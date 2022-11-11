Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loveski Deli

review star

No reviews yet

610 First Street

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Trays + Spreads

A Little Loveski

A Little Loveski

$90.00

Select (12) Loveski Bagels + choice of (3) Loveski Spreads, 8oz Smoked Salmon & Veggies from Our Farm

A Lotta Loveski

A Lotta Loveski

$150.00

Your selection of (18) Loveski Bagels + choice of (4) Loveski Spreads, 16oz. Smoked Salmon, half-pint of our Smoked Whitefish Salad & Veggies from Our Farm

Bagel Sando Tray

$180.00

12 Breakfast Sandos on assorted Loveski Bagels

(12) Bagels + Spread

(12) Bagels + Spread

$50.00

Your Selection of (12) Loveski Bagels and (3) Loveski Spreads.

Lunch Tray

Lunch Tray

$250.00

Each tray feeds 10 - includes your choice of Cold Sando, chips, Loveski pickles + sodas & seltzers

Loveski Lunchboxes

Loveski Lunchboxes

Individually packed boxes including your choice of Cold Sando with Chips + Seltzer

Mix + Match Bagels + Spreads

Loveski Bagels

Loveski Bagels

Loveski Spreads

Loveski Spreads

Mixed 6 Pack Bagel

Mixed 6 Pack Bagel

$18.00
Loveski Bagel Chips

Loveski Bagel Chips

$6.00
Loveski Pickles (Quart)

Loveski Pickles (Quart)

$8.00
Jacobsen Everything Seasoning

Jacobsen Everything Seasoning

$10.00
Loveski 8oz. Smoked Salmon

Loveski 8oz. Smoked Salmon

$22.00

Beverage

Still Water

Still Water

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Fresh Squeezed OJ

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$9.00
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.00
Raspberry Soda

Raspberry Soda

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Merch

Summer of Loveski Tee

Summer of Loveski Tee

$25.00
Loveski Apron

Loveski Apron

$50.00
Pickle Pin

Pickle Pin

$8.00
Heart Pin

Heart Pin

$8.00
Loveski Wine Glass

Loveski Wine Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

A Jew-ish Deli from Chef Christopher & Martina Kostow

Location

610 First Street, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
Loveski Deli image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Milestone Provisions
orange star4.5 • 9
610 1st St, Suite #2 Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Maria
orange star4.4 • 223
640 3rd St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
BIG D BURGERS
orange starNo Reviews
1005 Silverado Trl Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Fieldwork Brewing - Napa
orange starNo Reviews
1046 McKinstry Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Fillippi's Pizza Grotto - 645 First Street
orange starNo Reviews
645 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.1 • 4,075
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Napa

Bistro Don Giovanni
orange star4.7 • 9,755
4110 Howard lane Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.1 • 4,075
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Morenita Market
orange star4.6 • 3,319
2434 Jefferson Street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
orange star4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Ca' Momi Osteria - 1141 1st St
orange star4.3 • 1,896
1141 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Napa
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston