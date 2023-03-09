Restaurant header imageView gallery

Low Places Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

564 South Main Street

100

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fried Pickles
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Shroom and Swiss

LP Kitchen

Starters

8 Wings

$12.00

Beer cheese fries

$11.00

French fries, beer cheese, toms, green onion

Beer cheese nachos

$14.00

big bowl of chips, beer cheese, black beans, diced toms, cilantro, sour cream, and salsa

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Chips \ Salsa Refill

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Endless chips and salsa

Chips, salsa, and guacamole

$10.00

Endless chips and salsa and 1 portion of guacamole

Crab Cakes

$15.00

LP Boneless Wings

$12.00

12 boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce.

LP Cheese Bites

$11.00

cheese blend deep fried, LP sauce, green onions

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer batter onion rings, with LP Sauce

Burgers

Beef Sliders

$13.50

Beer Cheesy

$16.00

8oz Certified Black Angus Beef, Sautéed Onions, Homemade Beer Cheese, Potato Bun

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Coyote Burger

$18.00

8oz Certified Black Angus Beef, Bacon, Homemade Mac & Cheese, Onion Ring, on a Potato Bun

Hamburger

$15.00

Loaded Bacon

$17.00

8oz Certified Black Angus Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Potato Bun

Shroom and Swiss

$16.50

8oz Certified Black Angus Beef, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Potato Bun

Ultimate Burger

$18.50

8oz Certified Black Angus Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Green Chilis, Pepper Jack and Cheddar Cheese, LP Sauce, on a potato bun

Wild West Burger

$17.00

8oz Certified Black Angus Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried jalapeño Strings, Fried Onion Strings, House Made BBQ Sauce, on a Potato Bun

Chicken

Chicken Sliders

$13.50

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Sandwiches

Cilantro Lime

$16.50

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, cilantro, sautéed onions, avocado, cilantro lime ranch.

Cordon Blue

$16.50

Chicken, ham, swiss cheese, honey mustard

Prime Rib French Dip

$17.50

Roast beef, sautéed onions, provolone, on French roll with Au Jus

Hawaiian BBQ

$17.00

Chicken, grilled pineapple, bacon, provolone cheese, teriyaki sauce.

Spicy Buffalo

$16.50

Chicken tossed in Buffalo, bleu cheese, onion strings, on a potato bun

The Beach Front

$17.00

Chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, mayo, wheat bun

The Ranch

$17.00

Grilled or Fried Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich with Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Ranch Dressing.

Salads

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Tomato, basil, mozzarella, arugula, balsamic reduction.

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$16.00

Bed of greens, black beans, pepper jack cheese, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, cilantro ranch dressing.

Tajin Roasted Cauliflower Quinoa

$16.00

Cauliflower sautéed, quinoa mix, mix greens, red cabbage, cucumbers, Cucumber dill crema.

Chicken Salad

$14.50

Entrees

10oz Ribeye Steak

$32.00

12oz Brisket

$28.00

12oz Ribeye Steak

$35.00

12oz Hand Trimmed Certified Black Angus Ribeye Steak Flame Grilled to Perfection. Served with 2 of Our Signature Home-made Sides

8oz Sirloin Steak

$28.00

Sweet Smoked/Spicy Mango Peach Salsa Pork Loin

$26.00

Chefs Daily Special

$26.00

Kids

Kid's Cheese Burger

$10.00

4oz patty, american cheese, wheat bun, french fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Penne Pasta, beer cheese, bacon crumbles, french fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

6 boneless wings, tossed in sauce, French fries

Sides

Ala Mode

$6.00

Appplewood Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Biscuits and Country Gravy

$14.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Brownie Ala Mode

$6.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Crispy Chicken Breast

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Extra Burger Patty

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

French Fry

$5.25

Fried Mushrooms

$5.25

Fried Pickles

$5.25

Fried Zucchini

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Guacamole

$3.00

House Salad

$5.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Lg Beer Cheese

$6.00

LP Trio

$12.00

LP Trio Single

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Salsa

$2.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Shrimp Scampi

$8.00

Shrimp Scampi

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Toast

$4.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Sliced Ham

$4.00

Sm Beer Cheese

$2.00

Smoked Potato Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Smores Lava Cake

$12.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00

Tomato Slices

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Choc Swirl Cake

$9.46

Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.40

Fruit Tart Ala Mode

$8.40

Pecan Pie

$9.46

Smores Lava Cake

$12.00

Sweet Potato Cheese Cake

$9.46

Table Smores

$11.56

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Kid Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Brunch

Biscuits and Country Gravy

$14.00

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

Country fried steak, smothered in gravy, 2 eggs and hash browns.

Hang Over Burger

$18.50

8oz Grass Fed beef, cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, and country gravy. On a potato bun.

LP Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke Products, Ice Tea, Juice, Coffee

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Kid Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Powerade

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Laid Back Western atmosphere boasting hand cut Certified Black Angus Steaks, Burgers, and much more. Entertainment weekly, come see us for an excellent meal in a comfortable and clean environment!

Location

564 South Main Street, 100, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Directions

Gallery
Low Places Bar & Grill image
Low Places Bar & Grill image
Low Places Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flew the Coop Nashville Hot Chicken Shack
orange starNo Reviews
1620 West State Route 260 Suite D Camp Verde, AZ 86322
View restaurantnext
We All Scream for Ice Cream -
orange starNo Reviews
1620 Arizona Highway 260 Camp Verde, AZ 86322
View restaurantnext
Brewha
orange starNo Reviews
1160 South Page Springs Road Cornville, AZ 86325
View restaurantnext
Tortas de Fuego - Cottonwood
orange starNo Reviews
1075 State Route 260 Cottonwood, AZ 86352
View restaurantnext
R&R Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
636 South Main Street Cottonwood, AZ 86326
View restaurantnext
The KROW Sports Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
321 South Main Street Cottonwood, AZ 86326
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Camp Verde
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston