahini

Thai Green Curry Bowl

$22.00

Marinated Tofu. Gai Lan. Kabocha Squash. Shimeji Mushroom. Forbidden Rice. Cilantro. Mint. Thai Basil

Mexican Bowl

$21.00

Oyster Mushroom Carnitas. Brown Rice. Quinoa. Black Beans. Pico de Gallo. Cabbage Slaw. Sweet Potato. Cilantro-Corn Puree

Pesto Bowl

$20.00

Farro. Leek. Summer Squash + Zucchini. Cherry Tomato. Arugula. Oyster Mushroom. Oil-Free Pesto

Tajine Bowl

$20.00

Moroccan Chickpea + Sweet Potato Stew. Quinoa. Micro Cilantro

Baked Mac + Cheese

$19.00

Chickpea Cavatappi. Butternut. Broccoli. Garlic. GF Breadcrumbs

Curried Lentil Bowl

$19.00

Brown Rice. Kale. Avocado. Parm Crumble. Curry Aioli

Picadillo Bowl

$20.00

Beyond Picadillo. Brown Rice. Black Beans. Plantains. Olives. Avocado

CYOB - Select 3

$16.00

Choice of 3 sides.

CYOB - Select 4

$20.00

Pizza

Rebel Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Tomato. Mozzarella. Basil

Mushroom + Broccolini Pizza

$21.00

Leek. Cashew Farmer’s Cheese. Garlic. Lemon Zest

The V Sting Pizza

$22.00

Prime Roots Pepperoni. Calabrian Chili. Bee-Free Honey. Garlic. Rebel Mozzarella

Pesto Pizza

$21.00

Blistered Cherry Tomato. Zucchini. Pistachio Pesto. Cashew Farmer’s Cheese. Wild Arugula

Green Garlic Pizza

$21.00

Garlic-Spinach Sauce. Cashew Farmer’s Cheese. Broccolini. Oyster Mushroom. Leek. Arugula. Lemon

Vegetable Pizza

$19.00

Tomato. Cashew Farmer’s Cheese. Oyster Mushroom. Garlic. Bell Pepper. Red Onion. Spinach. Zucchini

Handhelds

Wynwood Burger

$19.00

Superfood Patty. Butternut Queso. Guacamole. Kale. Pickles. Cilantro Aioli. Pretzel Bun.

Broccoli-Falafel Pita

$20.00

Roasted Garlic-Broccoli Hummus. Little Gem Lettuce. Persian Cucumber. Cherry Tomato. Red Onion. Lemon Garlic Tahini. Herbs

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Tomato. Little Gem. Red Onion. Cashew Mayo

Curried Chickpea Salad Collard Wrap

$18.00

Heirloom Tomato. Little Gem. Red Onion

Oyster Mushroom Carnitas Tacos

$21.00

Refried Black Beans. Cabbage Slaw. Pico de Gallo. Salsa Verde. Radish. Micro Cilantro

TTLA

$19.00

Smokey Tempeh “Bacon”. Lettuce. Tomato. Avocado. Cashew Mayo. Grilled Sourdough

Pesto Grilled Veg. Sandwich

$21.00

Grilled Oyster Mushroom. Grilled Zucchini. Roasted Tomato. Oil Free Pesto. Wild Arugula

Cuban Burrito

$19.00

Black Bean Sofrito. Plantains. Brown Rice. Lettuce. Tomato. Avocado. Cilantro Aioli

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Lettuce. Roasted Tomato. Pickles. Onions. Cheddar. Burger Sauce

Handheld Sides

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Marinated Kale Salad

$6.00

Side Tahini Caesar Salad

$6.00

Vegetables

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Pomegranate. Toasted Pepita

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

$13.00

Cauliflower Cream. Lentils. Pickled Shallot. Herbs

Grilled Asparagus

$11.00

Lemon Zest

Grilled Broccolini

$11.00

Garlic. Lemon

Steamed Daily Vegetables

$8.00

Sauteed Daily Vegetables

$8.00

Steamed Daily Greens

$8.00

Sauteed Daily Greens

$8.00

Baked-Stuffed Sweet Potato

$13.00

Cauliflower Cream. Kale. Lentils. Pickled Shallot. Chives.

