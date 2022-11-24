Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Loveland Tap & Tavern Loveland

139 Reviews

237 E. 4th St

Loveland, CO 80537

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Crank Yanker

$7.00

Maxline Black IPA

$7.00

Christmas Ale

$5.00

Cerebral IPA

$7.00

5030 IPA

$7.00

Mango Mule

$7.00

Blootylicious Wheat

$7.00

Mojito

$5.00

Juice Drop

$7.00

Paloma

$4.00

Vanilla Coffee Milk Stout

$7.00

Berthoud Scottish

$7.00

Aloha Beaches

$7.00

Open

$7.00

Sun Shines Tripple

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$7.00

Banana Hammock

$7.00

Shiner IPA

$6.00

Handle Bar Cider

$5.00

Autumn Ale

$6.00

Labatts Blue Light

$6.00

Outlaw

$3.00

Native IPA

$6.00

Obsidian Stout

$6.00

CO Native Juicy IPA

$6.00

Lagerado

$6.00

Barmen

$6.00

Polygamy Porter

$7.00

Pumkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Snake Bite

$7.00

100

$100.00

Reservation

$100.00

STP Bomb$$$$

$7.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

BL Lime

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Kona Bottle

$5.00

Delirium

$8.00

Double Dales

$5.00

Good Company Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer

$6.00

Magner's Cider

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

N/A Beer

$5.00

Smithwick's red Ale

$4.00

Strawberry Sky 19.2 oz

$3.00

Western Mutant IPA

$5.00

Heart Seltzer

$6.00

Aleworks Sour

$6.00

Kentucky Cream

$6.00

Loyal Lemonade

$6.00

Coors

$5.00

Western Son Cocktail

$6.00

Mom Water

$6.00

Chelada

$6.00

Liquor

Dice Shot

$3.00

Michelada

$8.00

Apple Harvest Martini

$7.00

Sanderson Sisters

$8.00

El Hefe Shot

$8.00

La Flaca Marg

$10.00

The Don O F

$15.00

Holiday Shot

$4.00

Bacardi Silver

$16.00

Bear Creek Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$65.00

Benchmark #8

$12.00

Breckenridge spiced

$43.00

Cararena Anejo 750ml

$27.00

Fireball

$20.00

Impeach Vodka

$27.00

Jagermeister

$18.00

Jameson 1L

$27.00

Jameson Black 750ml

$35.00

Jameson IPA Cask 1L

$32.00

Monte Alban 1L

$24.00

Old Elk

$60.00

Proper Twelve 1L

$21.00

Rum Haven Coconut Rum 1L

$20.00

Three Olives Flavored Vodka 1L

$20.00

291 Bourbon

$50.00

1910 Old Forester

$52.00

Bad Guy

$100.00

Atomic Mary

$13.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Bloody Pirate Mary

$10.00

Bloody Scotsman Mary

$13.00

Buffalo Mary

$14.00

Cajun

$12.00

Clamato Mary

$11.00

Cowboy Mary

$13.00

Green Fairy Mary

$12.00

Horseradish Mary

$12.00

House Mary

$11.00

Italian Mary

$12.00

Kosher Mary

$12.00

Snapper Mary

$10.00

Virgin

$6.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Classic Margarita

$9.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$9.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Apple Mule

$8.00

Apple Pie Mule

$9.00

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Blueberry Maple Mule

$10.00

Breckenridge Chile Mule

$8.00

Caribbean Mule

$10.00

Citrus Mule

$9.00

Clementine Mule

$9.00

Copper Moon Mule

$9.00

Cranberry Bourbon Mule

$9.00

Cranberry Mule

$9.00

Cranberry Orange Spice Mule

$9.00

Cucumber Lime Mule

$8.00

Dunmore Pineapple Mule

$10.00

French Mule

$10.00

Frosted Cranberry Mule

$9.00

Garden Mule

$10.00

Georgia Mule

$9.00

Ginberry Mule

$9.00

Green Goddess Mule

$9.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

Island Mule

$8.00

Italian Mule

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Lavender Mule

$8.00

London Mule

$9.00

Maui Mule

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Mile High Mule

$9.00

Moonshine Mule

$8.00

Morning Mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mueller Mule

$9.00

Mulberry Mule

$8.00

Mulejito Mule

$8.00

Orange Mule

$9.00

Pineapple Mango Mule

$8.00

Pumpkin

$8.00

Rangpor Mule

$9.00

Rosemary Grapefruit Mule

$9.00

Sassy Mule

$8.00

Smokey Mule

$10.00

Spanish Mule

$8.00

Spiced Mule

$9.00

Strawberry Mint Mule

$9.00

Summer Mule

$9.00

Tennessee Mule

$8.00

Texas Mule

$10.00

Very Cherry Mule

$9.00

Pear

$9.00

Prickly Pear

$8.00

Raspberry

$8.00

Lime

$8.00

Wine

Sangria

$8.00

OBC Draft

$8.00

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Nighthawk Bota Box ( House)

$8.00

Red Savage Draft

$10.00

Gio 2021 Rose Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Cult 2020 Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Scotto 2020 Chardonnay

$15.00

Gio Rosso

$15.00

A&D 2019 Pinot Noir

$18.00

Doppio Rosso Primitivo 2021

$20.00

Scotto 2017 Old Vine Zinfandel

$20.00

Cult 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Scotto 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Scotto 2018 Malbec

$18.00

101 North

$20.00

A & D

$22.00

Anitori Santa Cristina Rosso Tosacno

$20.00

Badger Mountain NSA Riesling 2020

$25.00

Bottle Colterris Wines

$24.00

Bottle Cupcake

$20.00

Bottle PINO Cellars

$18.00

Bottle Stone Cellars

$18.00

Cune Crianza Rioja Tinto 2017

$23.00

Gran Passione Veneto Rosso 2020

$23.00

Rich and Creamy Chardonnay

$20.00

Scotto Champagne

$22.00

Scotto Wine

$20.00

Sterling

$20.00

Cult

$20.00

Esporeo

$20.00

Monte Velho Red Blend

$20.00

Bico Amarelo Vinho Verde

$20.00

Wine Tasting Event

$20.00

Auspicion Chardonnay

$20.00

Soda

Bottle Tea

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Ginger

$2.00

Langers Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

REEF CBD

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ibc Rootbeer

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Appetizers

Basket of Fries (8oz)

$6.00

Cheese Nuggets (8oz)

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms (8oz)

$9.00

Hot Wing Califlower

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Queso Only

$6.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Corn Dog Bites (10)

$9.00

Sweet Corn Fritters

$8.00

Football tenders

$11.00

Salsa Only

$4.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$8.00

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Southwest Burger

$12.00

The Oinker

$15.00

Western Burger

$12.00

Tues\Wed\Thurs $8 Chzburg Special

$11.50

Burger Of The Month

$13.00

Snacks

Bag Chips

$2.50

Pub Mix

$4.00

Crack Dip

$7.00

Salsa

$6.00

Sandwich Mods

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$12.00

Beer Brat

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Italian Chicken

$12.00

Meatball Hoagie

$9.00

Philly

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$11.00

Southwest Chicken

$12.00

Southwest Philly

$12.00

Western Philly

$12.00

Cordon Bleu Chicken

$13.00

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cold Ham and Cheese Deli Sandwich

$8.00

Sliders

BBQ Chicken Slider

$3.50

Buffalo Chicken Slider

$3.50

Cheese Burger Slider

$3.50

Italian Chicken Slider

$3.50

Pulled Pork Slider

$3.50

Bacon Chx Ranch Slider

$3.50

BLT Slider

$3.50

Basket

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink Well in Historic Downtown Loveland. Serving Colorado Beer, Wine and Spirits!

Website

Location

237 E. 4th St, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

Gallery
Loveland Tap & Tavern image
Loveland Tap & Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

PizzaVino NoCo Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
6383 Fairgrounds Ave., Suite 100 Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews - Snack Attack!
orange star4.6 • 626
120 W Stuart St Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
orange star4.0 • 316
1957 Jessup Dr Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Cafe Vino
orange star4.3 • 803
1200 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Rainbow Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
212 W Laurel Street Fort Collins, CO 80521
View restaurantnext
The Mayor of Old Town - Fort Collins
orange starNo Reviews
632 S Mason St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Loveland

Fat Shack - Loveland
orange star4.5 • 5,706
1433 Denver Ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Betta Gumbo
orange star4.3 • 1,764
277 N Lincoln Ave Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
MoBetta Gumbo
orange star4.4 • 1,696
141 east 4th Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 1,259
1440 Diana Dr. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
A.K.A. Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 894
414 E 6th St. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Casa Real Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 868
243 E 29th St Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loveland
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston