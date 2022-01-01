Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch

lovesweetz

review star

No reviews yet

2055 Bond Street, #180

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Slices

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Five Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheese Cake

$10.00

Strawberry Float Cake

$10.00

Apple Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Flights

Dessert Flight

$20.00

Key Lime - Cookie crumb base with real Key lime mousse, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie - Chocolate crust layered with peanut butter mousse and thick chocolate ganache, loaded with crushed peanut butter cups. Red Velvet Layer Cake - Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs. Tiramisu Layer Cake - Light and airy sponge cake layered with espresso-flavored mascarpone mousse, whipped cream and cocoa.

Mini Dessert Flight

$10.00

3 Slice Sampler

$25.00Out of stock

5 Snack Sampler

$20.00Out of stock

Snacks

Chocolate Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Salted Carmel Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

San Pelligrino

$6.25

Aqua Panna Stillwater

$6.25

Ginger Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Enjoy our sweetz!

Location

2055 Bond Street, #180, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Directions

