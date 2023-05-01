Los Portales Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
6329 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30071
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
Ostras en la concha
Aguachiles
House Guacamole
A mix of avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño
Beans & Cheese Dip
Camaron Zarandeados Appeitzer
Shrimp marinaded in our unique sauce, tossed on the grill and served on a bed of lettuce
Cheese Dip
Chicken Wings
Guacamole Dip
Queso Fundido
Melted Chihuahua cheese served with chorizo or strips of jalapeno or mushrooms. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Tacos
Nachos
Fajita Nachos
Chicken or beef grilled with bell peppers, onions and special seasoning served on top of chips with beans and melted cheese.
Nachos Fajita Mixed
Juicy beef and chicken marinated and grilled with bell peppers, onions, and special seasoning. Served on a bed of chips with beans and melted cheese.
Nachos Supremos
Bed of chips topped with beans, ground beef, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Quesadilla
Quesadilla a la Plancha
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken, mushrooms, spit–grilled pork, barbacoa, fried pork rinds or beef tongue. Served with salad, sour cream, cheese, and tomato
Quesadilla California
Filled with the meat of your choice, skirt steak or chicken or pastor barbacoa, cooked with onion, spinach, mushrooms, and bell peppers, served with salad
Quesadilla Deluxe
Tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, spit–grilled pork, sausage, roasted pork chunks or barbecue. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and special seasoning. Served with guacamole, salad, sour cream, and tomato.
Quesadilla Texana
Tortilla filled with marinated shrimp, beef, and chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Covered in cheese dip and served with salad, sour cream, and tomato
Quesadilla
Quesadilla a la Plancha Pequena
Salads
Burrito
Burrito California
Beef or chicken cooked on the grill with peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms with cheese inside
Burrito Los Portales
Juicy marinated steak or grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and vegetables. Served in a flour tortilla, rolled with cheese, and covered with cheese dip, with or without jalapeno.
Burrito Mexicano
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico de gallo, jalapeño and the meat of your choice.
Burrito Supremo
Shrimp, chicken, and beef cooked with bell peppers, onions, vegetables, mushrooms, and cheese. Covered with melted cheese.
Burrito Tricolor
Tortilla filled with grilled beef or chicken, rice, beans, and pico de gallo. Covered with green sauce and cheese dip.
Burrito Vegetariano
Tortilla filled with onions, bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, rice and beans inside
Enchiladas
Enchilada Tex-Mex
Enchiladas Especiales
4 red enchiladas filled with queso fresco, beef, turtledove, chicken and cured meat. Served with cabbage salad, topped with jalapeño strips, accompanied with grilled steak, cooked to your liking, or beef jerky or grilled chicken breast or squab.
Enchiladas Mexicana's
5 Enchiladas in salsa verde and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, sliced onions and steak arrachera.
Enchiladas Supremas
Three chicken or cheese enchiladas covered in red or green salsa. Served with a grilled steak, rice, beans, salad, guacamole, and tomato.
Chimichanga
Chimichanga Cremosa
Rolled tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken. Fried and covered with a creamy sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chimichanga Ensalada
Rolled tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken. Fried and covered with a creamy sauce. Served with salad, cheese, sour cream, and tomato.
Breakfast
Aporreadillo
Dry jerky with egg, tomato, onion, and salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chilaquiles Los Portales
Green chilaquiles with epazote cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, radishes, beans, and eggs, cooked to your liking.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Fried corn tortillas served in red or green salsa and topped with cheese and sour cream. Comes with egg or chicken and served with rice and beans.
Huevos al Gusto
Eggs cooked you’re your liking – Mexican style, fried, scrambled, with ham, with sausage or ranchero style. Served with handmade tortillas, rice, and beans.
Beef
Alambre Mixto
Shrimp, chicken and seasoned beef with bacon, onions, bell peppers with cheese dip, rice, beans, and hand-made tortillas.
Arrachera Los Portales
Juicy grilled flank steak with two fried eggs or two cheese enchiladas. Served with rice, refried beans, cambray onions, a toreado pepper and nopales (prickly pear cactus). Served with corn or flour tortillas.
