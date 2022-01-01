Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lozano's Mexican Restaurant- Ave Maria 5080 Annunciation Circle

review star

No reviews yet

5080 Annunciation Circle

Ave Maria, FL 34142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

#11 Quesadilla Plate
Carne Asada
#2 Lozano's Macho Nacho

Family Meals

Taco Family Pack

$59.99

12 Hard shell tacos your choice of ground beef shredded chicken, includes 8oz Guacamole, 8oz sour cream and 8oz salsa 23oz rice, 24oz beans

Quesadilla Family Pack

$59.99

Your choice of 10 beef or chicken quesadillas, include 8oz guacamole, 8oz sour cream and 8oz salsa 24oz rice, 24oz beans

Burrito Family Pack

$59.99

10 Burritos Ground beef or shredded chicken includes 8oz guacamole, 8oz sour cream, and 8oz queso, 24oz rice and 24oz beans

Enchilada Family Pack

$59.99

12 of our enchiladas. choose between ground beef, or shredded chicken, your choice of enchilada gravy or queso. includes 8oz guacamole, 8oz sour cream, 8oz salsa, 24oz rice and 24oz beans

Taco Party Packs

6 Tacos

$10.95

8 Tacos

$12.95

10 Tacos

$14.95

12 Tacos

$16.95

Appetizers

#2 Lozano's Macho Nacho

$13.99

Chips,Beans,Cheese,lettuce,Tomato, Guacamole,Sourcream,Jalapenos, with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken or steak fajita or chicken fajita

#3 Queso Dip & Chips

$9.99

White Queso With chips

#4 Guacamole

$11.99

Guacamole Made with tomato, onions, & jalapenos served with chips

#5 Chicken Flautas

$10.99

4 chicken Flautas Served with Queso

#6 Tres Amigos

$14.99

Guacamole, Salsa & Queso served with chips

#7 Quesadillas

$8.99

Quesadillas Served with Guacamole, sour Cream, & Salsa

#8 Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Shrimp in a spicy tomato cocktail with avocado, pico de gallo & crackers

#9 Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

1/2 lb of shrimp served with melted butter

Combination Plates

All combination Plates are either all ground beef or shredded chicken no mixing of meats. served with rice and beans

Combo #1 Mexican Combo

$13.99

Taco, Enchilada, Chalupa served with rice and beans

Combo #2 Speedy Gonzalez

$12.99

Tostada, Chalupa, Taco served with rice and beans

Combo #3 Run To The Border

$14.99

2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos Served with rice and beans

Combo #4 Guadalajara

$11.99

Taco, Enchilada served with rice and beans

Combo #5 El Dorado

$13.99

2 Enchiladas, Chalupa served with rice and beans

Combo #6 Guanajuato

$11.99

Burrito, Tosatada Served with rice and beans

Combo #7 Veggie

$10.99

Tostada, Cheese enchilada serrved with rice and beans

Combo #8 El Paso

$11.99

Taco, Burrito served with ride and beans

Combo #9 Plato Fiesta

Combo #9 Plato Fiesta

$12.99

Taco, Enchilada, Tostada served with rice and beans

Combo #10 Tex Mex

$14.99

Burrito, Chalupa, Enchilada Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas

#15 Enchilada Plate

$14.99

3 enchiladas with the Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with enchilada gravy and cheese , served with rice and beans

#16 Enchilada Combo

$15.99

3 Enchiladas beef, chicken, cheese served with rice and beans with side salad

Cheesy Queso Enchiladas

$12.99

3 Enchiladas ground beef or shredded topped with queso served with rice and charro beans

Burritos

#22 Regular Burritos

$12.99

2 Burritos stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken ,beans and cheese served with side of rice

#23 Brisket Burritos

$15.99

2 Burritos stuffed with brisket, beans, and cheese served with side of rice

#24 Super Cheesy Chicken Burrito

#24 Super Cheesy Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Big burrito stuffed with chicken fajita, bell pepper, onion, pico de gallo, and rice topped with queso and served with a side of charro beans

#25 Wet Burritos

$15.99

2 Burritos stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, Beans and cheese topped with enchilada sauce and cheese served with rice and beans

Ave Maria Burrito

$15.99

Big Burrito stuffed with chicken fajita , bell pepper, onion, pico de gallo, and rice with 6 large shrimp topped with queso

Tacos

#17 Crispy Tacos

$12.99

3 Tacos with the choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese on top served with rice and beans

#19 Flour Tacos

$12.99

2 Tacos Ground beef or shredded chicken lettuce, tomato, cheese on top served with rice and beans

#26 Brisket Tacos

$14.99

2 Brisket Tacos Cooked with tomato, onion, and jalapenos served with rice and beans.

#27 Fajita Tacos

$15.99

2 tacos steak or chicken fajita cooked with bell pepper and onion served with rice and beans

Fish Taco Basket

$12.99

3 tacos fish on puffy tortillas with pico de gallo & lime

Lozanos Vera Cruz

$16.99

2 tacos of Steak Fajita cooked with bell pepper and onion served with rice and Charro beans with pico de gallo and guacamole on the side with a small side of queso

