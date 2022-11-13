Restaurant header imageView gallery

Linden Public House II

review star

No reviews yet

401 E Houston Street

Linden, TX 75563

Order Again

Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.95

Nachos

$8.95

Shrimp Scampi

$9.95

Potato Wedges w/ cheese and Bacon

$6.95

Spinach Wanton

$5.95

Charchuterie

$9.95+

Entrees

Food/Main Course

Okra w/ Rice

$7.95

Black Eyed Peas w/ Rice

$6.95

Coconut Chicken

$11.95

Blackened Catfish

$15.95

Sliced Pork

$12.95

Weekday Buffet

$11.95

Lasagna w/ side salad

$10.95

Fried Catfish

$14.95+

Baked Mushroom Chicken

$10.95

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo Only

$12.95

Meat Loaf

$11.95

Alfredo Pasta

$8.95

Vegetarian Pasta

$9.95

Baked Curry Chicken

$10.95

BBQ Ribs

$13.95+

Smothered Pork Chops

$11.95

1 LB Potato Bar

$9.95

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo w/ Catfish

$16.95

Grilled Pork Chops

$9.95

Cajun Shrimp Scampi

$14.95

Shrimp & Grits

$11.95

Catfish & Grits

$16.95

Steak Bowl

$13.95

8 oz. Filet sliced over a bed of rice and steamed vegetables.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.95

Smoked Pork Chops

$10.95

Crawfish & Sausage

$12.95

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Bacon Potato Bowl W/ Cheese & Sour Cream

$8.95

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$11.95

Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Sesame Chicken w/ Rice

$12.45

Whitting

$10.95

Adobo Chicken

$10.95

Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$9.95

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.95

Rib Tips

$13.95

Shrimp Gumbo

$10.95

Beef Brisket

$14.95

BBQ Leg-Quarters

$12.95

Shrimp Scampi

$12.95

BBQ Plate

$16.65

Smoked Chkn Legs

$13.95

HotLink Plate

$9.95

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$12.95

Fried Chk Wings

$9.95

Baked Ribs

$13.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Options

Pasta & Veggie Meat Crumbles

$8.95

Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Walnut Cranberry Salad

$6.95

Cesar Salad

$5.95

Bacon Tomato Feta

$7.95

Cheese Tortillini

$11.95

Sides

Food/Side Items

Collard Greens

$3.95

Sauteed Okra

$3.95

Black Eyed Peas

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Corn Pudding

$3.95

Baked Beans

$3.95

Glazed Carrots

$3.95

Side salad

$3.95

Green beans

$3.95

Walnut salad

$3.95

Sweet potatoes

$3.95

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$3.95

Corn on Cob

$3.95

Parmesan Zucchini

$3.95

Red Skin Potatoes

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Garlic Mashed

$3.95

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$3.95

Rice

$3.95

Asparagus

$3.95

Dirty Rice

$3.95

No Side

$3.95

Red Cabbage

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Cornbread

$3.95

Jamaican Rice

$3.95

Grilled Veggies

$3.95

Baked Potatoe

$3.95

Sandwiches / Bar Menu

Food/Bar Menu

Kentucky Hot Browns (3)

$9.95

Mixed Combo Sliders (3)

$8.95

Pastrami Slider (3)

$8.95

Open Face Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Finger Basket

$9.95

Wings

$9.95

Fish & Chips

$10.95

Cheese Steak

$10.95

Mushroom Burger

$8.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Cheese Burger

$7.95

Quesadilla

$6.95+

Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.95

Pinwheel Sandwiches

$8.95

Ribs

$11.95

Bratwurst Combo

$8.95

Open-Faced Brisket Sandwich

$9.95

Steak & Seafood Night (Sat)

Food/Seafood & Steak Menu

Salmon

$19.95

Comes with mashed potatoes & asparagus.

Shrimp Scampi

$12.95

Tenderloin Steak Dinner

$23.95

Comes with mashed potatoes & asparagus.

Filet Mignon

$29.95

New York Strip Steak

$25.95

Steak & Seafood

$30.95

Chuck Sirloin

$21.95

Cheese Ravioli w/ Pesto

$13.95

Beef Brisket

$14.95

Shrimp & Grits

$14.95

Ox Tails

$23.95

Blackened Gar Fish

$18.95

T-Bone Steak

$23.95

Stuffed Gourmet Cornish Hen

$21.95

Rib-Eye Steak

$27.95

Seafood Medley & Tomato-Butter Sauce

$25.95

Treager Smoked Chk Legs

$15.95

Baked Pork Chops

$13.95

Meatloaf

$14.95

Dessert

Food/Dessert Menu

Cobbler

$4.00

Pie

$2.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

LPH2 Mudd Pie

$5.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50

Fa La Waffelo

$4.50

Beverages

Drinks/NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tea

$1.50+

Coffee

$1.50

Veggie Juice

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.50

Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Smoothie

$3.25

Anniversary

Okra plate

$7.95

Rib plate

$9.95

Chicken plate

$9.95

Omelettes and Eggs

LPH2 Breakfast

$11.95

Breakfast Bagel

$8.95

Eggs Benedict

$14.95

Denver Omelette

$9.95

House Breakfast

$5.95

Sausage Omelette

$9.95

Bacon Omelette

$9.95

Ham Omelette

$9.95

Side Of Bacon

$3.95

Side Of Sausage

$3.75

Veggie Omelette

$8.95

Eggs Only

Drinks

Drinks/Breakfast Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Water

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Soda

$2.00

Milk

$1.25

Biscuits and Gravy

Half Order

$2.95

Full Order

$5.95

Biscuit

$1.50

Waffles

Waffles Only

$5.95

Waffles

$5.95+

Chicken & Waffles

$10.95+

Entrees

All entrées come with a side of assorted, freshly-picked fruit!

Breakfast Bowl

$9.95

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$9.95

French Toast

$5.95+

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.95

Eggs Benedict

$14.95

Bowl Of Grits

$3.50

Steak & Eggs

$16.95

Blackened Catfish

$15.95

Shrimp & Grits

$14.95

LPH2 Breakfast

$11.95

Shrimp & Tortelinni

$13.95

Salmon Cakes & Eggs

$14.95

Breakfast Catfish & Grits

$12.95

Oxtails

$23.95

Cheese Steak

$10.95

Hot Wings

$9.95

Catfish & Grits

$16.95

Dessert

Food/Dessert Menu

Cobbler

$4.00

Pie

$2.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

LPH2 Mudd Pie

$5.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50

Fa La Waffelo

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to our Komfort Kitchen. We offer a friendly atmosphere, a smile and good eatin'. We will feature some down home cooking with BBQ, Gumbo, Black Eyed Peas, Sauteed Okra, Baked Mac & Cheese and some special menu items on the weekend. Drop by and see us. Sit and eat a while. Now offering Steak and Seafood

Website

Location

401 E Houston Street, Linden, TX 75563

Directions

Gallery
Linden Public House II image
Linden Public House II image
Linden Public House II image

Map
