Lovelee Vibes Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Where the vibe is always Lovelee
Location
20551 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI 48219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Shop Experience - 17340 W Mcnichols Rd
No Reviews
17340 W Mcnichols Rd Detroit, MI 48235
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Detroit
Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurant