Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lowry Beer Garden

1,190 Reviews

$$

7577 E Academy Blvd

Denver, CO 80230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Montclair
Cheese Curds

Burgers

Air Force 1

$11.50

Jalapeno cream cheese, bacon marmalade and crispy onion straws

B-52 Bomber

$11.50

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, caramelized onions

Eisenhower

$11.50

Jalapeño cream cheese, caramelized onion

Green Chile Bandito

$11.50

Hangar 2

$11.50

Swiss, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, horseradish cream

Montclair

$11.50

Swiss, avocado, bacon, tomato, mayo

Standard

$11.00

Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Station 18

$11.50

Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce

Mt Elbert

$16.00

Double American cheese, double burger patty, double bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Brats & Dogs

No Choice

$8.50

Air Force 1

$10.50

Jalapeno cream cheese, bacon marmalade, crispy onion straws

Coloradan

$10.50

Pepperjack, roasted Poblano, chipotle aioli

Eisenhower

$10.50

Jalapeno cream cheese, carmelized onion

Green Chile Bandito

$10.50

Ruebensque

$10.50

Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing

Small Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Shaved Parmesan, croutons and romaine. Tossed in Caesar dressing

Chick Pea & Quinoa Salad

$6.00

Quinoa, garbanzo beans, cucumber, cranberries, red onion, parsley and garlic. Tossed in a red wine vinaigrette

House Salad

$5.00

Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing

Winter Salad

$7.00

Large Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar, egg, avocado, tomato, romaine. Served with your choice of dressing

Kale & Butternut Squash Salad

$13.00

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$15.00

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Seared ahi tuna in poke sauce, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, mango, edamame, cucumber, cilantro and green onion. Served over a bed of brown rice and drizzled with Sriracha mayo.

Seared Tuna Salad

$15.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna seared rare, edamame, mango, red & green cabbage, cucumber, romaine. Tossed in miso vinaigrette

Snacks & Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, side of marinara

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$5.00

Dirty Queso

$8.00

French Fries

$4.50

Calamari

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Hummus

$10.00

Roasted red pepper hummus, served with seasonal vegetables and a toasted pita

Onions Rings

$6.00

Pretzel

$6.00

SUPER GIANT PRETZEL

$16.00

Swt Pot Fries

$6.00

Tomato Bisque (Bowl)

$6.00

Tomato Bisque (Cup)

$4.00

Wings

$13.50

8 wings per order. Your choice of tossin' style: Buffalo hear mild, medium hot or BBQ. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Ice Cream - Half Pint

$4.50

Half-pint of Rocket Ice Cream. Rotating flavors available.

*Burger Patty No Seasoning

$4.00

*Chicken Breast No Seasoning

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Dog

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Blind Tiger Canned Cocktails

Paloma Picante

Paloma Picante

$8.00Out of stock

El Jimador Tequila, Triple Sec, Grapefruit, Jalapeno Essence. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Vodka Grapefruit Spritz

Vodka Grapefruit Spritz

$8.00Out of stock

Finlandia Grapefruit Vodka, Citrus, Bubble. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Negroni Spritz

Negroni Spritz

$8.00Out of stock

Fords Gin, Aperitivo, Sweet Vermouth, Bubbles. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Bourbon Coconut Cold Brew

Bourbon Coconut Cold Brew

$8.00Out of stock

Old Forester Bourbon, Coffee Liqueur, Coconut Milk, Pig Train Cold Brew. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Blackberry Soda Smash

Blackberry Soda Smash

$8.00Out of stock

Jack Daniel's Rye, Blackberry Liqueur, Citrus, Bubbles. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Spiced Pineapple Margarita

Spiced Pineapple Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

El Jimador Tequila, Pineapple, Citrus, Cinnamon Simple. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Blind Tiger 4 Pack

$28.00Out of stock

For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Beer, Wine and Cocktails To Go!

New Image Moped Witbier

$6.00

St Patrick's 317 Irish Red Ale

$7.50

Upslope Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Great Divide Wild Raspberry Ale

$7.00

Gravity Acceleration Double IPA

$7.00

Melvin Back In Da Haze

$6.50

ODELL 90 SHILLING AMBER

$4.50

NEW BELGIUM MOUNTAIN TIME LAGER

$4.50

DRY DOCK APRICOT BLONDE

$4.50

TIVOLI MILE HIGH HEFE

$4.50

Station 26 Juicy Banger IPA

$4.50

AVERY WHITE RASCAL

$4.50

Woods Boss Fruity Flash

$7.00

Upslope Citra Pale Ale

$6.50

Downeast Strawberry Cider

$7.50

Platt Park Dry Irish Nitro Stout

$7.50

Gls Erath Pinot Noir

$11.00

Gls Frontera Cab

$6.00

Gls Alamos Malbec

$9.00

Gls Chateau St. Michelle Cab

$12.00

Btl Erath Pinot Noir

$42.00

Btl Frontera Cab

$22.00

Btl Chateau St. Michelle Cab

$44.00

Btl Alamos Malbec

$36.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Gls Proverb Chardonnay

$6.00

Gls Bonterra Sauv. Blanc

$9.00

Gls Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Gls Dark Horse Rose

$7.00

Gls Zonin Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Gls Stellina de Notte Prosecco

$6.00

Btl Proverb Chardonnay

$22.00

Btl Bonterra Sauv. Blanc

$34.00

Btl Dark Horse Rose

$25.00

Btl Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Btl Stellina de Notte Prosecco

$26.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Luke W. Todd

$8.00

Bulleit bourbon, honey and cinnamon stick

Jack Frost

$9.00

Pineapple Bacardi and Blue Curacao topped with pineapple juice.

Merry Tee Nezz

$9.00

Juniper Jones Gin, orange bitters, and Bordeaux syrup with sweet vermouth.

New York Sour

$10.00

Bulleit Rye, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup, finished with a floater of Chateau St. Michelle Cabernet

Secco and Circumstance

$9.00

Healthy serving of Stellina de Notte Prosecco over angostura soaked sugar cubes

Winter Margarita

$9.00

Cuervo Cristalino and smoky Mezcal with our housemade margarita mix.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Garden offers a thoughtful draft and bottled beer selection with a focus on Colorado and handcrafted brews. The Lowry Beer Garden also serves up your favorite casual fare with locally-made gourmet brats & sausages, freshly-baked pretzels, house-ground burgers, hand-cut fries and chef-created salads.

Website

Location

7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver, CO 80230

Directions

Gallery
Lowry Beer Garden image
Lowry Beer Garden image
Lowry Beer Garden image

Similar restaurants in your area

North County
orange star4.4 • 1,630
94 Rampart Way Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
orange star4.5 • 711
200 Quebec St Denver, CO 80220
View restaurantnext
Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver
orange starNo Reviews
200 Quebec Street Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Copper Door Coffee Roasters - Lowry
orange star4.6 • 155
7581 E Academy Blvd #129 Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Officer's Club
orange starNo Reviews
94 Rampart Way Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Hilltop
orange star4.5 • 3,350
211 S Holly St Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Denver
orange star4.7 • 2,595
3000 E 1st Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
orange star4.4 • 2,516
435 S Cherry St Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
orange star4.5 • 2,475
1001 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston