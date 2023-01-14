Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Ruvalcaba - Texas Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

4719 Texas Blvd

Texarkana, TX 75503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.50

Guacamole is basically mashed, raw avocados mixed with other ingredients to taste. The avocados give guacamole the green base, and other ingredients, such as tomatoes and onions give it some textured flavor. Guacamole is especially popular on Super Bowl Sunday and Cinco de Mayo.

White Queso

White Queso

$6.50

Queso is a Mexican-inspired appetizer or side dish of thick and creamy melted cheese.

Elote

Elote

$4.99

Mexican corn in a cup (elote en vaso) – now you can have this amazing street food! Fresh corn with mayonnaise, cheese, lime and chile. It’s creamy and insanely delicious. Try it and you won’t want to eat corn any other way!

Salsa

Salsa

$4.99

Hand Made (Salsa) hot sauce of tomatoes and chili peppers with onion, garlic, seasoned with cumin and fresh cilantro, served as a dip with tortilla chips.

Queso Bean Dip

Queso Bean Dip

$6.50

Homemade queso dip and bean dip

Queso Gbf

$8.50

TORTAS

Traditional Torta

Traditional Torta

$9.99

Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, Mexican cream, mayo, avocado slices & queso fresco.

Pambazo

Pambazo

$9.99

Mexican bread dipped in red pepper sauce filled with shredded chicken, mexican sausage, potatoes, lettuce, Mexican cream & queso fresco.

Cubana

Cubana

$9.99

Torta Cubana is a popular Mexican sandwich packed with hotdog sausages, ham, chorizo, cheese, and various vegetables. All beautifully stuffed in a crusty bolillo or telera.

Ahogada

Ahogada

$9.99

A torta ahogada (or ‘drowned sandwich’ in English) is a Mexican sandwich made from a crusty bread roll that’s filled with pork carnitas and red onions. It’s dipped or “drowned” in a red chilli sauce and served with fresh limes.

SOUP

Menudo

Menudo

$10.99

Menudo Is a traditional Mexican soup, made with cow’s stomach (tripe) in broth with a red chili pepper base, lime, onions, and oregano are used to season the broth, accompanied with tortillas.

Pozole

Pozole

$11.99

Pozole is a traditional soup or stew from Mexican cuisine. It is made from hominy with meat (typically pork or chicken) and can be seasoned and garnished with shredded lettuce, onion, radishes, salsa & limes.

Chicken Soup

$10.99

Beef Soup

$10.99

SALAD

Katie Salad

$12.99

Lettuce,Fajita chicken, Shrimp, Poblano pepper, mix cheese & queso fresco

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Taco salad bowls are made by deep-frying extra-large flour tortillas in a specially-shaped frying basket, Filled with Lettuce,Fajita chicken, Shrimp, Poblano pepper, mix cheese & queso fresco.

KIDS

Corn Dog & Fries

Corn Dog & Fries

$5.99

Fried corn dog with a side of fries.

Tenders & Fries

Tenders & Fries

$5.99

Chicken Tenders with a side of fries or Rice & beans

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Mix cheese quesadilla choice of side fries or rice & beans

KIDS Taco

KIDS Taco

$5.99

Soft Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Taco Choice of side (fries or rice & beans)

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Cheese enchilada Choice of side (fries or rice & beans)

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Soft burrito made out of flour tortilla filled with meat & mix cheese. Covered with queso on top And a Side of Fries or Rice & beans.

BURRITOS

Traditional Burrito

$10.99

Rice & beans lettuce, mix cheese, pico, choice of protein Lettuce, Sour cream And pico on the side.

Texas Burrito

$12.99

Beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico sour cream your choice of protein Lettuce, sour cream, pico & melted cheese on top.

Chimichanga

$12.99

Your choice of protein, Mix cheese Rice, Beans, Lettuce & pico on the side.

Monster Burrito

$15.99

Rice, beans, pico, lettuce, Mix cheese, your choice of meat Lettuce, sour cream & pico on the side.

ENCHILADAS

La Bandera Enchiladas

$11.99

3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein & mix cheese covered with three different sauces Rice,beans Lettuce & Pico On the side.

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.99

3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein & mix cheese Covered with suiza sauce, Rice,beans Lettuce & Pico On the side.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$11.99

3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein& mix cheese covered with poblano sauce Rice,beans Lettuce & Pico On the side.

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$11.99

3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein & mix cheese, covered with sour cream sauce Rice,beans Lettuce & Pico On the side.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$12.99

3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein & mix cheese, covered with your favorite sauce Rice,beans Lettuce & Pico On the side.

Entomatas

$11.99

3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein & mix cheese, covered with Tomato sauce Rice, beans, Lettuce & pico on the side

Enchiladas Rojas

$11.99

Is a traditional recipe made of 3 tortillas dipped in a red chili sauce, filled with various ingredients, rolled, and then served with different toppings.

Enchiladas Potosinas

$11.99

It’s a homemade corn tortilla infused with a red chile sauce, filled with a cheese/salsa mix and cooked on a comal then finished in a shallow fry for extra crispiness.

Queso Enchiladas

$11.99

TACOS

4 Keto Tacos

4 Keto Tacos

$11.99
4 Street Tacos

4 Street Tacos

$12.99

4 Soft tacos stuffed with your choice of protein

4 Tacos

4 Tacos

$9.99

4 Soft tacos stuffed with your choice of protein

4 Tex-Mex

4 Tex-Mex

$10.99

4 Hard shell tacos stuffed with your choice of protein

5 tacos

5 tacos

$12.99
5 Street Tacos

5 Street Tacos

$15.99
5 Bacon Tacos

5 Bacon Tacos

$15.99

HOUSE SPECIAL

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$12.99

Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, dipped in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown!

Sopes

Sopes

$10.99

3 thik deep-fried tortillas layered with refried beans, garnished with lettuce, queso fresco,mexican cream, avocado slices your choice of meat

Fried Gorditas

Fried Gorditas

$11.99

3 thik deep-fried tortillas layered with refried beans, garnished with lettuce, queso fresco, avocado slices your choice of meat

Huarache

Huarache

$8.99

Thick deep-fried tortillas layered with green sause, garnished with cilantro, onions, queso fresco, Mexican cream and your choice of meat.

HOUSE FAVORITES

Large Quesadilla

Large Quesadilla

$9.99

A quesadilla is a heated tortilla with melted cheese and meat inside. lettuce, pico de pallo and sour cream on the side.

Traditional Nachos

Traditional Nachos

$10.99

A bed of tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese, choice of meat, covered in melted cheese or warm cheese sauce and topped with pickled jalapeño peppers, pico de gallo ,lettuce, and soure cream on the side.

Potatoe Fries

Potatoe Fries

$10.99

A bed of french fries, cheese, choice of meat, covered in melted cheese or warm cheese sauce and topped with pickled jalapeño peppers, pico de gallo ,lettuce, and soure cream on the side.

Ruva Triple Cheeseburger

Ruva Triple Cheeseburger

$11.99

The Triple Cheeseburger is made with 100% pure beef patties, seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and aguacate two slices of melty American cheese.french fries covered with cheese, bacon and pico jalapenos.

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$12.99

3 Lamb quesadilla tacos, onion, cilantro, limes served with consomme sauce for dip and rice

Ranchero Plate

Ranchero Plate

$13.99

A bed of rice ,bell pepers and grill onions Your choice of protein chicken, steak or shrimp on top covered with queso pico de gallo and tortillas on the side.

Crazy Nachos

$15.90

FAJITAS

Original Fajitas

Original Fajitas

$15.99

Made with stesk or chicken, peppers, grill onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, mix chees, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, served with a stack of warm tortillas . They are always a favorite!

Carnitas Fajitas

Carnitas Fajitas

$13.99

The seasoned pork is slow-cooked until it turns juicy and savory and falls apart. Then it becomes the star along with sizzling bell peppers and grill onions .accompanied with rice, beans ,mix cheese, lettuce,pico de gallo,soure cream and tortillas.

Trio Fajitas

Trio Fajitas

$15.99

Three jumbo shrimp, beef, and chicken. Tender pieces of marinated meat cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo cheese, sour cream and tortillas.

Monterrey Fajitas

Monterrey Fajitas

$15.99

chicken Tender pieces of marinated meat cooked with bell peppers, onions, some bacon and covered with queso and mix cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce,pico, mix cheese,sour cream and tortillas on the side.

Molcajete

Molcajete

$29.99

Mixed meat molcajete is a preparation of different types of meat (chorizo, beef rib, chicken breast,chorizo,carnitas, panela cheese and vegetables (nopal, chiles,bell peper and onion), presented in a molcajete. on the side rice, beans, lettuce, soure cream, pico de gallo,mix cheese an tortillas.

SEAFOOD

Mojarra

Mojarra

$14.99

Fried fish served with rice & fries onions, tomatoes, avocado slices limes and avocado.tortillas on the side.

Tilapia Fillet

Tilapia Fillet

$12.99

Grilled tilapia fillet served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, slices of avocado and tortillas on the side.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

start with shrimp, tomato juice pico de gallo and avocado. cocktailwe always add Mexican hot sauce (such as Valentina® or Tapatio®) and serve with saltine crackers on the side.