Arrachera Nortena
Juicy flank steak grilled and served with charro beans, cambray onions, and two cheese enchiladas.
Carne a la Veracruzana
Ribeye with salsa, melted cheese and shrimp served with rice, salad, and handmade tortillas.
Carne Asada
Sliced and seasoned, juicy skirt steak chargrilled, seasoned, and served on hot plate on top of a bed of onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas.
Costillas de Res a la Plancha
Grilled ribs served with rice, beans, onions, sliced avocado, slices of cheese, toreado pepper, and tortillas.
Fajitas Texanas
Molcajete Mar y Tierra
Juicy skirt steak cooked to your liking, chicken and shrimp served with grilled cactus, fresh cheese, cambray onions, rice, banana peppers, salsa, charro beans, and hand-made flour or corn tortillas.
Ranchero Mexicano
Grilled steak served with rice, charro beans, nopales (prickly pear cactus), sliced avocado, banana peppers, slices of cheese, cambray onions, and corn or flour tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Seafood
Caldo 7 Mares
Caldo De Filete
Caldo de Mojarra
Caldo Pata De Jaiba
Camaron y Pulpo
Camarones a la Mexicana
Camarones al Vapor
Camarones Coras
Camarones Cucarachas
Camarones Momai
Camarones Zarandeados
Campechana
Seafood cocktail of octopus, shrimp, oysters, and scallops. Served with crab meat in tomato sauce with pico de gallo and avocado.
Ceviche De Camaron
Ceviche Mixto
Ceviche Pescado
Charola De Langostinos
Charola Mixta
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp cocktail served with tomato sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado.
Empanadas De Camaron Y Queso
Huachinango Zarandeado
Mejillones (Mussels)
Mussels with diabla sauce, ranchero-style, or with butter
Mojarra Frita
Mojarras
Patas De Jaiba (10 & UP)
Crab legs served with diabla sauce, butter, or ranchero-style
Salmon a la Parrilla
Salmon al Chipotle
Salmon En Crema De Hongos
Tostadas
Aguachiles
House Specialties
4 Caminos
Beef, chicken, shrimp and fish fillet with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and handmade tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked with spicy diabla salsa and served with salad, rice, fries and handmade tortillas or bread.
Camarones a la Mantequilla
Served with white rice, salad, fries, garlic bread or tortillas.
Camarones al Ajillo
With strips of guajillo pepper.
Camarones al Chipotle
Shrimp cooked with onions and chili chipotle. Served with rice, vegetables, and handmade tortillas.
Camarones Empanizados
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp seasoned with our unique seasoning, served with rice, salad, fries and handmade tortillas or bread.
Camarones Zarandeados Platillo
Extra-large shrimp served with white rice, salad, fries, and bread.
Cola de Langosta Rellena
Fajitas de Camaron
Shrimp seasoned and cooked with onions, bell peppers and salsa ranchera. Served on a hot plate with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.
Filete a a Diabla
Filete a la Plancha
Grilled fish fillet served with salad, rice, and tortillas.
Filete al Mojo de Ajo
Fish fillet cooked with garlic
Filete Empanizado
Breaded fish fillet served with fries, rice, salad, and tortillas.
Filete Ranchero
Grilled fillet of fish covered in tomato sauce, onions and jalapeños served with white rice, salad, and garlic bread.
Filete Relleno
Fish fillet stuffed with shrimp, octopus, scallops, crab, red and green peppers, onions, cilantro, and cheese.
Langosta Rellena
Cream of mushroom, diabla sauce or butter. With octopus, shrimp, crab, scallops, oysters, red and green peppers, salad, rice, and fries.
Pina Rellena
Creamy or Nayarit-style. A pineapple filled with octopus, shrimp, scallops, oysters, crab, mushrooms, red and green peppers and melted cheese.
Stuffed Lobster Tail
Chicken
Fajitas De Pollo
Chicken fajitas seasoned with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Mole Poblano
Chicken leg and thigh covered in mole (chili pepper and chocolate) sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pechuga a la Plancha
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, salad, and tortillas.
Pechuga al Queso Dip
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.
Pechuga Fundida
Chicken breast covered with melted cheese, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice and vegetables.
Pechuga Hawaiian
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, onions, ham, pineapple, and chipotle pepper. Served with vegetables, rice, and tortillas.
Pollo a la Mexicana
Strips of chicken breast cooked with onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo al Chipotle
Chicken strips cooked with onions and salsa chipotle. Served with vegetables, rice, and tortilla.
Soups & Stews
Caldo De Camaron
Caldo de Pollo
Soup made with chicken thigh and leg with vegetables, rice, and hand–made tortillas.
Caldo De Res
Beef soup, red or white, served with vegetables, rice, and tortillas.
Caldo Tlalpeno
Soup with shredded chicken, chipotle pepper, avocado and tortillas.
Menudo
Stomach and leg of beef served with onions, minced chili peppers and tortillas.
Sopa Azteca
Tortilla soup with cheese and avocado.
Sopa De Vegetales
Chicken broth with rice and vegetables.
Super Pozole
Hominy soup with tostadas.
Caldo 7 Mares
Seafood soup with fish, crab, octopus, shrimp, scallops, vegetables, bread, or tortillas.
Mexican Cravings
Carnitas de Cerdo
Roasted pork chunks served with onions, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chiles Poblanos Rellenos
Poblano pepper filled with cheese and covered with red salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Costillas de Cerdo en Salsa Verde Con Nopales
Enmoladas
Four rolled tortillas filled with chicken and bathed in mole poblano (chili pepper and chocolate) sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajitas Vegetarian
Gorditas
Huaraches
Morisqueta
Golden tacos with rice and salsa with pork and beans, accompanied with squab or chicken breast, beef or jerky.
Quesadilla Mexicana
Choose from spicy chicken, mushrooms, cheese, or pork rinds in salsa.
Sopes
Tacos Deluxe
6 Golden chicken tacos with cabbage salad
Quesadilla
Tacos Dorados
Golden tacos with chicken or beef served with salsa, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Tacos Platillo
Five tacos with green onions, radish and charro beans.
Tortas
Trio
Grilled ribs, fish fillet and shrimp with rice and salad.
Kids Meal
Desserts
Sides
1 Enchilada
2 Enchiladas
2 Huevos
Arrachera Sola
Rice/ Arroz
Arroz y Frijoles
Avocado/ Aguacate
Banana Pepper
Bistec Top Round
Cebollines/ Cambray Onion
Charola Arroz
Charola Frijol
Frijoles Charros
Chiles Toreados
Chips & Salsa
Costilla Solas
Sour Cream/ Crema
Filete Solo
French Fries
Beans/ Frijoles
Frijoles Charros
Gralic Bread
House Guacamole
Mayo
Mixed Vegtables
Nopales
Pechuga Sola
Pico de Gallo
Queso Fresco
Rabanos
Ranch
Tamales
Tomato
Tortilla
Wilatoas Sola
Lunch Specials
Los Portales Fajita Lunch
Grilled chicken seasoned with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Special #1
1 hard taco with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, 1 ground beef enchilada, rice, and refried beans
Special #2
1 chile poblano filled with cheese,1 hard taco with ground beef, lettuce and tomato with rice and beans
Special #3
1 ground beef burrito with rice and beans.
Special #4
1 ground beef burrito, 1 hard taco with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice
Special #5
1 burrito with ground beef, 1 ground beef enchilada, and rice.
Special #6
1 chimichanga filled with shredded beef, chicken, or ground beef, covered with cheese dip and served with rice and beans.
Speedy Gonzales
One taco and one ground beef enchilada with choice of rice or beans.
Taco Salad Lunch
1 crispy taco filled with salad, beans, cheese dip, cheese, tomato, and sour cream.
Make Your Own Bowl
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mexican food that is worth eating!
6329 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30071