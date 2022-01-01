173 Orchard St NY, Lower East Side [39]

Six Point Sweet Action 6pk

$18.00 Out of stock

NYC Pale Ale - Brooklyn, New York - 5% ABV - 12oz Can - Since it's part blonde ale, part wheat beer, and part pale ale, you might be wondering, what exactly is Sweet Action? Sink one… your palate just gets it. Early-harvested Simcoe hops give Sweet Action a peachy aroma, while Canadian White Wheat smoothes out the body and gives the beer that hazy look.