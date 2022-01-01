Restaurant header imageView gallery

173 Orchard St NY, Lower East Side [39]

173 Orchard St

New York, NY 10002

Bowls & Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)

Cali Bowl

Cali Bowl

$16.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)

Small Cali Bowl

Small Cali Bowl

$10.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)

Kobb Salad

Kobb Salad

$16.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)

Small Kobb Salad

Small Kobb Salad

$10.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)

Shares

Pickle Chips w/ Spicy Mayo

Pickle Chips w/ Spicy Mayo

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with spicy mayo (350 cal)

Honey Brussels

Honey Brussels

$11.95

gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)

Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard

Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard

$11.95

served with honey mustard (730 cal)

Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$13.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken with tossed in sauce option, served with buttermilk ranch (1270 cal)

Jumbo Wings w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Jumbo Wings w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$12.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings with tossed in sauce option, served with buttermilk ranch (1540-3080 cal)

BB Sliders (2)

BB Sliders (2)

$12.95

organic beef, uncured bacon, colby, caramelized onion, sweet pickle, special sauce, brioche everything spice bun (1790 cal)

Nashville Hot Chix Sliders (2)

Nashville Hot Chix Sliders (2)

$10.95

nae- never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried nae* chicken, sweet pickle, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch, everything spice bun (660 cal)

Burgers & Sandwiches

All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Be My Burger

Be My Burger

$12.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

Elkasaurus

Elkasaurus

$16.95

2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)

Sweet Bison Blues

Sweet Bison Blues

$17.95

2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)

Spicy Paul Bunyon

Spicy Paul Bunyon

$15.95

2 all-natural bison patties, pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapeno, red onion, organic lettuce, spicy mayo. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)

The National

The National

$15.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)

Supreme

Supreme

$16.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)

Standard

Standard

$13.95

2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)

So Co

So Co

$13.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)

BL-Turkey

BL-Turkey

$14.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)

Buffalo Chix

Buffalo Chix

$12.95

never antibiotics ever; buttermilk-fried chicken, blue cheese, organic lettuce, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch (840 cal)

Classic Chix

Classic Chix

$12.95

buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)

My Sunshine

My Sunshine

$11.95

vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)

Cilantro Black Bean

Cilantro Black Bean

$11.95

vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)

Impossible Standards

Impossible Standards

$14.95

vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)

Single Burgers

All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Single Be My Burger

Single Be My Burger

$8.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

Single Elkasaurus

Single Elkasaurus

$11.95

1 grass fed elk patty, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (550 cal)

Single Sweet Bison Blues

Single Sweet Bison Blues

$12.95

1 all-natural bison patty, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (680 cal)

Single Spicy Paul Bunyon

Single Spicy Paul Bunyon

$11.95

1 all-natural bison patty, pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapeno, red onion, organic lettuce, spicy mayo. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (410 cal)

Single The National

Single The National

$11.95

1 organic beef patty, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (650 cal)

Single Standard

Single Standard

$9.95

1 organic beef patty, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (530 cal)

Single So Co

Single So Co

$9.95

1 all-natural turkey patty, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (300 cal)

Single BL-Turkey

Single BL-Turkey

$10.95

1 all-natural turkey patty, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (630 cal)

Sides

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$5.45

gluten free, vegan (320 cal)

Side Sweet Fries

Side Sweet Fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (375 cal)

Side Fries/Sweet fries

Side Fries/Sweet fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (350 cal)

Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$6.95

(400 cal)

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)

Side Dill Pickles

Side Dill Pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (30 cal)

Side Sweet Pickles

Side Sweet Pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (50 cal)

Sauces

Choose from our array of artisanal sauces on the side! (35-185 cal)

Don't Forget The Kids

served with organic honest kids juice; served with fries, side salad +1.25, sweet fries +1.25, onion rings +1.50
Grizzly

Grizzly

$9.95

choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)

Teddy (4) w/ Honey Mustard

Teddy (4) w/ Honey Mustard

$10.95

impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)

Panda w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Panda w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)

Koala

Koala

$9.95Out of stock

organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)

Sweets

Vegan Carrot Cake

Vegan Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Shakes

Be My Milkshake

Be My Milkshake

$9.95

contains dairy unless the vegan coconut ice cream and oat milk is selected; made with organic milk or oat milk (635-650 cal)

Salted Caramel Milkshake

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$11.95

organic vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, toffee bits, whip cream, organic milk (650 cal)

Beverages

quench your thirst and complete your meal with one of our delicious drinks!
GIVN Bottled Water

GIVN Bottled Water

$2.95

gluten free, vegan (0 cal)

Boylan Soda Bottle

Boylan Soda Bottle

cola, diet cola, ginger ale, root beer, ginger beer, seltzer

Olipop Prebiotic Sparkling Tonic

Olipop Prebiotic Sparkling Tonic

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

Out of stock

Bottle/Can Beer (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)

must be 21 years or older to order
Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider Can

Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider Can

$5.00

ABV 5%, Austin, Texas. For an exotic twist, we have blended heirloom bittersweet and culinary apples with a taste of the tropics. Golden, ripe, and delicious pineapples have been married into our dry cider to give you a refreshing pineapple experience!

