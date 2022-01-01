- Home
Lozano's Mexican Restaurant- Ave Maria 5080 Annunciation Circle
No reviews yet
5080 Annunciation Circle
Ave Maria, FL 34142
Family Meals
Taco Family Pack
12 Hard shell tacos your choice of ground beef shredded chicken, includes 8oz Guacamole, 8oz sour cream and 8oz salsa 23oz rice, 24oz beans
Quesadilla Family Pack
Your choice of 10 beef or chicken quesadillas, include 8oz guacamole, 8oz sour cream and 8oz salsa 24oz rice, 24oz beans
Burrito Family Pack
10 Burritos Ground beef or shredded chicken includes 8oz guacamole, 8oz sour cream, and 8oz queso, 24oz rice and 24oz beans
Enchilada Family Pack
12 of our enchiladas. choose between ground beef, or shredded chicken, your choice of enchilada gravy or queso. includes 8oz guacamole, 8oz sour cream, 8oz salsa, 24oz rice and 24oz beans
Taco Party Packs
Appetizers
#2 Lozano's Macho Nacho
Chips,Beans,Cheese,lettuce,Tomato, Guacamole,Sourcream,Jalapenos, with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken or steak fajita or chicken fajita
#3 Queso Dip & Chips
White Queso With chips
#4 Guacamole
Guacamole Made with tomato, onions, & jalapenos served with chips
#5 Chicken Flautas
4 chicken Flautas Served with Queso
#6 Tres Amigos
Guacamole, Salsa & Queso served with chips
#7 Quesadillas
Quesadillas Served with Guacamole, sour Cream, & Salsa
#8 Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp in a spicy tomato cocktail with avocado, pico de gallo & crackers
#9 Grilled Shrimp
1/2 lb of shrimp served with melted butter
Combination Plates
Combo #1 Mexican Combo
Taco, Enchilada, Chalupa served with rice and beans
Combo #2 Speedy Gonzalez
Tostada, Chalupa, Taco served with rice and beans
Combo #3 Run To The Border
2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos Served with rice and beans
Combo #4 Guadalajara
Taco, Enchilada served with rice and beans
Combo #5 El Dorado
2 Enchiladas, Chalupa served with rice and beans
Combo #6 Guanajuato
Burrito, Tosatada Served with rice and beans
Combo #7 Veggie
Tostada, Cheese enchilada serrved with rice and beans
Combo #8 El Paso
Taco, Burrito served with ride and beans
Combo #9 Plato Fiesta
Taco, Enchilada, Tostada served with rice and beans
Combo #10 Tex Mex
Burrito, Chalupa, Enchilada Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas
#15 Enchilada Plate
3 enchiladas with the Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with enchilada gravy and cheese , served with rice and beans
#16 Enchilada Combo
3 Enchiladas beef, chicken, cheese served with rice and beans with side salad
Cheesy Queso Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas ground beef or shredded topped with queso served with rice and charro beans
Burritos
#22 Regular Burritos
2 Burritos stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken ,beans and cheese served with side of rice
#23 Brisket Burritos
2 Burritos stuffed with brisket, beans, and cheese served with side of rice
#24 Super Cheesy Chicken Burrito
Big burrito stuffed with chicken fajita, bell pepper, onion, pico de gallo, and rice topped with queso and served with a side of charro beans
#25 Wet Burritos
2 Burritos stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, Beans and cheese topped with enchilada sauce and cheese served with rice and beans
Ave Maria Burrito
Big Burrito stuffed with chicken fajita , bell pepper, onion, pico de gallo, and rice with 6 large shrimp topped with queso
Tacos
#17 Crispy Tacos
3 Tacos with the choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese on top served with rice and beans
#19 Flour Tacos
2 Tacos Ground beef or shredded chicken lettuce, tomato, cheese on top served with rice and beans
#26 Brisket Tacos
2 Brisket Tacos Cooked with tomato, onion, and jalapenos served with rice and beans.
#27 Fajita Tacos
2 tacos steak or chicken fajita cooked with bell pepper and onion served with rice and beans
Fish Taco Basket
3 tacos fish on puffy tortillas with pico de gallo & lime
Lozanos Vera Cruz
2 tacos of Steak Fajita cooked with bell pepper and onion served with rice and Charro beans with pico de gallo and guacamole on the side with a small side of queso
Tacos Al Pastor
3 Tacos of al pastor(pork)on puffy tortillas topped with pineapple, onion, cilantro
Tacos Al Pastor Plate
3 Tacos of al pastor(pork)on puffy tortillas topped with pineapple, onion, cilantro served with a side of rice and beans with a side salad
Bistec Tacos
3 tacos of chopped up steak on puffy tortillas topped with grilled onion and cilantro
Bistec Tacos Plate
3 tacos of chopped up steak on puffy tortillas topped with grilled onion and cilantro served with a side of rice and beans with a side salad
Fajitas & Carnitas
Carnitas Plate
Pork Carnitas served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, Guacamole, and tortillas
#34 Fajita Plate
Beef or chicken fajitas, with bell pepper and onion, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
#35 Fajita Tampiquena
Beef fajita, 1 cheese enchilada, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
#28 Fajita Tejanas
Beef, chicken, shrimp fajitas with bell pepper and onion, tomato served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
Flautas
Tostadas & Chalupas
Chicken & Shrimp
Burgers & Tenders
#41 Hamburger
Burgers with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, onion served with fries
#43 Cheeseburger
Cheese Burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, onion served with fries
#46 Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickels served with fries
#13 Chicken Tenders
5 tenders served with french fries
Quesadillas
Veggie quesadillas platter
Bell pepper,onion ,tomato, mushroom quesadilla served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
#11 Quesadilla Plate
Quesadillas served with rice beans and salad with your choice of beef or chicken
#12 Southwest Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken quesadillas with corn and bepper mix served with charro beans, guacamole and salsa
#54 Quesadilla
single quesadilla choice of beef or chicken
Ribeye & Asadas
#30 Ribeye Ranchero
12oz Ribeye Topped with ranchero sauceserved with rice and beans and side salad
#32 Ribeye ala mexicana
12oz Ribeye Topped with grilled onion, tomato, and jalapenos served with rice, beans and side salad
Carne Asada
skirt steak topped with grilled onions served with rice and charro beans and pico de gallo and guacamole
Carne Asada and Shrimp Plate
Skirt steak topped with 6 shrimp and grilled onions served with rice and charro beans with pico de gallo and guacamole
Taco Salads
#49 Brisket Taco Salad
Brisket taco salad with beans, lettuce, tomato, Guacamole, sour cream and cheese
#51 Taco Salad
Ground beef or shredded chicken taco salad with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese
#52 Fajita Taco Salad
Steak fajita cooked with bell pepper and onion served beans lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole
Salads
Garden salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber and cheese
#53 Fajita salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, cheese, with the choice of steak, chicken, shrimp fajita
Grilled chicken breast salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast
#50 crispy chicken salad
lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, cheese, topped with crispy chicken
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Authentic Tex-Mex Food!
5080 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria, FL 34142