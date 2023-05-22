Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loyal Nine

439 Reviews

$$

19 Union St

Boston, MA 02108

Snacks

Candied Nuts

$7.00

Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

House Chips

$7.00

Starters

Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

House made creamy New England clam chowder with chopped clams, potatoes herbs and spices

Clam Chowder Bowl

Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.00

House made creamy New England clam chowder with chopped clams, potatoes herbs and spices

Sage Fries

$10.00

Deep fried hand cut Idaho potatoes fried to order. Upgrade your spuds to herb and Parmesan or beer cheese and bacon.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Fried Brussel sprouts served with citrus and honey drizzle

Breaded Chicken Tenders

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Breaded marinated chicken bites fried to order with a choice of House-made Buffalo, Blackberry BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Garlic Parmesan

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Roasted jumbo drumsticks and flats fried crispy with 8 to an order. Choice of House-made Buffalo, Blackberry BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Garlic Parmesan

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Roasted cauliflower florets served over an avocado crema topped with pistachio breadcrumbs

Charred Broccolini

$8.00

Broccolini sautéed with chili and lemon, finished with pine nuts

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Fried half sour pickles and cherry peppers

Mussels

$18.00

Steamed mussels in a white wine garlic sauce served with a sliced baguette

Poutine

$15.00

Fries topped with cheese curds and covered in a sage gravy

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romaine hearts, garlic breadcrumbs, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing

House Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions with a shallot vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Kale, red cabbage, dried cranberries, and pistachio with a citrus yogurt dressing

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$31.00

5oz fresh lobster meat in a brioche bun Hot - Poached in tarragon butter Cold - Tossed in lemon aioli with lettuce

Loyal Burger

$19.00

8oz beef patty with aged cheddar, bacon, Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, special sauce on a brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Buttermilk fried Chicken, Thai basil sauce, coleslaw, pickles served on a Brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled chicken, aged cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions, and honey mustard on a Brioche bun

BLT

$17.00

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic mayo on sliced Brioche

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$19.00

Braised pork shoulder, BBQ, cider sauce, and pickled red onion on a pretzel bun

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic glaze on sliced Brioche

Braised Beef Sandwich

$17.00

Dinner Plates

Steak Frites

$30.00

Grilled hanger steak drizzled with chimichurri and served on a bed of fries

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Pan seared salmon over parsnip puree with a side of charred broccolini

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Beer battered fried Haddock served on a bed of fries with lemon tartar sauce

Statler Chicken

$26.00

Pan seared Statler chicken breast in a lemon garlic sauce served with roasted potatoes and spinach

Mac & Cheese

Rich and creamy baked macaroni and cheese with garlic bread crumbs

Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Baked four cheese macaroni topped with grated Parmesan

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
