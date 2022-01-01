Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester, MA 02124

Popular Items

LMT Burger

Breakfast

LMT Scramble

$12.00

three eggs, bacon, maple sausage; served with home fries, toast

Pork Rib Skillet Hash

$16.00

served with bbq-braised pork ribs and shredded pork, seasonal vegetables and potato, topped with two eggs any style

Chicken & Biscuits

$14.00

our buttermilk fried chicken served with two homemade buttermilk biscuits slathered in homestyle sausage gravy

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.00

stacked high and finished with a creme anglaise

Classic Bacon Egg & Cheese

$12.00

bacon egg and cheese served on an English muffin covered in hollandaise sauce

Homemade Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Lunch

LMT Burger

$16.00

american cheese, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion; on seeded brioche. Gluten free bun available

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy ranch; on toasted brioche bun. Contains dairy - Contains gluten - Gluten free: grilled chicken/ gluten free bun - Dairy free: grilled chicken/ Gluten free or potato bun

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

spicy Nashville seasoned fried chicken thigh served over a seasoned coleslaw and finished with grillos pickles. Contains gluten - Contains dairy - Gluten free: grilled chicken/ gluten free bun - Dairy free: grilled chicken/ gluten free bun

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

served on a soft potato roll with melted vegan cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and a chipotle ranch sauce Vegetarian - Contains gluten - Vegan: no chipotle ranch

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, mustard croutons, caesar dressing. Contains dairy - Gluten free: no croutons

Roasted Chioggia & Red Beet Salad

$14.00

served over baby arugula dressed with a blood orange vinaigrette, finished with goat cheese and tossed pine nuts. Vegetarian - Gluten free - Contains nuts - Dairy free: No cheese

Autumn Salad

$14.00

savory rice pilaf tossed with chopped Tuscan kale in a scallion vinaigrette, finished with goat cheese and pomegranate seeds. Gluten free - Dairy free: no cheese

Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza

Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, sliced hothouse tomatoes, garlic oil, basil Gluten free crust available - Coconut mozzarella available

Mushroom Cauliflower Pizza

$14.00

house-made marinara sauce with mushrooms, cauliflower and coconut mozzarella cheese, finished with garlic oil and chiffonade basil. Vegan - Gluten free option available

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124

