LOVE PIZZA

review star

No reviews yet

509 WINNETKA AVENUE NORTH

Golden Valley, MN 55427

Order Again

Popular Items

(BUILD YOUR OWN) ME! - COAL FIRED PIZZA
(BUILD YOUR OWN) ME! - BAR PIZZA
CAESAR

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

MBR MEATBALLS

MBR MEATBALLS

$11.00

110-year old secret family recipe. Made with 100% organic beef. 5 Meatballs, served with House Marinara, topped with aged romano. Only 150 made each day.

MBR MEATBALL HOT HERO

MBR MEATBALL HOT HERO

$14.00

Our meatball sandwich. MBR Meatballs on garlic-buttered House Roll, topped with housemade red sauce, provolone and parmesan. 10 made each day.

PEPPERONI CHIPS, SIDE OF HOUSEMADE RANCH

PEPPERONI CHIPS, SIDE OF HOUSEMADE RANCH

$7.00

Housemade from dry-cured pepperoni. Hand-cut, and baked in small batches. Served with housemade ranch.

PEPPERONI CHIPS, SIDE OF WHITE TRUFFLE HOT SAUCE

PEPPERONI CHIPS, SIDE OF WHITE TRUFFLE HOT SAUCE

$10.00

Housemade from dry-cured pepperoni. Hand-cut, and baked in small batches. Served with white truffle hot sauce.

WHITE TRUFFLE HOT SAUCE

$6.00

HOUSEMADE GARLIC BUTTER

$2.00

HOUSEMADE RANCH

$2.00

SIDE OF AGED ROMANO CHEESE SHREDS

$0.50

SIDE OF CRUSHED CALABRIAN CHILI FLAKES

$1.00

COAL FIRED PIZZAS ( 16" )

1 6 ”  T R I A N G L E - C U T New Haven Style, cooked at 950° F, perfect crisp-chew, slightly-charred crust
BIANCA (PIE OF THE WEEK) - COAL FIRED PIZZA

BIANCA (PIE OF THE WEEK) - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$29.00

House Ricotta Cream, EVOO, Lemon, Black Garlic (No Tomato Sauce)

PUTTIN' ON THE RITZ - COAL FIRED PIZZA

PUTTIN' ON THE RITZ - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$29.00

Pepperoni, Honey Infused Ricotta, Fresh Basil, Maldon

STEIN ERIKSEN - COAL FIRED PIZZA

STEIN ERIKSEN - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$29.00

Fresh Mozz, Fennel Sausage, Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Garlic Confit, Fresh Italian Spices, Grated Pecorino Romano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Drizzle, Fresh Oregano

LOW-KEY EXCITED - COAL FIRED PIZZA

LOW-KEY EXCITED - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$27.00

Sausage, Mushrooms, Garlic Confit, Black Truffle Oil

WHERE THE TRUFFALO ROAM - COAL FIRED PIZZA

WHERE THE TRUFFALO ROAM - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$32.00

Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Pulled smoked chicken tossed in truffle buffalo sauce, applewood blue cheese, red onion, topped with green onion mix. Served with side of house ranch.

IYKYK - COAL FIRED PIZZA

IYKYK - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$26.00

Aged Salami, House Garlic Butter, Leek/Green Onion/Caramelized Shallot Mix (No House Tomato Sauce)

THE SARGE - COAL FIRED PIZZA

THE SARGE - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$25.50

Dry-Cured Pepperoni, Crisp Dill Pickle, Housemade Black Truffle Honey Hot Sauce

READ THE ROOM - COAL FIRED PIZZA

READ THE ROOM - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$28.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Brown Beech Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Red Onion

GFY - COAL FIRED PIZZA

GFY - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$24.00

Duroc Bacon, Roasted Pineapple, Fresno Peppers

MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY - COAL FIRED PIZZA

MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$23.00

Pepperoni, Castelvetrano Olives

NOT SO CHEESY - COAL FIRED PIZZA

NOT SO CHEESY - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$21.00

House Tomato Sauce, Fresh Oregano, Garlic Confit (No Cheese)

CHEESE PLEASE - COAL FIRED PIZZA

CHEESE PLEASE - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$19.50

House Tomato Sauce & Cheese Blend

(BUILD YOUR OWN) ME! - COAL FIRED PIZZA

(BUILD YOUR OWN) ME! - COAL FIRED PIZZA

$19.50

BAR PIZZAS ( 10" )

1 0 ”  S Q U A R E - C U T  Thin, crispy, steel pan-baked with sauce & toppings all the way to edges, House Tomato Sauce & Cheese Blend

STEIN ERIKSEN - BAR PIZZA

$20.50

Fennel Sausage, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Confit, Fresh Oregano, Grated Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil Drizzle

WHERE THE TRUFFALO ROAM - BAR PIZZA

$21.50

Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Pulled smoked chicken tossed in truffle buffalo sauce, applewood blue cheese, red onion, topped with green onion mix. Served with side of house ranch.

