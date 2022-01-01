lovesweetz

Dessert Flight

$20.00

Key Lime - Cookie crumb base with real Key lime mousse, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie - Chocolate crust layered with peanut butter mousse and thick chocolate ganache, loaded with crushed peanut butter cups. Red Velvet Layer Cake - Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs. Tiramisu Layer Cake - Light and airy sponge cake layered with espresso-flavored mascarpone mousse, whipped cream and cocoa.