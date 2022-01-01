Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Lower Mills Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yellow Door Taqueria - Lower Mills
No Reviews
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurant
PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester - 514 Gallivan Blvd
No Reviews
514 Gallivan Blvd Boston, MA 02124
View restaurant