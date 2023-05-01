Main picView gallery

Los Portales Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

6329 Jimmy Carter Blvd

Norcross, GA 30071

Main Menu

Appetizers

Ostras en la concha

Aguachiles

$15.99

House Guacamole

$4.99

A mix of avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño

Beans & Cheese Dip

Camaron Zarandeados Appeitzer

$24.99

Shrimp marinaded in our unique sauce, tossed on the grill and served on a bed of lettuce

Cheese Dip

Chicken Wings

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Queso Fundido

$10.99

Melted Chihuahua cheese served with chorizo or strips of jalapeno or mushrooms. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Tacos

Fajita Tacos

$4.25

Seasoned with peppers and onions and served in flour tortillas.

Flour Tacos

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Handmade Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$4.25

Served with flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Tacos Quesabirria

$12.99

Taco

$1.89

Nachos

Fajita Nachos

Chicken or beef grilled with bell peppers, onions and special seasoning served on top of chips with beans and melted cheese.

Nachos Fajita Mixed

$15.99

Juicy beef and chicken marinated and grilled with bell peppers, onions, and special seasoning. Served on a bed of chips with beans and melted cheese.

Nachos Supremos

Bed of chips topped with beans, ground beef, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla a la Plancha

$10.99

Your choice of grilled steak or chicken, mushrooms, spit–grilled pork, barbacoa, fried pork rinds or beef tongue. Served with salad, sour cream, cheese, and tomato

Quesadilla California

$13.99

Filled with the meat of your choice, skirt steak or chicken or pastor barbacoa, cooked with onion, spinach, mushrooms, and bell peppers, served with salad

Quesadilla Deluxe

Tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, spit–grilled pork, sausage, roasted pork chunks or barbecue. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and special seasoning. Served with guacamole, salad, sour cream, and tomato.

Quesadilla Texana

$14.99

Tortilla filled with marinated shrimp, beef, and chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Covered in cheese dip and served with salad, sour cream, and tomato

Quesadilla

Quesadilla a la Plancha Pequena

Salads

Taco Loco

Fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, cheese dip, salad, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Taco Salad

One large crispy tortilla shell filled with refried beans, cheese dip, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese

Burrito

Burrito California

Beef or chicken cooked on the grill with peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms with cheese inside

Burrito Los Portales

Juicy marinated steak or grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and vegetables. Served in a flour tortilla, rolled with cheese, and covered with cheese dip, with or without jalapeno.

Burrito Mexicano

Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico de gallo, jalapeño and the meat of your choice.

Burrito Supremo

$15.99

Shrimp, chicken, and beef cooked with bell peppers, onions, vegetables, mushrooms, and cheese. Covered with melted cheese.

Burrito Tricolor

Tortilla filled with grilled beef or chicken, rice, beans, and pico de gallo. Covered with green sauce and cheese dip.

Burrito Vegetariano

$9.99

Tortilla filled with onions, bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, rice and beans inside

Enchiladas

Enchilada Tex-Mex

$13.99

Enchiladas Especiales

$14.99

4 red enchiladas filled with queso fresco, beef, turtledove, chicken and cured meat. Served with cabbage salad, topped with jalapeño strips, accompanied with grilled steak, cooked to your liking, or beef jerky or grilled chicken breast or squab.

Enchiladas Mexicana's

$12.99

5 Enchiladas in salsa verde and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, sliced onions and steak arrachera.

Enchiladas Supremas

$15.99

Three chicken or cheese enchiladas covered in red or green salsa. Served with a grilled steak, rice, beans, salad, guacamole, and tomato.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga Cremosa

$11.99

Rolled tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken. Fried and covered with a creamy sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chimichanga Ensalada

$10.99

Rolled tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken. Fried and covered with a creamy sauce. Served with salad, cheese, sour cream, and tomato.

Breakfast

Aporreadillo

$13.99

Dry jerky with egg, tomato, onion, and salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chilaquiles Los Portales

$11.99

Green chilaquiles with epazote cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, radishes, beans, and eggs, cooked to your liking.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$12.99

Fried corn tortillas served in red or green salsa and topped with cheese and sour cream. Comes with egg or chicken and served with rice and beans.

Huevos al Gusto

$11.99

Eggs cooked you’re your liking – Mexican style, fried, scrambled, with ham, with sausage or ranchero style. Served with handmade tortillas, rice, and beans.

Beef

Alambre Mixto

$18.99

Shrimp, chicken and seasoned beef with bacon, onions, bell peppers with cheese dip, rice, beans, and hand-made tortillas.

Arrachera Los Portales

$19.99

Juicy grilled flank steak with two fried eggs or two cheese enchiladas. Served with rice, refried beans, cambray onions, a toreado pepper and nopales (prickly pear cactus). Served with corn or flour tortillas.