THE SARGE - BAR PIZZA

THE SARGE - BAR PIZZA

$15.50

Dry-Cured Pepperoni, Crisp Dill Pickle, Housemade Black Truffle Honey Hot Sauce

LOW-KEY EXCITED - BAR PIZZA

LOW-KEY EXCITED - BAR PIZZA

$17.00

Sausage, Mushrooms, Garlic Confit, Black Truffe Oil

READ THE ROOM - BAR PIZZA

READ THE ROOM - BAR PIZZA

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Brown Beech Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Red Onion

IYKYK - BAR PIZZA

IYKYK - BAR PIZZA

$16.50

Aged Salami, House Garlic Butter, Leek/Green Onion/Caramelized Shallot Mix (No House Tomato Sauce)

MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY - BAR PIZZA

MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY - BAR PIZZA

$15.50

Pepperoni, Castelvetrano Olives

GFY - BAR PIZZA

GFY - BAR PIZZA

$14.50

Duroc Bacon, Roasted Pineapple, Fresno Peppers

NOT SO CHEESY - BAR PIZZA

$11.00

House Tomato Sauce, Garlic Confit (No Cheese)

CHEESE PLEASE - BAR PIZZA

CHEESE PLEASE - BAR PIZZA

$9.50

House Tomato Sauce & Cheese Blend

(BUILD YOUR OWN) ME! - BAR PIZZA

$9.50

GLUTEN FREE PIZZAS ( 10" )

GF - PUTTIN' ON THE RITZ

$23.50Out of stock

Pepperoni, Honey Infused Ricotta, Fresh Basil, Maldon

GF - STEIN ERIKSEN

$23.50Out of stock

Fresh Mozz, Fennel Sausage, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Confit, Fresh Oregano, Grated Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil Drizzle

GF - WHERE THE TRUFFALO ROAM

$24.00Out of stock

Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Pulled smoked chicken tossed in truffle buffalo sauce, applewood blue cheese, red onion, topped with green onion mix. Served with side of house ranch.

GF - THE SARGE

$19.75Out of stock

Dry-Cured Pepperoni, Crisp Dill Pickle, Housemade Black Truffle Honey Hot Sauce

GF - READ THE ROOM

$23.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, Sausage, Brown Beech Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Red Onion

GF - IYKYK

$20.50Out of stock

Aged Salami, House Garlic Butter, Leek/Green Onion/Caramelized Shallot Mix (No House Tomato Sauce)

GF - LOW-KEY EXCITED

$22.00Out of stock

Sausage, Mushrooms, Garlic Confit, Black Truffle Oil

GF - MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY

$18.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, Castelvetrano Olives

GF - GFY

$19.00Out of stock

Duroc Bacon, Roasted Pineapple, Fresno Peppers

GF - NOT SO CHEESY

$15.50Out of stock

House Tomato Sauce, Fresh Oregano, Garlic Confit (No Cheese)

GF - CHEESE PLEASE

$14.00Out of stock

House Tomato Sauce & Cheese Blend

GF - (BUILD YOUR OWN) ME!

$14.00Out of stock

ICE CREAM PINTS

RIDIN' DUUURTY - MILKJAM

$13.50

Oreo Milk, With Oreo Chunks And Salted Peanut Butter

CEREAL KILLERS - MILKJAM

$13.50

Orange Coriander Milk With Candied Fruity Pebbles

MILKJAM - MILKJAM

$13.50

Caramelized Goat's, Cow's, And Sweetened Condensed Milks

BLACK - MILKJAM

$13.50

The Darkest Cocoa

THAI TEA - MILKJAM

$13.50

Aromatic Black Tea With Condensed Milk

C.R.E.A.M. - MILKJAM

$13.50

Sweet Cream Ice Cream

UMA - MILKJAM

$13.50

Greek Yogurt With Passionfruit Lychee Swirl

SALADS

CAESAR

CAESAR

$9.00

Artisan Romaine, Black Garlic, House Pan-Fried Croutons, Shaved Pecorino Romano, Preserved Lemon, Caper Dust, Lemon Caesar Dressing (on the side)

BLT SALAD

BLT SALAD

$12.00

Artisan Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Duroc Bacon, Chives, Shallot Confit, House Croutons, Creamy Taleggio Dressing (on the side)

ITALIAN CHOP

ITALIAN CHOP

$13.00

Romaine/Endive/Radicchio Blend, Aged Salami, Aged Asiago Cheese, Castelvetrano Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Balsamic & Thyme White Beans, Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette (on the side)

WATER

Liquid Death - Natural

$3.50

Liquid Death - Sparkling

$3.50

OLIPOP

Olipop Ginger Lemon

$4.00

Olipop Grape

$4.00

Olipop Vintage Cola

$4.00

SODA

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Poppi Ginger Lime

$4.00

Poppi Raspberry Rose

$4.00

Poppi Strawberry Lemon

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Inspired by classic pizzerias in our favorite cities, and our passion for making delicious foods & drinks for our friends and families, LOVE PIZZA offers delivery, takeout, and catering service of coal-fired & bar-style pizzas, heritage recipe meatballs, farm-fresh salads, and more. With locally-sourced & premium ingredients, and unexpected menu & in-store delights to be discovered, it is our aim to bring you an unforgettably delightful experience.

Location

509 WINNETKA AVENUE NORTH, Golden Valley, MN 55427

