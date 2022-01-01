Loyal Hound Pub 730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to the Loyal Hound! Come home to modern comfort food, craft beers, and an eclectic wine list. Drop in for a quick bite or stay awhile!
Location
730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lotus Dumpling House - 1807 2nd st, suite 35
No Reviews
1807 2nd st, suite 35 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurant
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE | Online Ordering - Santa Fe, NM
No Reviews
821 W. San Mateo Road Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Fe
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurant
More near Santa Fe