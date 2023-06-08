Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lox Stock & Bagels of Bloomfield

47 Reviews

$$

1393 Blue Hills Avenue

Bloomfield, CT 06002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.69

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$3.39
Plain Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$4.69


Specialty Coffee & Juices

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Cafe Latte

$3.75+

Decaf Cafe Latte

$3.75+

Decaf Cappuccino

$3.75+

Americano

$2.50+

Decaf Flat White

$3.00+

Decaf Black

$2.00+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.50+

Beverages & Omar Coffees

Omar Hot Coffee

$2.20+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50+
Aquafina Bottled Water 20oz

Aquafina Bottled Water 20oz

$2.39
Hershey Chocolate Milk 12oz

Hershey Chocolate Milk 12oz

$2.99
Nesquik Strawberry Milk 14oz

Nesquik Strawberry Milk 14oz

$2.99
Tropicana OJ (No Pulp) 12oz

Tropicana OJ (No Pulp) 12oz

$2.99
Tropicana OJ (Some Pulp) 12oz

Tropicana OJ (Some Pulp) 12oz

$2.99
Tropicana Apple Juice 12oz

Tropicana Apple Juice 12oz

$2.99
Pepsi 20oz

Pepsi 20oz

$2.79
Pepsi Diet 20oz

Pepsi Diet 20oz

$2.79
Pure Leaf Lemon 18.5oz

Pure Leaf Lemon 18.5oz

$2.99
Pure Leaf Tea & Lemonade 18.5oz

Pure Leaf Tea & Lemonade 18.5oz

$2.99
Pure Leaf Raspberry 18.5oz

Pure Leaf Raspberry 18.5oz

$2.99

Bagels

Bagel

$1.50

Just single bagels...order 1/2 and baker's dozens under designated buttons to receive quantity discount!

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$3.39

Bagel with Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.69

Bagel with Strawberry Cream Cheese

$4.29

Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.69

Bagel with Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$3.69

Bagel with Vanilla Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$4.29

Bagel with Lox Cream Cheese

$4.29

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.39

Bagel with Butter

$2.59

Bagel with Jelly

$2.59

Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.49

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese & Jelly

$3.49

Bagel with Hummus

$3.99

Lots of Bagels

Please...If ordering dozens order the day before by noon to reserve the flavors you want!
Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$8.75
Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$14.00

Half Dozen Cheddar Bagels

$13.50

Baker's Dozen Cheddar Bagels

$26.50

Cream Cheese - Large (8 oz)

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$4.69
Veggie Cream Cheese

Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.89
Jalapeno Cream Cheese

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$4.89
Scallion Cream Cheese

Scallion Cream Cheese

$4.89
Lox Cream Cheese

Lox Cream Cheese

$5.19
Strawberry Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.19
Vanilla Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

Vanilla Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$5.19

Butter

$4.89

Peanut Butter

$4.89

Hummus

$5.29

Pre Pack Nova 4 Oz

$10.49

Cream Cheese - Small (3.25 oz)

Plain CC 3.25 Oz

$2.39

Veggie CC 3.25 Oz

$2.49

Jalapeno CC 3.25 Oz

$2.49

Lox CC 3.25 Oz

$2.59

Scallion CC 3.25 Oz

$2.49

Strawberry CC 3.25 Oz

$2.59

Vanilla Walnut Raisin CC 3.25 OZ

$2.59

Butter - 1 Oz (one bagel size)

$1.09

Butter 3.25 Oz

$2.49

Hummus 3.25 Oz

$3.09

Jelly 3.25 Oz

$1.99

Peanut Butter 3.25 Oz

$2.49

Egg Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.39

Egg White Sandwich

$4.09

Super Egg Sandwich

$5.79

Includes Super Egg mix....tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & roasted peppers with cheese.

Super Egg White Sandwich

$6.79

Includes Super Egg mix....tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & roasted peppers with cheese.

No Egg Sandwich

$1.50

Lox Sandwich

Capers, Tomato & Onion

Lox Sandwich

$11.39

Lox, Capers, Tomato & Onion

Deli Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.29

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.29

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.09

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.29

Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato

Ham Sandwich

$8.29

Ham, Lettuce & Tomato

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.69

Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.89

Roast Beef, Lettuce & Tomato

Salami Sandwich

$8.29

Salami, Lettuce, Tomato

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$9.39

Seasoned Philly Steak & American Cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.29

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$8.29

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Bravo Wrap

$9.09

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Zinfandel Dressing

Hail Caesar Wrap

$9.09

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Garlic Bagel Chips, & Caesar Dressing

The Cowboy Wrap

$9.09

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Jalapenos & Horseradish Mayo

Mighty Aphrodite Wrap

$9.09

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Olives, Feta & Greek Dressing

Veggie Wrap

$9.09

Sliced Cheese, Cream Cheese or Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Onion & Cucumbers

Ciabattas

The Godfather

$9.39

Salami, Roast Beef, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Onion & Italian Dressing on Ciabatta Bread

The Righteous Reuben

$9.39

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing on Ciabatta Bread

The Hamboni

$9.39

Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Onion & Honey Mustard on Ciabatta Bread

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.39

Grilled Chicken, Ham, Swiss & Dijon Mustard on Ciabatta Bread

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.49+

Caesar Salad

$4.69+

Greek Salad

$7.49

Spring Mix Salad

$7.49

Chili

Chili

$4.49+

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.49
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49
Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.49
Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.49
Lemon Poppy Muffin

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$2.49
Pistachio Muffin

Pistachio Muffin

$2.49

Baked Sweets

Apple Turnover

$2.49

Blondie - Peanut Butter

$2.49Out of stock

Blondie Brownie

$2.49Out of stock

Brownie - Peanut Butter

$2.49Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$2.49

Chocolate Brownie

$2.49Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$2.49

Crumb Cake

$2.49

Jumbo Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.49

Jumbo Cookie - Peanut Butter

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order online on the Toast Takeout App

Website

Location

1393 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002

Directions

Gallery
Lox Stock & Bagels image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Michael John's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 308
1393 Blue Hills Ave Bloomfield, CT 06002
View restaurantnext
Huasteca Restaurant - Windsor - 555 Day Hill Road
orange starNo Reviews
555 Day Hill Road Windsor, CT 06095
View restaurantnext
First Harvest
orange starNo Reviews
1151 Blue Hills Avenue Bloomfield, CT 06002
View restaurantnext
Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3 Tunxis Street Windsor, CT 06095
View restaurantnext
Popover Bistro & Bakery
orange star4.0 • 375
928 Hopmeadow Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Thomas Hooker Brewing Company - Bloomfield
orange starNo Reviews
16 Tobey Road Bloomfield, CT 06002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomfield

Michael John's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 308
1393 Blue Hills Ave Bloomfield, CT 06002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomfield
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston