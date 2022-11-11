Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Loxley's Restaurant and Bar

661 Reviews

$$

500 Centerville Road

Lancaster, PA 17601

Kids Mac & Cheese
Pickled Beets & Chevre
Wings Your Way Full Order (10)

Appetizers

Baked Crab Dip

$14.00

Creamy blend of blue crab and three cheeses. Served with tortilla chips and a crusty baguette.

Baked Pretzel Braid

$7.00

Tasty Twisters Bakery soft pretzel, Homemade Horseradish beer-cheese, honey mustard and Spicy mustard. **Add Buffalo dip (2) or crab-dip (3)

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Local Cheese Curds

$9.00

York Valley Mozzarella curds, flash-fried served with house made marinara.

Old-Bay Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.00

Half pound of jumbo shrimp poached in a white wine broth. Served with a crusty baguette.

Wings Your Way Half Order (5)

$8.00

Your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Xtra Hot, Loxley’s BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Caribbean Jerk, House Dry-Rub, Smack Sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese.

Wings Your Way Full Order (10)

$14.00

Cheese Ball Special

$12.00

Burrata Special

$14.00

Soups

Baked French Onion Bowl

$7.00

Caramelized onions, Apple Jack Brandy, baked with a baguette crostini, provolone and swiss cheese.

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Salads

Legends Salad

$9.00

Spring mix and romaine topped with tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, carrots & croutons. Choice of dressing: Ranch, bleu cheese, 1000 island, limoncello, orange sherry, caesar, balsamic, italian, raspberry or apple-cider vinaigrette. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)

Side Legends Salad

$6.00

Spring mix and romaine topped with tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, carrots & croutons. Choice of dressing: Ranch, bleu cheese, 1000 island, limoncello, orange sherry, caesar, balsamic, italian, raspberry or apple-cider vinaigrette. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)

Classic Ceasar

$9.00

Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)

Side Classic Ceasar

$7.00

Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)

Pickled Beets & Chevre

$12.00

Baby arugula, crumbled goat cheese, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, red and golden beets, orange-sherry vinaigrette. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)

Apple Walnut

$12.00

Mixed greens, spiced walnuts, honey crisp apples, dried figs and walnut crusted goat cheese. Tossed in an apple-cider vinaigrette. Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)

Flatbreads

Caprese

$12.00

Pesto ricotta, fresh mozzarella, sliced roma tomato and fresh basil chiffonade, drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Sub cauliflower crust... (2)

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Maryland Crab

$15.00

Garlic parmesan spread, creamy crab dip, mozzarella, Old-Bay and scallions. Sub cauliflower crust... (2)

Chicken Alfredo Flatbread

$15.00

Tacos

Beef Tacos

$14.00

Beef brisket topped with pepper jack cheese, chopped spinach, cotton fried onions, diced tomatoes and BBQ sour cream. Served on soft shell tortillas

Pork Tacos

$13.00

Pulled pork topped with pepper jack cheese, chopped spinach, cotton fried onions, diced tomatoes and BBQ sour cream. Served on soft shell tortillas

From the Grill

Peasant Burger

$12.00

8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets... (2) Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2) Pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, pickled cucumber slaw... (.50 ea) American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, bleu, goat cheese... (1.00 ea) Bacon, fried egg, cotton-fried onion… (1.50 ea)

Honey Goat

$16.00

Crumbled goat cheese, roasted red-peppers, mushrooms, spinach and a honey drizzle, 8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets... (2) Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)

Bacon Jam

$16.00

House made bacon jam, Cotswold cheese and pickled cucumber slaw, 8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets... (2) Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)

Upper House

$16.00

Smoked bacon, cotton-fried onion, mushrooms, BBQ sauce, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese,8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets... (2) Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)

Robin's Cheddar Beer Brat Sandwich

$15.00

Two cheddar beer brats, cheddar cheese, whole grain mustard, and pickled red onion on a Conshohocken Roll.

Chargrilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Burger

$15.00

Tuck's Turkey Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Marian's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Grilled sourdough with a Three cheese blend, and mac and cheese Add a cup of soup du jour… (4) Served with fries or homemade chips.

Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.00

Thick-cut bacon with Lettuce, tomato on sourdough with garlic aioli. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)

Lil' John Turkey

$13.00

Our in house roasted turkey breast, basil mayo, sliced cucumbers, tomato, red onion, alfalfa sprouts and dill havarti cheese served on whole-grain bread with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)

Philadelphia Cheesesteak

$14.00

Beef or chicken with sautéed onions and peppers with white american cheese on a conshohocken steak roll. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)

Southern Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Dry-rubbed and smoked in house with on a toasted brioche bun. Served with slaw and your choice of House chips or Fries.

Reuben

$14.00

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and homemade 1000 island dressing. Served on thick sliced rye bread with your choice of fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)

Tavern-Style Fish

$13.00

Beer battered Alaskan Pollock served on a conshohocken steak roll with lettuce, tomato and our house-made remoulade sauce. Served with fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)

Smokey Tavern Brisket

$14.00

Slow-roasted beef brisket, caramelized onions, BBQ horseradish sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of slaw and choice fries or homemade chips. Upgrade to sweets (2)

Pub Fare

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Loxley’s beer battered Alaskan Pollock served with fries, slaw and remoulade sauce.

Cottage Pie

$20.00

Fresh ground beef, celery, carrots, onions and peas cooked in a warm beef gravy. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheese.

Sweet Cottage Pie

$21.00

Fresh ground beef, celery, carrots, onions and peas cooked in a warm beef gravy. Topped with sweet potatoes and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Penne

$19.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, your choice of alfredo or basil pesto alfredo sauce. Tossed with spinach and penne pasta. Finished with asiago cheese and basil chiffonade.

Gnocchi Stroganoff

$20.00

Crispy prosciutto, pan seared gnocchi, green peas, and spinach in a rich Demi glacé garnished with asiago cheese.

Chickpea Curry (VEGAN)

$18.00Out of stock

Chickpeas, onions, tomatoes & peppers cooked in a rich blend of herbs and spices. Finished with Basmati rice, deep fried pita and lime

Adult Tenders (5)

$15.00

5 piece lightly breaded tenders served with Fries and Honey Dijon Dressing.

Land and Sea

Pan Seared Outlaw Salmon

$26.00

Sauteed salmon, sweet potato mash, vegetable of day, maple bacon glaze

Pork Chop

$24.00

Local raised bone in pork chop served with a fresh herb butter, sweet potatoes and local vegetables.

Ribeye Delmonico Steak

$34.00

14 oz. char-grilled ribeye Delmonico, grilled to your liking, served with herb compound butter and a rich demi-glace. Served with two sides.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Wild mushroom ravioli, sautéed asparagus tips, carrots, roasted peppers, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. Finished with a pesto cream sauce.

Seafood Risotto

$24.00

Char-grilled jumbo shrimp, Diver scallop pieces, served with Arborio rice slowly cooked in a rich seafood broth with roasted red peppers and fresh asparagus, topped with a red pepper coulis.

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$9.00

A flat bread pizza with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

Kids Sliders

$9.00

2 mini all beef burgers topped with American cheese served on brioche rolls, with fries and apple sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Thick sliced bread & American cheese, served with apple sauce and fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Penne pasta in a Cheddar cheese sauce.

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.00

Batter fried Alaskan haddock served with fries and apple sauce

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

3 chicken fingers served with fries and apple sauce

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

6oz chicken breast, garlic whipped potatoes, vegetable Du Jour

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

S'mores

Triple Chocolate Bomb

$9.00

Moist chocolate cake filled and covered with chocolate

Sorbet

$3.00+

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Pineapple upside down cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with a sweet dark rum sauce.

Lemon Raspberry Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Lava Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Sweet Potato Mashed

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

House Chips

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

ADD$ Chicken

$6.00

ADD$ Salmon

$10.00

ADD$ Shrimp

$8.00

ADD$ Crab Cake

$20.00

ADD$ BLACKENED CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD$ BLACKENED SHRIMP

$8.00

ADD$ BLACKENED SALMON

$10.00

Chef's Specials

Steak Frites

$28.00

Butternut Ravioli

$18.00

White Star Tours

White Star Tour Dinner

$19.04

Buxton Wrestling team

Classic Caesar Salad

$17.05

Apple Walnut Salad

$17.05

Wings

$17.05

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.05

Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.05

Legends Meatloaf

$17.05

Fish & Chips

$17.05

Grilled Chicken Penne

$17.05

Kid's Buffet

$17.05

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Rasp. Tea

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Assorted Hot Teas

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

$2 Catering Pop

$2.00

Liquor

Fire Fly

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Faber Blueberry

$7.00

Faber Cherry

$7.00

Faber Citrus

$7.00

Smirnoff Grape

$7.00

Faber Orange

$7.00

Faber Raspberry

$7.00

Faber Vanilla

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00Out of stock

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Stateside

$8.00

Union Forge

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Malibu Mango

$6.00

Malibu Pineapple

$6.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Pyrat Reserve

$9.00

Single Prop

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$9.00

Skelly

$15.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Hand Select

$13.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

American Honey

$6.00

Balvienie 12 yr

$12.00

Blantons

$15.00

Booker's Small Batch

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars White

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

EH Taylor

$12.00Out of stock

Glenlevit

$10.00

House

$5.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Laphroig

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Weller

$11.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Apricot

$5.00

Blackberry

$5.00

Christian Brothers

$7.00

Christian Brothers Peach

$7.00

DBL Apricot

$7.00

DBL Blackberry

$7.00

DBL Christian Brothers

$10.00

DBL Christian Brothers Peach

$10.00

DBL Courvoisier

$13.00

DBL Hennessy

$12.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Bailey's Irish

$6.00

Blue Curaco

$5.00

Butter Shots

$5.00

Campari

$6.00

Caravella Limoncello

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cocoa (Dark)