Arrachera Nortena

$16.99

Juicy flank steak grilled and served with charro beans, cambray onions, and two cheese enchiladas.

Carne a la Veracruzana

$16.99

Ribeye with salsa, melted cheese and shrimp served with rice, salad, and handmade tortillas.

Carne Asada

$16.99

Sliced and seasoned, juicy skirt steak chargrilled, seasoned, and served on hot plate on top of a bed of onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas.

Costillas de Res a la Plancha

$18.99

Grilled ribs served with rice, beans, onions, sliced avocado, slices of cheese, toreado pepper, and tortillas.

Fajitas Texanas

Molcajete Mar y Tierra

$24.99

Juicy skirt steak cooked to your liking, chicken and shrimp served with grilled cactus, fresh cheese, cambray onions, rice, banana peppers, salsa, charro beans, and hand-made flour or corn tortillas.

Ranchero Mexicano

$19.99

Grilled steak served with rice, charro beans, nopales (prickly pear cactus), sliced avocado, banana peppers, slices of cheese, cambray onions, and corn or flour tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

Seafood

Caldo 7 Mares

$23.99

Caldo De Filete

$14.99

Caldo de Mojarra

$18.99

Caldo Pata De Jaiba

$24.99

Camaron y Pulpo

Camarones a la Mexicana

$14.99

Camarones al Vapor

Camarones Coras

Camarones Cucarachas

Camarones Momai

$19.99

Camarones Zarandeados

$24.99

Campechana

Seafood cocktail of octopus, shrimp, oysters, and scallops. Served with crab meat in tomato sauce with pico de gallo and avocado.

Ceviche De Camaron

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Pescado

Charola De Langostinos

Charola Mixta

Coctel De Camaron

Shrimp cocktail served with tomato sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado.

Empanadas De Camaron Y Queso

$10.99

Huachinango Zarandeado

Mejillones (Mussels)

Mussels with diabla sauce, ranchero-style, or with butter

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Mojarras

Patas De Jaiba (10 & UP)

$59.99

Crab legs served with diabla sauce, butter, or ranchero-style

Salmon a la Parrilla

$18.99

Salmon al Chipotle

$22.99

Salmon En Crema De Hongos

$22.99

Tostadas

Aguachiles

$24.99

House Specialties

4 Caminos

$22.99

Beef, chicken, shrimp and fish fillet with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and handmade tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.99

Shrimp cooked with spicy diabla salsa and served with salad, rice, fries and handmade tortillas or bread.

Camarones a la Mantequilla

$15.99

Served with white rice, salad, fries, garlic bread or tortillas.

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.99

With strips of guajillo pepper.

Camarones al Chipotle

$18.99

Shrimp cooked with onions and chili chipotle. Served with rice, vegetables, and handmade tortillas.

Camarones Empanizados

$17.99

Camarones Rancheros

$18.99

Shrimp seasoned with our unique seasoning, served with rice, salad, fries and handmade tortillas or bread.

Camarones Zarandeados Platillo

$19.99

Extra-large shrimp served with white rice, salad, fries, and bread.

Cola de Langosta Rellena

Fajitas de Camaron

Shrimp seasoned and cooked with onions, bell peppers and salsa ranchera. Served on a hot plate with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.

Filete a a Diabla

$16.99

Filete a la Plancha

$13.99

Grilled fish fillet served with salad, rice, and tortillas.

Filete al Mojo de Ajo

$13.99

Fish fillet cooked with garlic

Filete Empanizado

$16.99

Breaded fish fillet served with fries, rice, salad, and tortillas.

Filete Ranchero

$16.99

Grilled fillet of fish covered in tomato sauce, onions and jalapeños served with white rice, salad, and garlic bread.

Filete Relleno

$24.99

Fish fillet stuffed with shrimp, octopus, scallops, crab, red and green peppers, onions, cilantro, and cheese.

Langosta Rellena

$51.99

Cream of mushroom, diabla sauce or butter. With octopus, shrimp, crab, scallops, oysters, red and green peppers, salad, rice, and fries.

Pina Rellena

$24.99

Creamy or Nayarit-style. A pineapple filled with octopus, shrimp, scallops, oysters, crab, mushrooms, red and green peppers and melted cheese.

Stuffed Lobster Tail

$24.00

Chicken

Fajitas De Pollo

Chicken fajitas seasoned with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Mole Poblano

$13.99

Chicken leg and thigh covered in mole (chili pepper and chocolate) sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pechuga a la Plancha

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, salad, and tortillas.

Pechuga al Queso Dip

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.

Pechuga Fundida

$14.99

Chicken breast covered with melted cheese, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice and vegetables.

Pechuga Hawaiian

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, onions, ham, pineapple, and chipotle pepper. Served with vegetables, rice, and tortillas.

Pollo a la Mexicana

$14.99

Strips of chicken breast cooked with onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo al Chipotle

$14.99

Chicken strips cooked with onions and salsa chipotle. Served with vegetables, rice, and tortilla.

Soups & Stews

Caldo De Camaron

Caldo de Pollo

$11.99

Soup made with chicken thigh and leg with vegetables, rice, and hand–made tortillas.

Caldo De Res

Beef soup, red or white, served with vegetables, rice, and tortillas.

Caldo Tlalpeno

$12.99

Soup with shredded chicken, chipotle pepper, avocado and tortillas.

Menudo

$13.99

Stomach and leg of beef served with onions, minced chili peppers and tortillas.

Sopa Azteca

$9.99

Tortilla soup with cheese and avocado.

Sopa De Vegetales

$8.99

Chicken broth with rice and vegetables.

Super Pozole

$12.99

Hominy soup with tostadas.

Caldo 7 Mares

$23.99

Seafood soup with fish, crab, octopus, shrimp, scallops, vegetables, bread, or tortillas.

Mexican Cravings

Carnitas de Cerdo

$13.99

Roasted pork chunks served with onions, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chiles Poblanos Rellenos

$12.99

Poblano pepper filled with cheese and covered with red salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Costillas de Cerdo en Salsa Verde Con Nopales

$13.99

Enmoladas

$13.99

Four rolled tortillas filled with chicken and bathed in mole poblano (chili pepper and chocolate) sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fajitas Vegetarian

Gorditas

Huaraches

Morisqueta

$13.99

Golden tacos with rice and salsa with pork and beans, accompanied with squab or chicken breast, beef or jerky.

Quesadilla Mexicana

$3.99

Choose from spicy chicken, mushrooms, cheese, or pork rinds in salsa.

Sopes

Tacos Deluxe

$13.99

6 Golden chicken tacos with cabbage salad

Quesadilla

Tacos Dorados

$10.99

Golden tacos with chicken or beef served with salsa, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Tacos Platillo

$13.99

Five tacos with green onions, radish and charro beans.

Tortas

Trio

$19.99

Grilled ribs, fish fillet and shrimp with rice and salad.

Kids Meal

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$3.99

Caldo de Pollo De Ninos

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Tlalpeno Nino

$3.99

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Hamburger

$3.99

Mini Burrito

$4.99

Mini Quesadilla

$5.99

Rice & Beans

$3.25

Rice & Beans Burrito

$3.99

Sincronizadas

$4.99

Ham and cheese quesadilla

Taco Nino

$4.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.50

Strawberry Churros

$4.99

Cajeta Churros

$4.99

Churros Mixtos

$4.99

Flan

$5.50

Pastel Tres Leches

$5.50

Sides

1 Enchilada

2 Enchiladas

2 Huevos

$4.99

Arrachera Sola

$8.99

Rice/ Arroz

$2.99

Arroz y Frijoles

$3.99

Avocado/ Aguacate

$3.00

Banana Pepper

$1.75

Bistec Top Round

$7.99

Cebollines/ Cambray Onion

$3.90

Charola Arroz

Charola Frijol

Frijoles Charros

$3.50

Chiles Toreados

$3.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Costilla Solas

$10.99

Sour Cream/ Crema

$1.99

Filete Solo

$6.99

French Fries

$2.99

Beans/ Frijoles

$2.75

Frijoles Charros

$4.50

Gralic Bread

$2.75

House Guacamole

$4.99

Mayo

$0.99

Mixed Vegtables

$3.50

Nopales

$3.50

Pechuga Sola

$6.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Queso Fresco

$2.99

Rabanos

$1.25

Ranch

$1.99

Tamales

$2.75

Tomato

$1.75

Tortilla

Wilatoas Sola

$3.99

Drinks

Normal Drinks

Fresh Juices

Fountain Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Shakes

Mexican Drinks

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.25

Avena

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Unsweetened Tea

$3.99

Lunch Specials

Los Portales Fajita Lunch

$13.99

Grilled chicken seasoned with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas.

Special #1

$9.99

1 hard taco with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, 1 ground beef enchilada, rice, and refried beans

Special #2

$9.99

1 chile poblano filled with cheese,1 hard taco with ground beef, lettuce and tomato with rice and beans

Special #3

$9.99

1 ground beef burrito with rice and beans.

Special #4

$9.99

1 ground beef burrito, 1 hard taco with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice

Special #5

$9.99

1 burrito with ground beef, 1 ground beef enchilada, and rice.

Special #6

$9.99

1 chimichanga filled with shredded beef, chicken, or ground beef, covered with cheese dip and served with rice and beans.

Speedy Gonzales

$8.99

One taco and one ground beef enchilada with choice of rice or beans.

Taco Salad Lunch

1 crispy taco filled with salad, beans, cheese dip, cheese, tomato, and sour cream.

Make Your Own Bowl

$14.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mexican food that is worth eating!

6329 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30071

