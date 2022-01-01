  • Home
Low Wood Smoking 1313 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX, 77802

No reviews yet

1313 Briarcrest Drive

Bryan, TX 77802

Popular Items

Frito Pie

Burgers

Burger

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mustard and mayo

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Served with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, and chipotle sauce

Sandwiches

Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Served with pickles and onions

Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and bbq sauce

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Served with pickles and onions

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Served with pickles and onions

Sausage Wrap

$6.99

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$9.99

Chopped brisket, jalapeños & shredded cheese

Meat by the Pound

1 Pound of Brisket

$19.99

Half Pound of Brisket

$10.99

1 Pound of Sausage

$16.99

Half Pound of Sausage

$8.99

Plates

1 Meat Plate

$17.99

Plate comes with 1 meat and 2 sides

2 Meat Plate

$21.99

Plate comes with 2 meats and 2 sides

3 Meat Plate

$23.99

Plate comes with 3 meats and 2 sides

Hotdog

Hotdog

$4.99

Brisket Hot Dog

$9.99

Hotdog topped with brisket, melted cheese, onions, and relish

Ribs

Half Slab of Ribs

$14.99

Full Slab of Ribs

$28.99

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Beans

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Soda

Can of Sprite

$2.00

Can of Coke

$2.00

Can of Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Koolaid

Koolaid

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come and enjoy our delicious smoked barbecue!

1313 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX 77802

