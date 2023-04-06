A map showing the location of LoveBirds 2337 E Cesar ChavezView gallery

LoveBirds 2337 E Cesar Chavez

review star

No reviews yet

2337 E Cesar Chavez

Austin, TX 78702

BOOZE

SPIRITS

WELLS

$6.00

CALLS

$9.00

TOP SHELF

$12.00

TIPPY TOP

$15.00

COCKTAILS

HOUSE

BALL & CHAIN

$12.00

HEAD OVER HEELS

$12.00

PUPPY LOVE

$12.00

OLD FLAME

$12.00

LOVEBIRD

$12.00

CLASSICS

MARGARITA

$10.00

OLD FASHION - WELL

$10.00

FRENCH 75

$10.00

BEER

BOTTLES

LONESTAR

$5.00

COORS

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

MEANWHILE

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2337 E Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702

