Low Places Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

564 South Main Street

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Tues.
LP Boneless Wings
Kid's Chicken Bites

Starters

LP Cheese Bites

$11.00

cheese blend deep fried, LP sauce, green onions

Beer cheese fries

$11.00

French fries, beer cheese, toms, green onion

Beer cheese nachos

$14.00

big bowl of chips, beer cheese, black beans, diced toms, cilantro, sour cream, and salsa

LP Boneless Wings

$12.00

12 boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce.

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Endless chips and salsa

Chips and salsa and Guacamole

$10.00

Endless chips and salsa and 1 portion of guacamole

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer batter onion rings, with LP Sauce

8 Wings

$12.00

Chips \ Salsa Refill

LP Sandwiches

French Dip

$17.50

Roast beef, sautéed onions, provolone, on French roll with Au Jus

Spicy Buffalo

$16.50

Chicken tossed in Buffalo, bleu cheese, onion strings, on a potato bun

Cordon Blue

$16.50

Chicken, ham, swiss cheese, honey mustard

The Beach Front

$17.00

Chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, mayo, wheat bun

Hawaiian BBQ

$17.00

Chicken, grilled pineapple, bacon, provolone cheese, teriyaki sauce.

Cilantro Lime

$16.50

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, cilantro, sautéed onions, avocado, cilantro lime ranch.

LP Salads

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Tomato, basil, mozzarella, arugula, balsamic reduction.

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$16.00

Bed of greens, black beans, pepper jack cheese, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, cilantro ranch dressing.

Tajin Roasted Cauliflower Quinoa

$16.00

Cauliflower sautéed, quinoa mix, mix greens, red cabbage, cucumbers, Cucumber dill crema.

Chicken Salad

$14.50

Specialty Burgers

Loaded Bacon

$17.00

8oz AZ Grass Fed Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, potato bun

Shroom and Swiss

$16.50

8oz AZ Grass Fed Beef, mushrooms, swiss cheese, potato bun

Beer Cheesy

$16.00

8oz AZ Grass Fed Beef, sautéed onions, beer cheese, pretzel bun

Wild West Burger

$17.00

8oz AZ Grass Fed Beef, pepper jack, fried jalapeños, fried onion strings, bbq sauce, on a wheat bun

Coyote Burger

$18.00

8oz AZ Grass Fed Beef, bacon, mac & cheese, onion ring, on a wheat bun

Ultimate Burger

$18.50

2 8oz AZ Grass Fed Beef, bacon, green chilies, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese, LP sauce on a potato bun

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Kid's

Kid's Cheese Burger

$10.00

4oz patty, american cheese, wheat bun, french fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Penne Pasta, beer cheese, bacon crumbles, french fries

Kid's Chicken Bites

$10.00

6 boneless wings, tossed in sauce, French fries

Specials

2 Tacos & Soup

$11.56

Choice of two tacos, and soup of the day.

Fish Fry

$14.71

All you can eat cod, beer batter, fries, and coleslaw.

Taco Tues.

$3.15

Choice of pork, chicken, or fish in a flour tortilla.

Today's Special

$16.00

Banquet Dinner

Banquet

Teryaki Chicken Dinner

$25.00

Brisket Dinner

$25.00

Tajine Cauliflower Salad

$25.00

Western Burger

$25.00

Cod Fish Dinner

$25.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Togo Cup

$0.50

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Powerade

$3.00

Kid Soda

$1.50

Ala Cart

Ala Cart French Fry

$5.25

Ala Cart Side Salad

$4.20

ALa Cart Cup of Soup

$3.68

Ala Cart Bowl of Soup

$5.25

Ala Cart Caesar Salad

$4.20

Ala Cart Fried Zucchini

$5.25

Ala Cart Fried Pickles

$5.25

Fried Mushrooms

$5.25

Extra Sauce

$0.53

Small Side of Beer Cheese

$2.10

ALa Cart Cottage Cheese

$2.63

Ala Cart Tom Slices

$3.15

Side of Avacado

$3.15

Ala Cart Mac N Cheese

$5.25

Extra Burger Patty

$6.30

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.25

Crispy Chicken Breast

$5.25

Ala Cart Bacon

$4.20

2 Eggs

$3.15

Sausage Patty

$2.63

Hash Browns

$3.15

Plain Waffle

$5.25

Side of Pancakes

$4.20

Side ofToast

$4.20

Ala Cart Season Fries

$5.25

Ala Cart Shrimp Scampi

$6.30

Ala Cart Bake Potato

$4.20Out of stock

ALa Cart Smoked Potato Salad

$3.15Out of stock

Ice Cream Ala Mode

$2.10

Side Coleslaw

$3.15Out of stock

Ala Cart Guacamole

$3.68

Smores Lava Cake

$10.51

LP Trio

$9.46

LP Trio Single

$3.15

Ala Cart Steamed Veggies

$3.68Out of stock

Ala Cart Grilled Cheese

$6.30

Large Side Beer Cheese

$3.68

Shrimp Scampi

$6.30

Side Guacamole

$3.15

Ala Carte Sweet Tots

$5.25

Ala Carte Ice Cream

$3.68

Ala Mode

$1.58

Coffee Cake

$5.25

Slice of Ham

$2.63

Ala Carte Biscuts And Gravey

$4.20

Ala Carte Chicke Quesadilla

$10.51

Burger Patty

$5.25

Ala Carte Salsa

$2.00

Hats

Purple Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Gray Hat

$25.00

Black Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Grey / White Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Pink Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Shirts

Gray Shirts

$20.00

White Shirts

$20.00Out of stock

Black SM

$20.00Out of stock

Black M

$20.00Out of stock

Black LG

$20.00Out of stock

Black XLG

$20.00Out of stock

Pink XSM

$20.00Out of stock

Pink SM

$20.00Out of stock

Pink M

$20.00Out of stock

Pink LG

$20.00Out of stock

Pink XLG

$20.00Out of stock

Desserts

Table Smores

$11.56Out of stock

Banana Choc Swirl Cake

$9.46

Fruit Tart Ala Mode

$8.40

Pecan Pie

$9.46

Sweet Potato Cheese Cake

$9.46

Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.40Out of stock

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Bowl

$5.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

564 South Main Street, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Directions

Gallery
Low Places Bar & Grill image
Low Places Bar & Grill image
Low Places Bar & Grill image