Add-On Sides

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Oil-Free Baked Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Add on Side Massaged Kale Salad

$6.00

Add on Side Tahini Caesar Salad

$6.00

Quinoa

Forbidden Rice

$6.00

Steamed Kale

$6.00

Black Beans

$6.00

Avocado/Guacamole

$6.00

Tofu-Seared/Marinated

$6.00

Tempeh Bacon

$6.00

Brown Rice

$6.00

Steamed Daily Greens

$8.00

Sauteed Daily Greens

$8.00

Steamed Daily Vegetables

$8.00

Sauteed Daily Vegetables

$8.00

Side SD Bread

$4.00

Side GF Bread

$4.00

Side Pita

$4.00

Side of Chips

$4.00

Add-On Sauces + Dressings

Cilantro Aioli

$3.00

Lemon Garlic Tahini

$3.00

Burger Sauce

$3.00

Cashew Mayo

$3.00

Butternut Queso

$3.00

Cilantro Corn Puree

$3.00

Thai Green Curry

$3.00

Pesto

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Ketchup

Mustard

Bee-Free Honey

$2.00

Corn-Cilantro

$2.00

Blackberry-Fig Balsamic

$2.00

Tahini Caesar

$2.00

Superfood Basil

$2.00

Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette

$2.00

Dinner

Starters

Rebel Cheese Plate

$26.00

Gluten Free Crackers. House Pickled Vegetables. Seasonal Fruit Preserves. Pickled Mustard Seeds

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Curried Lentil Soup

$9.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Roasted Garlic + Broccoli Hummus

$16.00

Sourdough Pita. Seasonal Crudité

Beet Tartare

$15.00

Balsamic. Pickled Mustard Seed. Butter Lettuce

Nachos

$18.00

Baked Corn Tortilla Chips. Butternut Queso. Sunflower Chorizo. Black Beans. Sunflower Crema. Guacamole. Pico de Gallo. Radish. Cilantro.

Baked Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$17.00

Grilled Sourdough

Chips & Guacamole

$15.00

Baked Corn Tortilla Chips. House-made Guacamole.

SPECIAL OF THE DAY

$20.00

Salads

Wynwood Salad

$19.00

Superfood Basil Dressing. Local Lettuces. Baby Kale. Roasted Seasonal Vegetables. Plantain. Cherry Tomato. Persian Cucumber. Carrot. Chickpeas. Quinoa. Hemp Seed. Pepita. Avocado

Tahini Caesar Salad

$17.00

Little Gem. Baby Kale. Sourdough Croutons. Capers. Crunchy Lentils. Sunflower Parmesan.

Wild Arugula + Beet Salad

$19.00

Little Gem. Fennel. Blackberry. Pickled Golden Raisin. Crispy Quinoa. Blackberry-Fig Balsamic Dressing

Southwest Chopped Salad

$20.00

Chopped Romaine. Jicama. Carrot. Black Beans. Corn. Pico de Gallo. Pickled Jalapeno. Green Onion. Sweet Potato. Radish. Micro Cilantro. Corn-Cilantro Dressing

Baby Kale Salad

$19.00

Bell Pepper. Persian Cucumber. Cherry Tomato. Watermelon Radish. Sweet Potato. Red Onion. Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette

Bowls

Mediterranean Bowl

$22.00

Broccoli Falafel. Za’atar Cauliflower. Asparagus. Blistered Tomato. Steamed Kale. Beluga Lentils. Quinoa. Lemon Garlic Tahini

Thai Green Curry Bowl

$22.00

Marinated Tofu. Gai Lan. Kabocha Squash. Shimeji Mushroom. Forbidden Rice. Cilantro. Mint. Thai Basil

Mexican Bowl

$21.00

Oyster Mushroom Carnitas. Brown Rice. Quinoa. Black Beans. Pico de Gallo. Cabbage Slaw. Sweet Potato. Cilantro-Corn Puree

Pesto Bowl

$20.00

Farro. Leek. Summer Squash + Zucchini. Cherry Tomato. Arugula. Oyster Mushroom. Oil-Free Pesto

Tajine Bowl

$20.00

Moroccan Chickpea + Sweet Potato Stew. Quinoa. Micro Cilantro

Curried Lentil Bowl

$19.00

Brown Rice. Kale. Avocado. Parm Crumble. Curry Aioli

Picadillo Bowl

$20.00

Beyond Picadillo. Brown Rice. Black Beans. Plantains. Olives. Avocado

Pizza

Rebel Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Tomato. Mozzarella. Basil

Mushroom + Broccolini Pizza

$21.00

Leek. Cashew Farmer’s Cheese. Garlic. Lemon Zest

The V Sting Pizza

$22.00

Prime Roots Pepperoni. Calabrian Chili. Bee-Free Honey. Garlic. Rebel Mozzarella

Pesto Pizza

$21.00

Blistered Cherry Tomato. Zucchini. Pistachio Pesto. Cashew Farmer’s Cheese. Wild Arugula

Green Garlic Pizza

$21.00

Garlic-Spinach Sauce. Cashew Farmer’s Cheese. Broccolini. Oyster Mushroom. Leek. Arugula. Lemon

Vegetable Pizza

$19.00

Tomato. Cashew Farmer’s Cheese. Oyster Mushroom. Garlic. Bell Pepper. Red Onion. Spinach. Zucchini

Gluten Free

Entrees

Shepherd's Pie

$22.00

Cauliflower-Yukon Gold Mash. Carrot. Celery. Onion. English Pea. Corn. Shiitake. Oyster Mushroom. Chive

Sweet Potato + Corn Tamale

$21.00

Banana Leaf-Steamed Masa. Black Beans. Salsa Verde. Pico de Gallo

Bolognese

$24.00

Mushroom. Lentil. Oat Casarecce. Micro Basil

Vegetable Stir Fry

$24.00

Broccoli. Carrot. Cauliflower. Cabbage. Snow Pea. Zucchini. Shimeji Mushroom. Green Onion. Toasted Sesame. Forbidden Rice. Coconut Amino Teriyaki

Mushroom Farro Risotto

$24.00

Cashew Cream. Leek. Baby Kale. Asparagus. English Peas

Chili-Roasted Whole Cauliflower

$26.00

Romano Bean Sofrito. Salsa Verde. Micro Cilantro

Baked Mac + Cheese

$19.00

Chickpea Cavatappi. Butternut. Broccoli. Garlic. GF Breadcrumbs

Wynwood Burger

$19.00

Superfood Patty. Butternut Queso. Guacamole. Kale. Pickles. Cilantro Aioli. Pretzel Bun.

Add On Sides

Side of Avocado

$6.00

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

Side of Marinated Tofu

$6.00

Side of Tempeh

$6.00

Side of Falafel

$6.00

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$6.00

Quinoa

Potato Salad

$6.00

Add on Side Tahini Caesar Salad

$6.00

Add on Side Massaged Kale Salad

$6.00

Steamed Kale

$6.00

Brown Rice

$6.00

Sauteed Daily Greens

$8.00

Sauteed Daily Vegetables

$8.00

Forbidden Rice

$6.00

Black Beans

$6.00

Side GF Bread

$4.00

Side Pita

$4.00

Side SD Bread

$4.00

Side of Chips

$4.00

Vegetables

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Pomegranate. Toasted Pepita

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

$13.00

Cauliflower Cream. Lentils. Pickled Shallot. Herbs

Grilled Asparagus

$11.00

Lemon Zest

Grilled Broccolini

$11.00

Garlic. Lemon

Steamed Daily Vegetables

$8.00

Sauteed Daily Vegetables

$8.00

Steamed Daily Greens

$8.00

Sauteed Daily Greens

$8.00

Baked-Stuffed Sweet Potato

$13.00

Cauliflower Cream. Kale. Lentils. Pickled Shallot. Chives.

Add-On Sauces + Dressings

Cilantro Aioli

$3.00

Lemon Garlic Tahini

$3.00

Burger Sauce

$3.00

Cashew Mayo

$3.00

Butternut Queso

$3.00

Cilantro Corn Puree

$3.00

Pesto

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Terriyaki

$3.00

Ketchup

Mustard

Bee-Free Honey

$2.00

Corn-Cilantro

$2.00

Blackberry-Fig Balsamic

$2.00

Tahini Caesar

$2.00

Superfood Basil

$2.00

Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette

$2.00

Coffee

Hot

Filter Coffee

$2.75

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Golden Latte

$5.50

Ruby Latte

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Flat White

$5.00

Red Eye

$4.00

Maple Milk Steamer

$4.00

Hot Water

DINE IN

Iced

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Nitro Tea

$4.00

Iced Red Eye

$4.50

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.50

Iced Mocha

$7.00

Iced Chai

$6.50

Iced Golden Latte

$6.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50

Iced Ruby Latte

$6.50

Juice Bar

FRUIT Smoothies

Post Recovery Protocol smoothie

$12.00

Berry Well smoothie

$10.00

Moch-a-wake smoothie

$12.00

Blue Tropic smoothie

$12.00

Breakfast Ramble smoothie

$10.00

Almond Bliss smoothie

$12.00

Sunshine Spice smoothie

$10.00

VEGGIE Smoothies

Coral Freeze smoothie

$11.00

Green Zinger smoothie

$11.00

CARROT juice

$8.00

Carrot Beet juice

$9.00

BOWLS

ACAI bowl

$13.00Out of stock

TROPICAL bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$12.00

Graham Cracker Crust. Seasonal Fruit Compote.

Peanut Butter Creme Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse. Brownie Crust.

Seasonal Fruit Tart

$12.00

Lemon Mascarpone. Graham Cracker Crust.

Spiced Apple-Pear Date Cake

$12.00

Medjool Date Caramel.

Warm Cacao Black Bean Brownie

$12.00

Chocolate Sauce. Cacao Nibs.

3 Scoops of Gelato

$10.00Out of stock

Cake Cutting Fee

$7.00

Retail

Mark Brands

Olipop Vintage Cola

$3.50

Olipop Orange

$3.50

Olipop Root Beer

$3.50

Mayawell Pineapple Mango

$3.50

Mayawell Pear Lime

$3.50

Mayawell Strawberry Ginger

$3.50

Health-Ade Pink Lady Apple

$4.50

Health-Ade Pomegranate

$4.50

Health-Ade Ginger Lemon

$4.50

Babe Hawaiian POG

$4.00

Babe Moroccan Mint

$4.00

Babe Passion Fruit & Mint

$4.00

Recess Mood Raspberry Lemon

$5.00

Recess Mood Grapefruit Tangerine

$5.00

Recess Blood Orange

$5.00

Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus

$5.00

Recess Coconut Lime

$5.00

Hiyo Peach Mango

$5.49

Hiyo Blackberry Lemon

$5.49

Hiyo Watermelon Lime

$5.49

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.00

Cold Press

Sunbather

$9.00

The OG

$9.00

Sweet Greens

$9.00

Spicy Greens

$9.00

Whiz Kid

$10.00Out of stock

Cool Blues

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Snap

$9.00

Rise and Rescue

$10.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Digestion Boost

$6.00

Workout Boost

$6.00

Immunity Boost

$6.00

Pastry Case

Gluten Free

Choc Donut

$6.00

Mega Cookie choc chip

$5.00

Oatmeal Chai Sandwich

$5.00

SCONE - Lemon poppy

$6.00

Mini Coffee Cake PECAN

$7.00

Brownie PEANUT BUTTER

$5.00

Orange Chia Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Nut Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Muffin Banana Choc Chip

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Scone

$6.00Out of stock

Traditional

Croissant

$5.00

Choc Croissant

$5.00

Mushroom Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Spinach Feta

$6.00

Matcha Muffin

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Innovative plant-based cuisine with an emphasis on health-forward dishes that highlight fresh, seasonal and flavorful whole foods. Chef Brooks McCarty's menu features vibrant dishes with culinary influences from around the world. Made-in-house whole-wheat sourdough pizza, salads, and entrees that range from Chili-Roasted Whole Cauliflower to Mushroom Farro Risotto and Thai Green Curry. Full bar with assortment of natural wines, innovative cocktails and mocktails created by acclaimed mixologist, Warren Bobrow. Smoothie and juice bar features grab-and-go items for breakfast and lunch.

Location

8900 Venice Boulevard, 101, Los Angeles, CA 90232

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

