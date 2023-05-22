Love.Life NOURISH Ivy Station

Restaurant info

Innovative plant-based cuisine with an emphasis on health-forward dishes that highlight fresh, seasonal and flavorful whole foods. Chef Brooks McCarty's menu features vibrant dishes with culinary influences from around the world. Made-in-house whole-wheat sourdough pizza, salads, and entrees that range from Chili-Roasted Whole Cauliflower to Mushroom Farro Risotto and Thai Green Curry. Full bar with assortment of natural wines, innovative cocktails and mocktails created by acclaimed mixologist, Warren Bobrow. Smoothie and juice bar features grab-and-go items for breakfast and lunch.