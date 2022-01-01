Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loyal Hound Pub

730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Order Again

Popular Items

Hound Fish and Chips
Build-A-Burger
The Reuben

Snacks

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

V&GF; Brussel sprouts, Pickled Onion, Mint, Fresno Chili Agrodolce

Hound Hot Wings

$12.00

Wings bathed in our Bourbon Spiked House-made Spicy Wing Sauce served with Celery, Carrots, & our Blue Cheese Dressing

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

GF; with finely chopped pickle jalapeno & a dusting of smoked paprika

Fried Olives & Almonds

$9.00

V; Panko Crusted Castelvetrano Olives & Marcona Almonds

Pork Sliders

$11.00

3 Hawaiian Rolls stuffed with BBQ Pork, Green Chile Apple Slaw and Cucumber Slice.

Snuffer Fries

$9.50

Home made Fries topped with Pub Queso, Green Onion, Bacon, and Pickled Jalapenos.

Yesterdays Soup

Out of stock

"Because Soup Tastes Better The Next Day" Mushroom Soup

Salads

Full Hound House Salad

$12.00

V&GF; Organic Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Watermelon Radish, Cucumber, & Carrot

Half Hound House Salad

$7.00

V&GF; Organic Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Watermelon Radish, Cucumber, & Carrot

Full Mixed Greens, Beets & Bleu Cheese

$16.00

V&GF; Roasted Beets, Spanish Marcona Almonds, Heirloom Baby Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Half Mixed Greens, Beets & Bleu Cheese

$9.00

V&GF; Roasted Beets, Spanish Marcona Almonds, Heirloom Baby Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Vine Ripened Beefsteak Tomato with Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, and Cracked Pepper.

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Build-A-Burger

Build-A-Burger

$15.00

All Burgers are served on Chocolate Maven buns. + Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Pickle

Comfort Food

Fried Chicken and Waffle

$14.00Out of stock

Home Made Buttermilk Chive Waffle, Fried Chicken Thigh (boneless) & Spicy Maple Syrup, Topped with Green Chile Apple Slaw

Kale and Mushrooms

$17.00

Sauteed Kale, Brussel Sprout, Leek, Shallot, Carrot, White Wine, Cremini Mushroom, & Pine Nut on English Pea Salsa Verde

Hound Fish and Chips

$17.00

Fresh Rockfish Beer Battered, Green Chile Apple Slaw, Hand-cut Fries. + Homemade Tartar Sauce / Lemon

Green Chile Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Made from Scratch Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce on Cavatappi Noodles, topped with Breadcrumbs, More Cheddar and Green Chile.

The 6 "B"

$19.00

New Mexico Bison Patty topped with Blue Cheese, Balsamic, Bacon, and Beets served on a Brioche Bun

Half Order Fish And Chips

$11.00

Chicken Shortcake

$17.00Out of stock

Home Made Chicken Pot Pie With Celery, Carrots, Leeks, Peas And Green Chile. Topped With Our Freshly Baked Cheddar Biscuit

Between Bread

The Reuben

$19.00

House Smoked Pastrami Rubbed Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss + Chocolate Maven Jewish Rye

Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Our Southern Fried Chicken Thigh Dipped in our Nashville Hot Sauce and Topped with Alabama White BBQ. + Lettuce / Sweet and Spicy Pickle

BLT

$15.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a Chocolate Maven Bun with Loyal Hound Mayo

New Mexico Green Chile Philly Cheesesteak

$19.00

Shaved NY Strip Steak, Bell Peppers, Onions, Green Chile, Dijon Aioli, Pub Queso & Red Chile Sauce. + Chocolate Maven Hoagie

Sweets

Banana Cream Pie

$9.00

House made banana custard on our flaky pie crust

Doggy Bag

$7.00

Cinnamon Sugar Beignets Fried to Order, Served in a Brown Bag

Red Chile Chocolate Mouse

$9.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mild Cheddar sauce & Cavatappi pasta. + Served with Fries

Kids Fish N Chips

$9.00

1 Piece of Fresh Rockfish, Battered and Fried. Served with Fries & Hound Tartar Sauce

Kids Crudite

$5.00

Carrots, Cucumber, and Apples served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing or Peanut Butter

La Cart

Side Piece Fried Rock Fish

$7.00

Side Piece Grilled Rock Fish

$7.00

Side Fried Chicken Thigh

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken Brest

$7.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Apple Slaw

$3.00

Side Alabama BBQ

$1.00

Side Beef Patty

$9.00

Side Fried Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Side Loyal Hound Mayo

$1.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side Waffle

$5.00Out of stock

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Green Chile

$1.00

Side Pub Queso

$2.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Specials

Chicken Posole Bowl

$12.00

A Bowl Of Our House Made Chicken Posole Served With A Flour Tortilla On The Side. Garnish On The Side Diced Onions, Lime and Oregano.

Chicken Posole Cup

$8.00

A Cup Of Our House Made Posole Served With a Flour Tortilla On The Side. Garnish On The Side Diced Onions, Lime And Oregano.

Fish Tostadas

$15.00

Two Tostadas With Sautéed Cod on Top Of The Tostada Along With Guacamole And Pico. Served With Spanish Rice And Black Beans.

Sausage And Kraut Sandwich

$19.00

A Hand Made German Bratwurst Sausage, Served On A Chocolate Maven Hoagie. Topped With Sauerkraut And Melted Gruyere Cheese. Served With Your Choice Of Hand Cut Fries Or Our House Made Green Chile Apple Cole Slaw

N/A Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Boylan Orange Soda

$4.00Out of stock

No HFCS, Pure Cane Sugar

Boyland Ginger Ale

$4.00

No HFCS, Pure Cane Sugar

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Housemade Lemonade

$5.00

Infused with Fresh Mint & Basil

Large Panna Still

$6.00

Large Pellegrino

$6.00

Milk

$5.00

Sioux City Root Beer

$4.00

Small Pellegrino

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Tonic

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Loyal Hound! Come home to modern comfort food, craft beers, and an eclectic wine list. Drop in for a quick bite or stay awhile!

Location

730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