Shrimp Taco Plate

Shrimp Taco Plate

$12.99

3 Shrimp tacos topped with pico de gallo Rice & Beans on the side

Fish Taco Plate

$12.99

3 Tilapia tacos topped with pico de gallo Rice & Beans on the side

SIDES

Side Of French Fries

Side Of French Fries

$3.50
Side Of Rice

Side Of Rice

$2.95
Side of Beans

Side of Beans

$2.95
Side Of Queso

Side Of Queso

$1.99
Side Of Guacamole

Side Of Guacamole

$1.99

avocado,tomatoes,onions and cilantro

Side Of Sour Cream

Side Of Sour Cream

$1.99
Side Shredded Cheese

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.65
Side Of Queso Fresco

Side Of Queso Fresco

$1.95
Side Of Pico

Side Of Pico

$1.25

cilantro, onions, and tomatoes.

Side Of Limes

Side Of Limes

$1.25
Side Of Cerrano Toreados

Side Of Cerrano Toreados

$1.25
Side Of Jalapenos

Side Of Jalapenos

$1.25
Side Of Flour Tortillas

Side Of Flour Tortillas

$1.25
Side Of Corn Tortillas

Side Of Corn Tortillas

$1.25
Side Of Cactus

Side Of Cactus

$2.25
Side of Avocato Slices

Side of Avocato Slices

$1.99
Side of Consome

Side of Consome

$1.99

Side of Rice & Beans

$6.00

Side of Charro Beans

$3.50

Side of Bell Peppers

$1.00

Side of Grill Onions

$1.00

Side Of Limes

$1.00

Side oF Cilantro

$0.50

DRINKS

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.99
Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.99

Horchata

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Pepsi 1/2

$3.99
Coke 1/2

Coke 1/2

$3.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99

Boing

$2.99

Minute Mind

$2.99

Kids Drinks

$1.99
Unsweet tea

Unsweet tea

$2.99

PLATE ON THE FLY

Chilorio

$9.99

Mole

$9.99

DESSERTS

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$4.99

Sopapilla is a crispy, deep-fried pastry covered with sugar

Churros

Churros

$4.99

Mexican pastry resembling a doughnut or cruller and made from deep-fried unsweetened dough and sprinkled with sugar.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Fried ice cream is a dessert consisting of ice cream breaded in a layer of egg whites and crunchy cereal, deep-fried until crispy.

A La Carte

Tostada A La Carte

Tostada A La Carte

$3.50
Taco A La Carte $2.99

Taco A La Carte $2.99

$2.99
Taco A La Carte $3.50

Taco A La Carte $3.50

$3.50
Birria Taco A La Carte

Birria Taco A La Carte

$3.99
Bacon Taco A La Carte

Bacon Taco A La Carte

$3.99
Gordita A la carte

Gordita A la carte

$3.50
Enchilada A la carte

Enchilada A la carte

$2.99
Sope A La Carta

Sope A La Carta

$3.50

Tostada A La Carta

$3.50

Plate

Bacon Tacos Plate

$12.99

3 flour soft tacos with bacon your choice of meat, cheese and queso on top. Rice and beans on the side.

Taco Plate

$11.99

3 Street style Tacos Rice & Beans

Ribeye Taco Plate

$14.99

Flautas Plate

$10.99

Birria Taco Plate

$14.99

Tex-Mex Taco Plate

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taste of Mexico!

Location

4719 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Ruvalcaba - Central Mall
orange starNo Reviews
2400 Richmond Rd ste 127 Texarkana, TX 75503
View restaurantnext
Texas Chuck Wagon - Texarkana College - 2500 N Robison Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2500 N Robison Rd Texarkana, TX 75599
View restaurantnext
Hopkins Icehouse - 301 e 3rd
orange starNo Reviews
301 e 3rd Texarkana, AR 71854
View restaurantnext
Amigo Juan - Texarkana
orange star4.8 • 247
4301 GALLERIA OAKS DR. Texarkana, TX 75503
View restaurantnext
The Dugout Burgers & More
orange starNo Reviews
3801 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR 71854
View restaurantnext
Local Habit Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
330 East New Boston Road Nash, TX 75569
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Texarkana

Dixie Diner
orange star4.3 • 1,124
4115 N Kings Hwy #120 Texarkana, TX 75503
View restaurantnext
Amigo Juan - Texarkana
orange star4.8 • 247
4301 GALLERIA OAKS DR. Texarkana, TX 75503
View restaurantnext
Redbone Magic Brewing Co LLC - 1304 Texas Blvd
orange star4.6 • 215
1304 Texas Blvd Texarkana, TX 75501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Texarkana
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
No reviews yet
Longview
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Ruston
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston