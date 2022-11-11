Loxley's Restaurant and Bar
500 Centerville Road
Lancaster, PA 17601
Appetizers
Baked Crab Dip
Creamy blend of blue crab and three cheeses. Served with tortilla chips and a crusty baguette.
Baked Pretzel Braid
Tasty Twisters Bakery soft pretzel, Homemade Horseradish beer-cheese, honey mustard and Spicy mustard. **Add Buffalo dip (2) or crab-dip (3)
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Local Cheese Curds
York Valley Mozzarella curds, flash-fried served with house made marinara.
Old-Bay Peel & Eat Shrimp
Half pound of jumbo shrimp poached in a white wine broth. Served with a crusty baguette.
Wings Your Way Half Order (5)
Your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Xtra Hot, Loxley’s BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Caribbean Jerk, House Dry-Rub, Smack Sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese.
Wings Your Way Full Order (10)
Cheese Ball Special
Burrata Special
Soups
Salads
Legends Salad
Spring mix and romaine topped with tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, carrots & croutons. Choice of dressing: Ranch, bleu cheese, 1000 island, limoncello, orange sherry, caesar, balsamic, italian, raspberry or apple-cider vinaigrette. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
Side Legends Salad
Spring mix and romaine topped with tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, carrots & croutons. Choice of dressing: Ranch, bleu cheese, 1000 island, limoncello, orange sherry, caesar, balsamic, italian, raspberry or apple-cider vinaigrette. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
Classic Ceasar
Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
Side Classic Ceasar
Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
Pickled Beets & Chevre
Baby arugula, crumbled goat cheese, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, red and golden beets, orange-sherry vinaigrette. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
Apple Walnut
Mixed greens, spiced walnuts, honey crisp apples, dried figs and walnut crusted goat cheese. Tossed in an apple-cider vinaigrette. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
Flatbreads
Caprese
Pesto ricotta, fresh mozzarella, sliced roma tomato and fresh basil chiffonade, drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Sub cauliflower crust... (2)
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Maryland Crab
Garlic parmesan spread, creamy crab dip, mozzarella, Old-Bay and scallions. Sub cauliflower crust... (2)
Chicken Alfredo Flatbread
Tacos
Beef Tacos
Beef brisket topped with pepper jack cheese, chopped spinach, cotton fried onions, diced tomatoes and BBQ sour cream. Served on soft shell tortillas
Pork Tacos
Pulled pork topped with pepper jack cheese, chopped spinach, cotton fried onions, diced tomatoes and BBQ sour cream. Served on soft shell tortillas
From the Grill
Peasant Burger
8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets... (2) Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2) Pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, pickled cucumber slaw... (.50 ea) American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, bleu, goat cheese... (1.00 ea) Bacon, fried egg, cotton-fried onion… (1.50 ea)
Honey Goat
Crumbled goat cheese, roasted red-peppers, mushrooms, spinach and a honey drizzle, 8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets... (2) Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)
Bacon Jam
House made bacon jam, Cotswold cheese and pickled cucumber slaw, 8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets... (2) Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)
Upper House
Smoked bacon, cotton-fried onion, mushrooms, BBQ sauce, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese,8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets... (2) Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)
Robin's Cheddar Beer Brat Sandwich
Two cheddar beer brats, cheddar cheese, whole grain mustard, and pickled red onion on a Conshohocken Roll.
Chargrilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Blackened Salmon Burger
Tuck's Turkey Burger
Sandwiches
Marian's Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough with a Three cheese blend, and mac and cheese Add a cup of soup du jour… (4) Served with fries or homemade chips.
Smoked Salmon BLT
Thick-cut bacon with Lettuce, tomato on sourdough with garlic aioli. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)
Lil' John Turkey
Our in house roasted turkey breast, basil mayo, sliced cucumbers, tomato, red onion, alfalfa sprouts and dill havarti cheese served on whole-grain bread with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)
Philadelphia Cheesesteak
Beef or chicken with sautéed onions and peppers with white american cheese on a conshohocken steak roll. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)
Southern Pork Sandwich
Dry-rubbed and smoked in house with on a toasted brioche bun. Served with slaw and your choice of House chips or Fries.
Reuben
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and homemade 1000 island dressing. Served on thick sliced rye bread with your choice of fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)
Tavern-Style Fish
Beer battered Alaskan Pollock served on a conshohocken steak roll with lettuce, tomato and our house-made remoulade sauce. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)
Smokey Tavern Brisket
Slow-roasted beef brisket, caramelized onions, BBQ horseradish sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of slaw and choice fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)
Pub Fare
Fish & Chips
Loxley’s beer battered Alaskan Pollock served with fries, slaw and remoulade sauce.
Cottage Pie
Fresh ground beef, celery, carrots, onions and peas cooked in a warm beef gravy. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheese.
Sweet Cottage Pie
Fresh ground beef, celery, carrots, onions and peas cooked in a warm beef gravy. Topped with sweet potatoes and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Penne
Marinated grilled chicken breast, your choice of alfredo or basil pesto alfredo sauce. Tossed with spinach and penne pasta. Finished with asiago cheese and basil chiffonade.
Gnocchi Stroganoff
Crispy prosciutto, pan seared gnocchi, green peas, and spinach in a rich Demi glacé garnished with asiago cheese.
Chickpea Curry (VEGAN)
Chickpeas, onions, tomatoes & peppers cooked in a rich blend of herbs and spices. Finished with Basmati rice, deep fried pita and lime
Adult Tenders (5)
5 piece lightly breaded tenders served with Fries and Honey Dijon Dressing.
Land and Sea
Pan Seared Outlaw Salmon
Sauteed salmon, sweet potato mash, vegetable of day, maple bacon glaze
Pork Chop
Local raised bone in pork chop served with a fresh herb butter, sweet potatoes and local vegetables.
Ribeye Delmonico Steak
14 oz. char-grilled ribeye Delmonico, grilled to your liking, served with herb compound butter and a rich demi-glace. Served with two sides.
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
Wild mushroom ravioli, sautéed asparagus tips, carrots, roasted peppers, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. Finished with a pesto cream sauce.
Seafood Risotto
Char-grilled jumbo shrimp, Diver scallop pieces, served with Arborio rice slowly cooked in a rich seafood broth with roasted red peppers and fresh asparagus, topped with a red pepper coulis.
Kids Menu
Kids Pizza
A flat bread pizza with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
Kids Sliders
2 mini all beef burgers topped with American cheese served on brioche rolls, with fries and apple sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese
Thick sliced bread & American cheese, served with apple sauce and fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta in a Cheddar cheese sauce.
Kids Fish and Chips
Batter fried Alaskan haddock served with fries and apple sauce
Kids Chicken Fingers
3 chicken fingers served with fries and apple sauce
Kids Grilled Chicken
6oz chicken breast, garlic whipped potatoes, vegetable Du Jour
Desserts
Cheesecake
S'mores
Triple Chocolate Bomb
Moist chocolate cake filled and covered with chocolate
Sorbet
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pineapple upside down cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with a sweet dark rum sauce.
Lemon Raspberry Cake
Vanilla Lava Cake
Sides
French Fries
Asparagus
Vegetable of the Day
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potato Mashed
Coleslaw
House Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
ADD$ Chicken
ADD$ Salmon
ADD$ Shrimp
ADD$ Crab Cake
ADD$ BLACKENED CHICKEN
ADD$ BLACKENED SHRIMP
ADD$ BLACKENED SALMON
Chef's Specials
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Rasp. Tea
Orange Crush
Gatorade
Ginger Ale
Mountain Dew
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Lemonade
Assorted Hot Teas
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Juice
Milk
Kids Drink
$2 Catering Pop
Liquor
Fire Fly
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Faber Blueberry
Faber Cherry
Faber Citrus
Smirnoff Grape
Faber Orange
Faber Raspberry
Faber Vanilla
Stoli
Tito's
Well Vodka
Stateside
Union Forge
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu Coconut
Malibu Mango
Malibu Pineapple
Mount Gay
Myers
Pyrat Reserve
Single Prop
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo Gold
Don Julio
Patron Silver
Ilegal Mezcal
Skelly
Canadian Club
Crown Hand Select
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Well Whiskey
American Honey
Balvienie 12 yr
Blantons
Booker's Small Batch
Buffalo Trace
Chivas Regal
Dewars White
Eagle Rare
EH Taylor
Glenlevit
House
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Laphroig
Macallan 12yr
Makers Mark
Sazerac Rye
Weller
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Apricot
Blackberry
Christian Brothers
Christian Brothers Peach
DBL Apricot
DBL Blackberry
DBL Christian Brothers
DBL Christian Brothers Peach
DBL Courvoisier
DBL Hennessy
Apple Pucker
Bailey's Irish
Blue Curaco
Butter Shots
Campari
Caravella Limoncello
Chambord
Cocoa (Dark)
Cocoa (White)
Cointreau
Dekyper Amaretto
Di Saronno
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva White
Gran Marnier
Jagermiester
Kahlua
Melon Schnapps
Menthe (Green)
Menthe (White)
Pama Pomegrante
Peach Schnapps
Raspberry Schnapps
RumChata Crème
Sambucca
Sloe Gin
Southern Comfort
Triple Sec
Yukon Jack
Dry Vermouth
Sweet Vermouth
99 Banannas
Harveys Bristol
DBL Apple Pucker
DBL Bailey's Irish
DBL Blue Curaco
DBL Butter Shots
DBL Campari
DBL Caravella Limoncello
DBL Chambord
DBL Cocoa (Dark)
DBL Cocoa (White)
DBL Cointreau
DBL Dekyper Amaretto
DBL Di Saronno
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva White
DBL Gran Marnier
DBL Jagermiester
DBL Kahlua
DBL Melon Schnapps
DBL Menthe (Green)
DBL Menthe (White)
DBL Pama Pomegrante
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Raspberry Schnapps
DBL RumChata Crème
DBL Sambucca
DBL Sloe Gin
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Yukon Jack
DBL Dry Vermouth
DBL Sweet Vermouth
DBL 99 Banannas
DBL Harveys Bristol
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Blissful Berry Punch
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Martini
Chocolate Strawberry
Classic Mule
Cosmopolitan
Cranberry Mimosa
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
French Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kentucky Mule
Lady of Loxleys
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Malibu Bay Breeze
Mango Margarita
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Martini Chocolate
Mojito
Mudslide
Mule
N/A Mary
N/A Pina Coloda
N/A Strawberry Margarita
Negroni
Nutty Orange Martini
Old Fashioned
Pina Coloda
Pomegranate Mule
Red Sangria
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On the Beach
Sidecar
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Marshmallow
Tom Collins
Trash Can
White Russian
White Sangria
Signature Cocktails
Euro G and T
Mexican Sour
Mahalmond
Crown Jewel
Spicy Boi
Smoked Old Fashioned
Kentucky Mule
Stateside Mule
Fresh Orange Crush
Lady of Loxley
Blissful Berry
Long Island
Gingered Pear
Stateside Specter
Pamatini
Nutty Orange
Banana Nut Old Fashioned
Brunch Drinks (New)
Shots
b52
Bomb Shot
Buttery Nipples
Captain on Acid
choc cake
Chocolate covered pretzel
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Dirty Girl Scout
Fireball
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Irish Car Bomb
Jagerbomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Mind Eraser
Pickle Back Shots
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Red Headed Slut
Skrewball
Up Bar Drafts
Wine Bottle
Champagne
NA Can Beer
Corkage Fee
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
We are currently open for CURBSIDE PICKUP 11A - 10P daily. Loxley's is very excited to share a handful of newly added items to our menu! ** An adult 21 years of age or older must be present to show a valid ID and sign for the purchase of any Alcoholic beverages.
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601