Seafood
Sandwiches
American

Lovely's Food Truck

No reviews yet

1806 Northwest 183rd Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Rainbow Lemonade
2 Die For Banana Pudding
Jerk Chicken Pasta (Grilled)

Appetizer

Conch Fritters

$8.00

Wings 4pcs

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Crab Bites

$15.00

Entrees

World Famous Lobster & Waffles

World Famous Lobster & Waffles

$27.95
World Famous Shrimp & Waffles

World Famous Shrimp & Waffles

$18.95
World Famous Chicken Tenders & Waffles

World Famous Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$12.99
Jerk Chicken Pasta (Grilled)

Jerk Chicken Pasta (Grilled)

$17.99

Jerk Shrimp Pasta (Grilled)

$22.00

Jerk Salmon Pasta (Grilled)

$21.00

Jerk Lobster Pasta (Grilled)

$30.00

Island Tilapia

$12.99

Island Snapper

$16.99
Island Salmon

Island Salmon

$16.95

Shrimp Sea Boat

$17.99

Lobster Sea Boat

$27.95Out of stock

Snapper Sea Boat

$16.99
Wings 7pcs

Wings 7pcs

$12.99

Wings 10pcs

$15.99

Wings 15pcs

$24.99

Wings 50pcs

$65.99
Lovely Double Shrimp & Lobster (Grilled)

Lovely Double Shrimp & Lobster (Grilled)

$35.00
Lovely Double Shrimp & Lobster (Fried)

Lovely Double Shrimp & Lobster (Fried)

$35.00
Boss Special Lobster, Shrimp & Salmon (Grilled)

Boss Special Lobster, Shrimp & Salmon (Grilled)

$42.99

Boss Special Lobster, Shrimp & Salmon (Fried)

$42.99

Healthy Choice Grilled Chicken & Shrimp (Grilled)

$15.99

Miami Shores Tilapia & Shrimp (Fried)

$19.95

Miami Style Chicken & Shrimp (Fried)

$19.95

Juneteenth 3pcs of Wings, Shrimp & Conch Fritters (Grilled)

$19.95

Juneteenth 3pcs of Wings, Shrimp & Conch Fritters (Fried)

$19.95

Top Notch Shrimp and Salmon (Grilled)

$27.95
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99
Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$8.99

Beverages

Rainbow Lemonade

$3.50+

Pineapple Tea

$3.50+

Flop

$3.50+

Apple Juice

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Voss Water

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.00

So Fresh So Clean Smoothie

$6.00

Island Surprise

$6.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Burger

Lobster Burger

$27.95

Shrimp Poe Boy

$9.99
Grouper Sandwich

Grouper Sandwich

$9.99

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Salads/Wraps

Chicken Founders Favorite Wrap (Grilled)

$11.95

Lobster Founders Favorite Wrap (Grilled)

$27.95

Lobster Founders Favorite Wrap (Fried)

$27.95

Salmon Founders Favorite Wrap (Grilled)

$14.95

Salmon Founders Favorite Wrap (Fried)

$14.95

Shrimp Founders Favorite Wrap (Grilled)

$17.95

Shrimp Founders Favorite Wrap (Fried)

$17.95

Founders Favorite Wrap (Spicy Chicken Salad)

$11.95

Seafood Founders Favorite Wrap (Seafood Salad)

$12.95

Classic Tuna Founders Favorite Wrap (Tuna Salad)

$10.95

Caesar Founders Favorite Wrap (Caesar Salad)

$11.95
Caesar salad (Grilled)

Caesar salad (Grilled)

$11.95

Caesar wrap

$11.95

Lobster Founders Favorite Salad (Fried)

$27.95

Lobster Founders Favorite Salad (Grilled)

$27.95

Salmon Salad

$14.95

Salmon Wrap (Grilled)

$14.95

Shrimp Salad (Grilled)

$17.95

Shrimp Wrap

$17.95

Seafood Salad

$12.95

Spicy Chicken Salad

$11.95

Classic Tuna

$10.95

Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

Veggie Rice

$4.00

Coconut Brown Rice

$3.00

Regular Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Tuna

$5.00

Side Chicken Salad

$5.00

Sid Seafood Salad

$6.00

Desserts

2 Die For Banana Pudding

2 Die For Banana Pudding

$7.00

Guilty Pleasure Rainbow Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Extras

Extra Caribbean Sauce

$0.75

Extra House

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Italian

$1.00

Extra Caesar

$1.00

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Extra French

$1.00

Foodtruck

7 Piece Wings

$15.00

15 piece wings

$30.00

Rainbow Lemonade

$10.00

Lobster

$30.00

Small Shrimp

$12.00

Large Shrimp

$24.00

Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$25.00

Lobster & shrimp combo

$40.00

Chicken tenders

$15.00

Fries only

$6.00

stadium water

$5.00

stadium soda

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1806 Northwest 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