Bronx Pale Ale 12oz Can

Bronx Pale Ale 12oz Can

$5.00

ABV 6.3%, Bronx, NY, 12oz can; English caramel & biscuit malts balanced with West Coast citrus hops. Our flagship: a bold American pale ale with an English backbone. Think driving a ’64 Mustang over London Bridge. This is the beer we drink when hanging out after a hard day at the brewery.

Flying Ember Hard Seltzer Can

Flying Ember Hard Seltzer Can

$7.00

All- Natural Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV - 12oz Can - Made with simple ingredients and hints of our favorite fruits. Never made with artificial sweeteners or flavors.

Glutenberg IPA Can

Glutenberg IPA Can

$8.00Out of stock

Gluten Free IPA - Montreal, CA - 6% ABV - 16oz Can - Aromatic nose full of citrus, lemon and floral notes, a crisp and sharp mouthfeel paired with light caramel and hoppy flavors. A flavorful, very flavorful quencher.

Original Sin Black Widow Cider Can

Original Sin Black Widow Cider Can

$6.00

gluten free; Blackberry Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.

6-Pack (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)

Happy Hour All The Time! We now carry six packs for take out and delivery only!
Bronx Pale Ale 6pk

Bronx Pale Ale 6pk

$19.00Out of stock

Pale Ale - Bronx, NY - 6.3% ABV - 12oz can - The low-to-medium hop flavor has typical American flavors of orange and pinesap. The semi-dry finish allows the drinker another sip with notes of orange liqueur and biscuits lingering. APAs are tougher to perfect than one would suspect. The balance and intensity of both malt and hops needs to be just right.

Downeast Cider 4pk

Downeast Cider 4pk

$15.00Out of stock

Unfiltered cider – Boston, MA – 5.1% ABV – 12oz can - The foundation to Downeast Cider House from its humble beginnings in Bates College dormitory, the results of freshly pressed local apples is perfectly sweet with just enough tart. Enjoy!

Glutenberg IPA 4pk

Glutenberg IPA 4pk

$17.00Out of stock

Gluten Free IPA - Montreal, CA - 6% ABV - 16oz Can - Aromatic nose full of citrus, lemon and floral notes, a crisp and sharp mouthfeel paired with light caramel and hoppy flavors. A flavorful, very flavorful quencher.

Lagunitas IPA 6pk

Lagunitas IPA 6pk

$18.00Out of stock

IPA – Petaluma, CA – 6.2% ABV – 12oz bottle - An intense hop juiciness, with white wine, gooseberry, lemon grass, pineapple, melon. Not much malt character—hop flavor is the show! Finish is mostly bitter but balanced, with a slight lingering bitterness. A wonderfully hoppy beer in the best way.

Six Point Bengali Tiger IPA 6pk

Six Point Bengali Tiger IPA 6pk

$18.00Out of stock

IPA – Brooklyn, New York – 6.6% ABV - 12oz Can - The enhanced Sixpoint IPA formulation, first released in the summer of 2014 and uses a blend of new hop strains for a juicy, citrusy, piney hop slashing. It all started with an epic video game marathon back in 2004. Rocking blaze-orange homebrew, we saw the foam rings down the glass like tiger stripes. Thousands of batches and tweaks later, the BENGALI® still slashes. Tip in back and let gravity do the work. Game on!

Six Point Crisp Lager 6pk

Six Point Crisp Lager 6pk

$18.00Out of stock

Lager - Brooklyn, New York – 5.4% ABV – 12oz Can - Old world craftsmanship with new, clean flavors. Bright pilsner malts meet Noble hop character. The Crisp, American Pilsner innovation. We were sixty feet underground when the beer came calling. While sinking tankards in ancient beer caves near the foot of the Alps, inspiration struck -- and at that exact moment, THE CRISP® was born. The can in your hand turns obsession to reality. Now that's Crisp.

Six Point Sweet Action 6pk

Six Point Sweet Action 6pk

$18.00Out of stock

NYC Pale Ale - Brooklyn, New York - 5% ABV - 12oz Can - Since it's part blonde ale, part wheat beer, and part pale ale, you might be wondering, what exactly is Sweet Action? Sink one… your palate just gets it. Early-harvested Simcoe hops give Sweet Action a peachy aroma, while Canadian White Wheat smoothes out the body and gives the beer that hazy look.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

173 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002