$5.00

Cocoa (White)

$5.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Dekyper Amaretto

$5.00

Di Saronno

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva White

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Jagermiester

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Melon Schnapps

$5.00

Menthe (Green)

$7.00

Menthe (White)

$7.00

Pama Pomegrante

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Raspberry Schnapps

$5.00

RumChata Crème

$7.00

Sambucca

$7.00

Sloe Gin

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Yukon Jack

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

99 Banannas

$6.00

Harveys Bristol

$5.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$7.00

DBL Bailey's Irish

$9.00

DBL Blue Curaco

$7.00

DBL Butter Shots

$7.00

DBL Campari

$9.00

DBL Caravella Limoncello

$10.00

DBL Chambord

$10.00

DBL Cocoa (Dark)

$7.00

DBL Cocoa (White)

$7.00

DBL Cointreau

$10.00

DBL Dekyper Amaretto

$7.00

DBL Di Saronno

$10.00

DBL Drambuie

$10.00

DBL Frangelico

$10.00

DBL Godiva White

$10.00

DBL Gran Marnier

$13.00

DBL Jagermiester

$9.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Melon Schnapps

$7.00

DBL Menthe (Green)

$7.00

DBL Menthe (White)

$7.00

DBL Pama Pomegrante

$10.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$7.00

DBL Raspberry Schnapps

$7.00

DBL RumChata Crème

$10.00

DBL Sambucca

$10.00

DBL Sloe Gin

$7.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.00

DBL Triple Sec

$7.00

DBL Yukon Jack

$9.00

DBL Dry Vermouth

$7.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

DBL 99 Banannas

$9.00

DBL Harveys Bristol

$9.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Blissful Berry Punch

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Chocolate Strawberry

$10.00

Classic Mule

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

French Martini

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Lady of Loxleys

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.00

Mango Margarita

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$7.00

Martini Chocolate

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Mule

$8.00

N/A Mary

$5.00

N/A Pina Coloda

$5.00

N/A Strawberry Margarita

$5.00

Negroni

$8.00

Nutty Orange Martini

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pina Coloda

$7.00

Pomegranate Mule

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex On the Beach

$7.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Toasted Marshmallow

$12.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Trash Can

$10.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Euro G and T

$9.00

Mexican Sour

$11.00

Mahalmond

$11.00

Crown Jewel

$10.00

Spicy Boi

$11.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Stateside Mule

$9.00

Fresh Orange Crush

$10.00

Lady of Loxley

$9.00

Blissful Berry

$9.00

Long Island

$10.00

Gingered Pear

$11.00

Stateside Specter

$11.00

Pamatini

$9.00

Nutty Orange

$11.00

Banana Nut Old Fashioned

$10.00

Brunch Drinks (New)

Cheeseburger Mary

$14.00

Cranberry Orange Mimosa

$7.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$8.00

Sorbetto Mimosa

$9.00

Shots

b52

$8.00

Bomb Shot

$9.00

Buttery Nipples

$6.00

Captain on Acid

$7.00

choc cake

$8.00

Chocolate covered pretzel

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jagerbomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Pickle Back Shots

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Up Bar Drafts

1 Miller Lite

$4.00

2 Dewey 10 oz

$8.00

3 Big Oyster Solar Power

$7.00

4 Troegs Perpetual

$7.00

Wine Bottle

Bartenura Moscato btl

$45.00

Harken Chardonnay btl

$40.00

Chateau St Michelle btl

$39.00

Starborough Sav btl

$44.00

Rose Bottle

$43.00

Matteo Bradoit Pinot Btl

$41.00

Belhara Malbec Bottle

$41.00

Josh Cellars Cab btl

$41.00

Houge Merlot btl

$41.00

Mark West btl

$40.00

Champagne

Wycliff Brut

$7.00

Lamarca Prosecco Glass

$9.00

Lamarca by the bottle

$38.00

Wycliff by the bottle

$25.00

BTL House Champagne

$47.00

BTL Wycliff Brut

$18.00

BTL Korbel Brut

$38.00

BTL Korbel Splits

$10.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$30.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco Splits

$10.00

BTL Piper Heidsieck

$95.00

Beer Garden

Yuengling Oct

$7.00

Victory Fest

$7.00

Sam October

$7.00

Big Oyster Pumpkin

$7.00

NA Can Beer

Athletic Lite

$5.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Banquet Drinks

Domestic Bottle

$5.00

Import Bottle

$6.00

Select Liquor

$7.00

House Wine

$8.00

Premium Wine

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We are currently open for CURBSIDE PICKUP 11A - 10P daily. Loxley's is very excited to share a handful of newly added items to our menu! ** An adult 21 years of age or older must be present to show a valid ID and sign for the purchase of any Alcoholic beverages.

Location

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601

Directions

