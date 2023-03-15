Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lowlife Bar 106 E. Hudson Ave

review star

No reviews yet

106 E. Hudson Ave

Folly Beach, SC 29439

Bar

Draft

$8.00

Hamms

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Austin East Cider

$5.00

Cocktail

$11.00

Estrada

$11.00

Cocktail Upcharge

$4.00

Well Shots

$4.00

Call Shots

$6.00

Premium 7

$7.00

Premium 8

$8.00

Premium 9

$9.00

Bloody

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Specialty Mimosa

$11.00

Floater

$3.00

Shot Bottle

$22.00

Wine

$10.00

Gls-Cava

$10.00

Btl-Cava

$40.00

NA Beer

$4.00

Dinner

Green Chile Queso

$12.00

Roasted poblano peppers,lime,scallion,and creamy cheese with tortilla chips

Old Bay Waffle Fries

Old Bay Waffle Fries

$10.00

Served with spicy ketchup and caramelized onion & chive creme fraiche

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Ritz crackers, saltines, carrots, celery, and habanero jelly

Thai Chile Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy fried Brussels sprouts tossed in Thai chile sauce , with pickled Fresno peppers, roasted cashews, and crispy chickpeas

Burrata Toast

Burrata Toast

$15.00

Smashed avocado, burrata cheese on grilled country bread, with basil salsa verde, watermelon radish, toasted pine nuts, and pickled shallots

Mother's Double Cheeseburger

Mother's Double Cheeseburger

$16.00

Grilled onions, cheddar, lettuce, pickles, and mama's secret sauce on a sesame roll with waffle fries

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, baby Romaine, 18 month aged parmesan, pickled shallots, parsley, and crispy breadcrumbs

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken on a sesame roll with shredded slaw and pickles with waffle fries

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Four cheeses, caramelized onions, dipping broth

House Made Falafel Burger

$15.00

Vegan harissa aioli, on a sesame seed bun with pickles, arugula, and pickled shallots with waffle fries

An Actual Maryland Style Crabcake Sandwich

$18.00

Lump crabmeat, Old Bay, very little else served on a sesame bun with waffle fries

Shrimp Roll

$17.00

Poached Shrimp, remoulade, celery and shredded iceberg on an old bay toasted roll with waffle fries

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$17.00

Served with coconut rice, grilled pineapple, and coconut yogurt

Local Fish Tacos

Local Fish Tacos

$18.00

Seared local fish topped with avocado, cilantro, scallion, pickled shallots, slaw and spicy mango crema

Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Taco

$9.00

Fruity Pebbles ice cream, house made waffle cone taco, whipped cream, crushed fruity pebbles

Kids Grilled PB&J

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Top Shelf

10-to-One

$14.00

4 Roses

$14.00

Angels Bourbon

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Casa Noble

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Plantation Family

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$14.00

VK Baron Rye

$14.00

Angels Rye

$20.00

Ardberg

$20.00

Fortaleza

$20.00

Macallan Double Cask

$20.00

Ocho

$20.00

VK Ribbon Rye

$20.00

N/A Drinks

n/a Bev

Coffee

$3.00

Fancy Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$25.00

Sticker

$2.00

Hat

$25.00

Toadfish Koozie

$10.00

Lowlife Koozie

$4.00

Hoodie

$60.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

106 E. Hudson Ave, Folly Beach, SC 29439

Directions

