Popular Items

VEGAN Kale Pesto Pasta
Heritage Pork & Beef Bolognese
Dayboat Sea Scallop Risotto

Appetizers

Lovina is proud to be Tip Free! Our menu pricing includes revenue share & full benefits. No tips expected! 30% of our sales go directly to staff as Revenue Share.
Model Bakery Bread

Model Bakery Bread

$7.00

whipped pesto butter, black sea salt *dairy free- no butter, sub EVOO

Fried Mushroom Polenta Bites

Fried Mushroom Polenta Bites

$13.00

umami aioli *gluten free & nut free

Housemade Fresh Ricotta

Housemade Fresh Ricotta

$16.00

candy cap root beer honey, crostini *nut free *gluten free- no crostini, sub lettuce cups

Maine Lobster Bisque

Maine Lobster Bisque

$20.00

lobster claw salad *nut free

Locally Famous Little Gems Salad

Locally Famous Little Gems Salad

$20.00

watermelon radish, avocados, lime pickled onion, rye bread crumbs, zesty green goddess (dressing on the side) *nut free *gluten free- no breadcrumbs *dairy free- sub vegan dressing

Aji Amarillo Aguachile

Aji Amarillo Aguachile

$26.00

sushi grade hamachi, english cucumber, melon, lime, citrus, pickled watermelon radish *gluten free, dairy free, nut free

Roasted Golden Beet Pavé

Roasted Golden Beet Pavé

$21.00

whipped goat cheese, black mission figs, dark cherry balsamic, microgreens *gluten free * dairy free- no cheese

Autumn Squash & Farro Salad

Autumn Squash & Farro Salad

$20.00

arugula, almonds, dried dates, mint, harissa orange vinaigrette *dairy free *gluten free- no farro (not recommended)

Entrees

Wine Forest Wild Mushroom Risotto

Wine Forest Wild Mushroom Risotto

$39.00

wild mushrooms, asparagus, english peas, fontina, parmesan, truffle butter *gluten free *can be dairy free, but do not recommend

Duck Confit & Kale Pesto Pasta

Duck Confit & Kale Pesto Pasta

$36.00

fresh fettuccine, cherry tomatoes, wild mushrooms, kale pesto *gluten free- sub GF spaghetti *dairy free- vegan pesto *vegetarian- no duck

VEGAN Kale Pesto Pasta

$30.00

fresh fettuccine, cherry tomatoes, wild mushrooms, kale pesto *vegan *nut free *gluten free- sub GF spaghetti

Impossible Sausage Lasagna

Impossible Sausage Lasagna

$39.00

gluten free noodles, chickpea "mozzarella," bloomsdale spinach, wild mushrooms, charred tomato sauce *vegan *gluten free *nut free

Heritage Pork & Beef Bolognese

Heritage Pork & Beef Bolognese

$39.00

fresh fettuccine, parsley, parmesan, calabrian chili, breadcrumbs *gluten free- sub GF spaghetti

Almost Bolognese

Almost Bolognese

$35.00

fresh fettuccine, impossible meat, mirepoix, calabrian chili, chickpea "parmesan" *vegan *nut free *gluten free- sub GF spaghetti

Dayboat Sea Scallop Risotto

Dayboat Sea Scallop Risotto

$55.00

meyer lemon risotto, dayboat sea scallops, rainbow carrots, crispy proscuitto, frisée, lemon vinaigrette *gluten free *nut free

Roasted Mary's Chicken

Roasted Mary's Chicken

$47.00

almond couscous with honey lemon vinaigrette, grilled asparagus, carrot emulsion, dijon beurre blanc

Seared Wild Halibut

Seared Wild Halibut

$47.00

fresh gnocchi, roasted maitake mushrooms, carrot purée, salmon roe beurre blanc, chives *nut free *gluten free- no gnocchi

Braised Wagyu Beef Shortrib

Braised Wagyu Beef Shortrib

$59.00

butter poached sunchokes, russet potato pavé, cipollini onions, rainbow chard, beef demi glace

Desserts

Caramelized Apple Bread Pudding

Caramelized Apple Bread Pudding

$17.00

cinnamon walnut bread, white chocolate creme anglaise

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$19.00

flourless chocolate brownie, salted caramel, toasted house made marshmallow cream, brandied cherries, pistachio gelato *gluten free *nut free- no pistachio gelato, sub vanilla

Sundae Funday

Sundae Funday

$18.00

vanilla & pistachio gelato, salted caramel, hot fudge, mini malted milk balls, caramelized pecans *gluten free- no malted milk balls *nut free- no nuts, no pistachio gelato

Chocoflan Impossible Cake

Chocoflan Impossible Cake

$15.00

rich chocolate cake, creamy vanilla flan, raspberry sauce *nut free

Almost Cheesecake

Almost Cheesecake

$19.00

whipped coconut cream, passionfruit caramel, cashew “cream cheese,” toasted macadamias, lime zest *gluten free, vegan

Sides

Model Bakery Bread

Model Bakery Bread

$7.00

whipped pesto butter, black sea salt *dairy free- no butter, sub EVOO

Drunken Goat Mac & Cheese

Drunken Goat Mac & Cheese

$13.00

drunken goat cheese, parmesan, white cheddar *nut free

Oven Roasted Local Broccolini

Oven Roasted Local Broccolini

$13.00

umami sauce, toasted almonds *gluten free, vegan *nut free- no almonds

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$16.00

fresh fettuccine, butter, parmesan

Mac & Cheese

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A local's favorite, fresh seasonal cuisine! Takeout orders available for brunch and dinner (takeout may be turned off on busy nights, when we are too busy in house!) Takeout accepted ONLY online via Toast, not over the phone. Thanks you!

Location

1107 Cedar Street, Calistoga, CA 94515

Directions

