Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lox Stock & Bagels of Granby

186 Reviews

$

10 Hartford Avenue

Granby, CT 06035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese
Baker's Dozen

Bagels

Bagel

$1.50

Just single bagels...order 1/2 and baker's dozens under designated buttons to receive quantity discount!

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$3.39

Bagel with Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.69

Bagel with Strawberry Cream Cheese

$4.29

Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.69

Bagel with Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$3.69

Bagel with Vanilla Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$4.29

Bagel with Lox Cream Cheese

$4.29

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.39

Bagel with Butter

$2.59

Bagel with Jelly

$2.59

Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.49

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese & Jelly

$3.49

Bagel with Hummus

$3.99

Lots of Bagels

Please...If ordering dozens order the day before by noon to reserve the flavors you want!
Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$8.75
Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$14.00

Half Dozen Cheddar Bagels

$13.50

Baker's Dozen Cheddar Bagels

$26.50

Cream Cheese - Large (8 oz)

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$4.59
Veggie Cream Cheese

Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.79
Jalapeno Cream Cheese

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$4.79
Lox Cream Cheese

Lox Cream Cheese

$5.09
Scallion Cream Cheese

Scallion Cream Cheese

$4.79
Strawberry Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.09
Vanilla Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

Vanilla Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$5.09

Peanut Butter

$4.79Out of stock

Butter

$4.79Out of stock

Pre Pack Nova 4 Oz

$10.49

Cream Cheese - Small (3.25 oz)

Plain CC 3.25 Oz

$2.39

Veggie CC 3.25 Oz

$2.49

Jalapeno CC 3.25 Oz

$2.49

Lox CC 3.25 Oz

$2.59

Scallion CC 3.25 Oz

$2.49

Strawberry CC 3.25 Oz

$2.59

Vanilla Walnut Raisin CC 3.25 OZ

$2.59

Butter - 1 Oz (one bagel size)

$1.09

Butter 3.25 Oz

$2.49

Hummus 3.25 Oz

$3.09

Jelly 3.25 Oz

$1.99

Peanut Butter 3.25 Oz

$2.49

Whitefish Salad 3.25 Oz

$3.39

Egg Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.39

Egg White Sandwich

$4.09

Super Egg Sandwich

$5.79

Includes Super Egg mix....tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & roasted peppers with cheese.

Super Egg White Sandwich

$6.79

Includes Super Egg mix....tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & roasted peppers with cheese.

Lox Sandwich

Capers, Tomato & Onion

Lox Sandwich

$11.39

Lox, Capers, Tomato & Onion

Deli Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.29

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.29

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.09

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.29

Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato

Ham Sandwich

$8.29

Ham, Lettuce & Tomato

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.69

Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.89

Roast Beef, Lettuce & Tomato

Salami Sandwich

$8.29

Salami, Lettuce, Tomato

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$9.39

Seasoned Philly Steak & American Cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.29

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$8.29

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Bravo Wrap

$9.09

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Zinfandel Dressing

Hail Caesar Wrap

$9.09

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Garlic Bagel Chips, & Caesar Dressing

The Cowboy Wrap

$9.09

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Jalapenos & Horseradish Mayo

Mighty Aphrodite Wrap

$9.09

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Olives, Feta & Greek Dressing

Veggie Wrap

$9.09

Sliced Cheese, Cream Cheese or Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Onion & Cucumbers

Ciabattas

The Godfather

$9.39

Salami, Roast Beef, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Onion & Italian Dressing on Ciabatta Bread

The Righteous Reuben

$9.39

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing on Ciabatta Bread

The Hamboni

$9.39

Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Onion & Honey Mustard on Ciabatta Bread

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.39Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Ham, Swiss & Dijon Mustard on Ciabatta Bread

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.49+Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$4.69+Out of stock

Greek Salad

$7.49Out of stock

Spring Mix Salad

$7.49Out of stock

Chili

Chili

$4.49+Out of stock

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.49Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.49Out of stock
Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.49Out of stock
Lemon Poppy Muffin

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$2.49Out of stock
Pistachio Muffin

Pistachio Muffin

$2.49Out of stock

Baked Sweets

Apple Turnover

$2.49

Blondie - Peanut Butter

$2.49Out of stock
Blondie Brownie

Blondie Brownie

$2.49Out of stock

Brownie - Peanut Butter

$2.49Out of stock
Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$2.49Out of stock
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$2.49Out of stock
Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$2.49Out of stock
Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$2.49
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49
Jumbo Peanut Butter Cookie

Jumbo Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.49Out of stock

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.20+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50+
Aquafina Bottled Water 20oz

Aquafina Bottled Water 20oz

$2.39
Hershey Chocolate Milk 12oz

Hershey Chocolate Milk 12oz

$2.99Out of stock
Nesquik Strawberry Milk 14oz

Nesquik Strawberry Milk 14oz

$2.99
Tropicana OJ (No Pulp) 12oz

Tropicana OJ (No Pulp) 12oz

$2.99Out of stock
Tropicana OJ (Some Pulp) 12oz

Tropicana OJ (Some Pulp) 12oz

$2.99Out of stock
Tropicana Apple Juice 12oz

Tropicana Apple Juice 12oz

$2.99Out of stock
Pepsi 20oz

Pepsi 20oz

$2.79
Pepsi Diet 20oz

Pepsi Diet 20oz

$2.79
Pure Leaf Lemon 18.5oz

Pure Leaf Lemon 18.5oz

$2.99
Pure Leaf Tea & Lemonade 18.5oz

Pure Leaf Tea & Lemonade 18.5oz

$2.99Out of stock
Pure Leaf Raspberry 18.5oz

Pure Leaf Raspberry 18.5oz

$2.99
Naked Strawberry Banana 15oz

Naked Strawberry Banana 15oz

$5.29Out of stock
Tropicana OJ (Some Pulp) 52oz

Tropicana OJ (Some Pulp) 52oz

$7.39Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10 Hartford Avenue, Granby, CT 06035

Directions

Gallery
Lox Stock & Bagels image
Lox Stock & Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
orange star4.4 • 612
10 Hartford Ave Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Four Dads Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18 R Hartford Granby, CT 06060
View restaurantnext
At The Barn
orange starNo Reviews
17R E Granby Rd Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Grassroots Ice Cream & Deep Roots Street Food
orange star4.7 • 162
4 Park Place Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Z expire
orange starNo Reviews
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4 Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Verdura Tapas Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 23
10 Hartford Ave Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Granby

Tiger Belly
orange star4.7 • 803
9 Mill Pond Rd Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
orange star4.4 • 612
10 Hartford Ave Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
La Figata
orange star4.5 • 581
9 Bank Street Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
orange star4.1 • 176
83 Salmon Brook St Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Grassroots Ice Cream & Deep Roots Street Food
orange star4.7 • 162
4 Park Place Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Grassroots Ice Cream - Grassroots Ice Cream
orange star5.0 • 101
4 Park Pl,Granby Town Green Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Granby
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Southwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston