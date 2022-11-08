Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

819 Reviews

$

921 E Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

the Classic
Breakfast Croissant
Breakfast Burrito

Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast

Belgium Waffle

$8.95+

Churro Waffle

$9.95

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.95

Nutella Strawberry French Toast

$11.95

Lovebirds Pancakes

$8.95+

On The Lighter SIde

Three Eggs & Toast

$5.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.25

Yogurt Parfait

$6.95+

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$4.25

Side of Toast

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$3.50+

Side of Sausage

$3.50

One Egg

$2.50

Two Eggs

$3.50

Chips

$1.95

French Fries

$3.50

Roasted Potatoes Side Order

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Side

$4.95

Hashbrown Side Order

$4.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Croissant

$6.95+

Chef's Fried Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$6.50

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Turkey

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Breakfast Specials

the Sunrise

$11.95

Eggs Benedict

$11.95+

Omelettes & Scrambles

Veggie Omelette

$12.95

Simply Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Denver Omelette

$12.95

Mexican Omelette

$12.95

Green Eggs & Ham Omelette

$12.95

Cha Cha Omelette

$13.95

Greek Omelette

$12.95

Muscle Man Omelette

$13.95

Make Your Own

$13.95+

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95+

Veggie Burrito

$9.95

Egg White Burrito

$10.95

Bacon Sriracha Burrito

$10.95

Light & Refreshing

the Classic

the Classic

$8.00

A classic sandwich with your choice of protein and bread. Comes with mayonnaise , green leaf lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.

Vermont Turkey

$11.95

Wild Alaskan Salmon

$13.95

California Sub

$12.95

French Connection

$11.95

Crispy Fries

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Daily Soup

$4.00+

Clam Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom

$4.00+Out of stock

Vegetable Soup (Vegan)

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream Of Broccoli

$4.00+Out of stock

Mac N Cheese Special

$4.00+Out of stock

Salad Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Hank's Favorite

$12.95

Crispy Fries

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Lovebirds Salad Combo

$5.00

Summer Arugula Combo

$5.00

Caesar Salad Combo

$5.00

Greek Salad Combo

$5.00

Asian Chicken Salad Combo

$5.00

Cobb Salad Combo

$5.00

Red & Green Salad Combo

$5.00

Spinach Salad Combo

$5.00

Hot & Delicious Sandwiches

Chicken Breast

$8.00

B.L.T.

$10.95

Thanksgiving Turkey

$12.95

Chicken Basil

$11.95

Classic Reuben

$11.95

Pastrami

$11.95

French Dip

$12.95

Meatball Sub

$11.95

The Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

The Brunch Bird

$13.95

Chicken Quesdilla

$11.95

Crispy Fries

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Lovebirds Salad Combo

$5.00

Summer Arugula Combo

$5.00

Caesar Salad Combo

$5.00

Greek Salad Combo

$5.00

Asian Chicken Salad Combo

$5.00

Cobb Salad Combo

$5.00

Red & Green Salad Combo

$5.00

Spinach Salad Combo

$5.00

Daily Soup

$4.00+

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$4.00+Out of stock

Shrimp Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream of Potato

$4.00+Out of stock

Beef Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Poblano

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Gumbo

$4.00+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Tomato Barley

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream Of Broccoli

$4.00+Out of stock

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Fountain Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.00

