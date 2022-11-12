LOVE PIZZA
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Inspired by classic pizzerias in our favorite cities, and our passion for making delicious foods & drinks for our friends and families, LOVE PIZZA offers delivery, takeout, and catering service of coal-fired & bar-style pizzas, heritage recipe meatballs, farm-fresh salads, and more. With locally-sourced & premium ingredients, and unexpected menu & in-store delights to be discovered, it is our aim to bring you an unforgettably delightful experience.
509 WINNETKA AVENUE NORTH, Golden Valley, MN 55427