Tacos Al Pastor

$12.99

3 Tacos of al pastor(pork)on puffy tortillas topped with pineapple, onion, cilantro

Tacos Al Pastor Plate

$14.99

3 Tacos of al pastor(pork)on puffy tortillas topped with pineapple, onion, cilantro served with a side of rice and beans with a side salad

Bistec Tacos

$10.99

3 tacos of chopped up steak on puffy tortillas topped with grilled onion and cilantro

Bistec Tacos Plate

$13.90

3 tacos of chopped up steak on puffy tortillas topped with grilled onion and cilantro served with a side of rice and beans with a side salad

Fajitas & Carnitas

Carnitas Plate

$17.99

Pork Carnitas served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, Guacamole, and tortillas

#34 Fajita Plate

$17.99

Beef or chicken fajitas, with bell pepper and onion, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas

#35 Fajita Tampiquena

$17.99

Beef fajita, 1 cheese enchilada, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas

#28 Fajita Tejanas

#28 Fajita Tejanas

$19.99

Beef, chicken, shrimp fajitas with bell pepper and onion, tomato served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas

Flautas

Chicken Flautas Plate

Chicken Flautas Plate

$13.99

4 Chicken Flautas Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, served with a side of queso and rice and beans

Chicken Flauta Combo

$14.99

2 Chicken flautas, 2 enchiladas served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos

Tostadas & Chalupas

#20 Tostadas

$11.99

2 Fried flat corn tortillas topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomato, served with rice

#21 Chalupas

$12.99

2 Fried flat corn tortillas topped with ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomato, served with rice

Chicken & Shrimp

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$14.99

Seasoned chicken breast topped with grilled onions served with rice and salad

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$15.99

1/2 lb grilled shrimp served with rice, salad and melted butter

Burgers & Tenders

#41 Hamburger

$12.99

Burgers with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, onion served with fries

#43 Cheeseburger

$13.99

Cheese Burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, onion served with fries

#46 Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Bacon cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickels served with fries

#13 Chicken Tenders

$14.99

5 tenders served with french fries

Wings

#1 Chicken Wings

$14.99

8 wings

#14 Chicken Wings

$15.99

5 wings served with fries

Quesadillas

Veggie quesadillas platter

$13.99

Bell pepper,onion ,tomato, mushroom quesadilla served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo

#11 Quesadilla Plate

$14.99

Quesadillas served with rice beans and salad with your choice of beef or chicken

#12 Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken quesadillas with corn and bepper mix served with charro beans, guacamole and salsa

#54 Quesadilla

$3.75

single quesadilla choice of beef or chicken

Ribeye & Asadas

#30 Ribeye Ranchero

$26.99

12oz Ribeye Topped with ranchero sauceserved with rice and beans and side salad

#32 Ribeye ala mexicana

$26.99

12oz Ribeye Topped with grilled onion, tomato, and jalapenos served with rice, beans and side salad

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.99

skirt steak topped with grilled onions served with rice and charro beans and pico de gallo and guacamole

Carne Asada and Shrimp Plate

$22.99

Skirt steak topped with 6 shrimp and grilled onions served with rice and charro beans with pico de gallo and guacamole

Taco Salads

#49 Brisket Taco Salad

$13.99

Brisket taco salad with beans, lettuce, tomato, Guacamole, sour cream and cheese

#51 Taco Salad

$12.99

Ground beef or shredded chicken taco salad with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese

#52 Fajita Taco Salad

$13.99

Steak fajita cooked with bell pepper and onion served beans lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole

Salads

Garden salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber and cheese

#53 Fajita salad

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, cheese, with the choice of steak, chicken, shrimp fajita

Grilled chicken breast salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast

#50 crispy chicken salad

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, cheese, topped with crispy chicken

Desserts

Tres leches

$7.99

Flan

$7.99

Bunuelos

$6.99

Banana caramel chimichanga

$8.99

Kids Menu

#61 Kids Burrito

$7.99

#62 Kids Taco

$7.99

#63 Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

#64 Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

#65 Kids Enchilada

$7.99

#80 Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Drinks

Aguas

$3.75

Tea/coffee

$3.50

juices/bottled

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Sides

Rice

Beans

Charro Beans

Fries

tortillas

Guacamole

pico de gallo

queso

salsa

dressing

sour cream

supreme

$3.50

side salad

$3.00

shredded cheese

$0.75

Chips

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Authentic Tex-Mex Food!

Website

Location

5080 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria, FL 34142

Directions

Gallery
Lozano's Mexican Restaurant- Ave Maria image
Lozano's Mexican Restaurant- Ave Maria image
Lozano's Mexican Restaurant- Ave Maria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi ranchito restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
710 w Main Street Immokalee, FL 34142
View restaurantnext
Habanero Salvadorean and Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1028 Habershan Ave Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Estero
orange starNo Reviews
20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd ESTERO, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Lehigh Acres
orange star4.5 • 2,790
1322 homestead rd N LEHIGH ACRES, FL 33936
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ave Maria
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Clewiston
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston