Popular Items

18" Margherita
$25.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Mom's Bolognese
Mom's Bolognese
$25.00

Rigatoni with beef & pork red sauce

18" Sweet & Spicy
$29.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, hot honey, parmesan, basil


Share

Arancini
Arancini
$14.00

Sicilian arancini filled with saffron rice, peas, beef ragù, mozzarella

Meatballs
Meatballs
$19.00

Two 100% beef meatballs in red sauce with ricotta, homemade focaccia

Truffle Fries
$15.00

House cut fries, truffle salt, parmesan, truffle rosemary mayo

NJ Boardwalk Fries
$15.00

House cut fries drizzled with malt vinegar

Caesar Salad
$17.00

Romaine, parmesan, house croutons, toasted Panko breadcrumbs

Panzanella Salad
$17.00

Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, garlic, house croutons, parmesan, aged balsamic di Modena

Brussels Salad
$17.00

Roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, parmesan, bacon, maple Dijon dressing

Bread
$5.00

Pasta

Arrabiata
Arrabiata
$23.00

Pici with spicy slow roasted tomato sauce and confit garlic

Cacio e Pepe
Cacio e Pepe
$23.00

Mafaldine with parmesan, pink peppercorn

Calabria
Calabria
$23.00

Rigatoni with sweet & spicy cream sauce

Creamy Pesto
Creamy Pesto
$23.00

Radiatori with basil, garlic, cream (contains walnuts)

Mom's Bolognese
Mom's Bolognese
$25.00

Rigatoni with beef & pork red sauce

Vongole
$25.00

Pici with clams, white wine, garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes, parsley

Pizza

12" Margherita
$17.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil

18" Margherita
$25.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil

12" Marinara
$15.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, roasted tomatoes, basil (vegan)

18" Marinara
$23.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, roasted tomatoes, basil (vegan)

12" Bianca
$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, parmesan, basil

18" Bianca
$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, parmesan, basil

12" Clam
$23.00

Chopped clams, parmesan, garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes, parsley

18" Clam
$31.00

Chopped clams, parmesan, garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes, parsley

12" Sweet & Spicy
$19.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, hot honey, parmesan, basil

18" Sweet & Spicy
$29.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, hot honey, parmesan, basil

Handheld

THE Smash Burger
THE Smash Burger
$17.00

Two beef patties, bacon jam, American cheese, LPC sauce on a pretzel bun served with homemade pickle

Sweets

Cinnamon Dough Knots
Cinnamon Dough Knots
$11.00

Deep fried dough-knots covered in cinnamon sugar, served with sweet frosting

Drinks

Diet Coke
$3.50
Walker Brothers Blueberry Jasmine Kombucha
Walker Brothers Blueberry Jasmine Kombucha
$7.50
Mexican Coke
$4.50
Sprite
$3.50