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Refill

$0.50

Small Water

$2.50

Large Water

$4.00Out of stock

Snapple

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.95

Milk 12oz

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Canned Soda

$1.25

S.Pellegrino

$3.25

Spindrift 16oz

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Love That Basil

$9.95

Red & Green Sandwich

$9.95

Avocado & Cheese

$10.95

Garden Burger

$10.95

Peanut Butter Jelly

$4.95

Crispy Fries

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Lovebirds Salad Combo

$5.00

Summer Arugula Combo

$5.00

Caesar Salad Combo

$5.00

Greek Salad Combo

$5.00

Asian Chicken Salad Combo

$5.00

Cobb Salad Combo

$5.00

Red & Green Salad Combo

$5.00

Spinach Salad Combo

$5.00

Daily Soup

$4.00+

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$4.00+Out of stock

Shrimp Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream of Potato

$4.00+Out of stock

Beef Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Poblano

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Gumbo

$4.00+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Mushroom & Brie

$4.00+Out of stock

Fountain Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.00

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Refill

$0.50

Small Water

$2.50

Large Water

$4.00Out of stock

Snapple

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.95

Milk 12oz

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Canned Soda

$1.25

S.Pellegrino

$3.25

Spindrift 16oz

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Wraps & Burritos

Southwest Turkey Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.95

California Burrito

$12.95

Crispy Fries

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Lovebirds Salad Combo

$5.00

Summer Arugula Combo

$5.00

Caesar Salad Combo

$5.00

Greek Salad Combo

$5.00

Asian Chicken Salad Combo

$5.00

Cobb Salad Combo

$5.00

Red & Green Salad Combo

$5.00

Spinach Salad Combo

$5.00

Daily Soup

$4.00+

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$4.00+Out of stock

Shrimp Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream of Potato

$4.00+Out of stock

Beef Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Poblano

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Gumbo

$4.00+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Mushroom & Brie

$4.00+Out of stock

Fountain Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.00

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Refill

$0.50

Small Water

$2.50

Large Water

$4.00Out of stock

Snapple

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.95

Milk 12oz

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Canned Soda

$1.25

S.Pellegrino

$3.25

Spindrift 16oz

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Paninis

Turkey Pesto

$12.95

Smokey Goodness

$11.95

Cuban

$11.95

Ranch House

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Avocado Club

$10.50

Triple Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Crispy Fries

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Lovebirds Salad Combo

$5.00

Summer Arugula Combo

$5.00

Caesar Salad Combo

$5.00

Greek Salad Combo

$5.00

Asian Chicken Salad Combo

$5.00

Cobb Salad Combo

$5.00

Red & Green Salad Combo

$5.00

Spinach Salad Combo

$5.00

Daily Soup

$4.00+

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$4.00+Out of stock

Shrimp Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream of Potato

$4.00+Out of stock

Beef Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Poblano

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Gumbo

$4.00+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Fountain Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.00

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Refill

$0.50

Small Water

$2.50

Large Water

$4.00Out of stock

Snapple

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.95

Milk 12oz

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Canned Soda

$1.25

S.Pellegrino

$3.25

Spindrift 16oz

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Specialty Salads

Lovebirds Salad

$11.95+

Summer Arugula

$13.95+

Caesar Salad

$11.95+

Greek Salad

$13.95+

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.95+
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.95+

Red & Green Salad

$12.95+

Spinach Salad

$12.95+

Chef's Salad Whole (Copy)

$9.50

Chef's Salad Half (Copy)

$8.50

Tuna & Greens

$14.95+

Tartines

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

$8.95

Tomato + Basil Avocado Toast

$8.95

Hey Bae ! Avocado Toast

$9.95

Mexican Grilled Corn Avo Toast

$9.50Out of stock

Extras & Sides

Fries

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Avocado Side

$2.00

Chicken Breast Side

$3.50

Extra Meat

$3.50

Side of Toast Butter & Jelly ( Included Ots)

$2.00

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$4.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.50

Scoop of Egg Salad

$3.50

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.25

Macaroni Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla Yogurt

$4.00

Strawberry Yogurt

$4.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Sliced Tomatoes

$0.50

Specialty Tea & Coffee

House Coffee

$2.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Sea Salt Caramel Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Lovebirds Mocha

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75+

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.00

Macchiato

$2.50

Cortado

$3.00

Espresso Con Panna

$3.00

Red Eye

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Horchata Latte

$4.50+

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Freshly Squeezed & Nutritional

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 16 oz

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.95

BYO Smoothie

$6.50Out of stock

Tropical Whip

$8.95

Fruits and Greens

$8.95

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.00

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Refill

$0.50

Small Water

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.95

Milk 12oz

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Canned Soda

$1.25

S.Pellegrino

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.75

Vina

$3.95

Boba Drinks

Fresh Brewed Tea

$4.75Out of stock

Milk Teas

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery is known for their freshly made bread, sandwiches and baked goods! We strive for excellence and friendly service! Since 1984.

Website

Location

921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

Directions

Gallery
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

SusieCakes - Pasadena
orange star4.7 • 444
264 S. Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Spinfish Poke House - Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
36 W Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Superba Snacks and Coffee - Pasadena*
orange starNo Reviews
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
HomeState - Pasadena
orange star4.9 • 438
1992 Lincoln Ave Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Amara Kitchen - Altadena
orange star4.5 • 20
841 East Mariposa St. Altadena, CA 91001
View restaurantnext
Amara Kitchen - Highland Park - LA
orange star4.4 • 2,184
519 N Avenue 64 Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pasadena

Cafe Santorini
orange star4.0 • 6,092
64 W Union Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 6,028
1076 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Union Pasadena
orange star4.4 • 4,568
37 East Union St. Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Pinocchio's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 3,907
1449 N Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91104
View restaurantnext
CELESTINO RISTORANTE
orange star4.3 • 3,849
141 South Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 3,831
1001 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasadena
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston