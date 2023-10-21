LPC Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!LPC Kitchen, like its founder Peter Lombardi, was born and raised in New Jersey. After his return from training in Napoli, Peter grew his namesake restaurant for 12 years. The Lombardi’s are excited to share their love of simple, elevated Italian food with North Charleston.
Location
1231 Nexton Parkway Suite A, Summerville, SC 29483
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
No Reviews
142 Brighton Park Boulevard Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurant
Poogan's Southern Kitchen - Nexton
No Reviews
101 Nexton Square Drive Summerville, SC 29486
View restaurant