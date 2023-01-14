Los Ruvalcaba - Texas Blvd
4719 Texas Blvd
Texarkana, TX 75503
STARTERS
Guacamole
Guacamole is basically mashed, raw avocados mixed with other ingredients to taste. The avocados give guacamole the green base, and other ingredients, such as tomatoes and onions give it some textured flavor. Guacamole is especially popular on Super Bowl Sunday and Cinco de Mayo.
White Queso
Queso is a Mexican-inspired appetizer or side dish of thick and creamy melted cheese.
Elote
Mexican corn in a cup (elote en vaso) – now you can have this amazing street food! Fresh corn with mayonnaise, cheese, lime and chile. It’s creamy and insanely delicious. Try it and you won’t want to eat corn any other way!
Salsa
Hand Made (Salsa) hot sauce of tomatoes and chili peppers with onion, garlic, seasoned with cumin and fresh cilantro, served as a dip with tortilla chips.
Queso Bean Dip
Homemade queso dip and bean dip
Queso Gbf
TORTAS
Traditional Torta
Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, Mexican cream, mayo, avocado slices & queso fresco.
Pambazo
Mexican bread dipped in red pepper sauce filled with shredded chicken, mexican sausage, potatoes, lettuce, Mexican cream & queso fresco.
Cubana
Torta Cubana is a popular Mexican sandwich packed with hotdog sausages, ham, chorizo, cheese, and various vegetables. All beautifully stuffed in a crusty bolillo or telera.
Ahogada
A torta ahogada (or ‘drowned sandwich’ in English) is a Mexican sandwich made from a crusty bread roll that’s filled with pork carnitas and red onions. It’s dipped or “drowned” in a red chilli sauce and served with fresh limes.
SOUP
Menudo
Menudo Is a traditional Mexican soup, made with cow’s stomach (tripe) in broth with a red chili pepper base, lime, onions, and oregano are used to season the broth, accompanied with tortillas.
Pozole
Pozole is a traditional soup or stew from Mexican cuisine. It is made from hominy with meat (typically pork or chicken) and can be seasoned and garnished with shredded lettuce, onion, radishes, salsa & limes.
Chicken Soup
Beef Soup
SALAD
KIDS
Corn Dog & Fries
Fried corn dog with a side of fries.
Tenders & Fries
Chicken Tenders with a side of fries or Rice & beans
Cheese Quesadilla
Mix cheese quesadilla choice of side fries or rice & beans
KIDS Taco
Soft Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Taco Choice of side (fries or rice & beans)
Kids Enchilada
Cheese enchilada Choice of side (fries or rice & beans)
Kids Burrito
Soft burrito made out of flour tortilla filled with meat & mix cheese. Covered with queso on top And a Side of Fries or Rice & beans.
BURRITOS
Traditional Burrito
Rice & beans lettuce, mix cheese, pico, choice of protein Lettuce, Sour cream And pico on the side.
Texas Burrito
Beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico sour cream your choice of protein Lettuce, sour cream, pico & melted cheese on top.
Chimichanga
Your choice of protein, Mix cheese Rice, Beans, Lettuce & pico on the side.
Monster Burrito
Rice, beans, pico, lettuce, Mix cheese, your choice of meat Lettuce, sour cream & pico on the side.
ENCHILADAS
La Bandera Enchiladas
3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein & mix cheese covered with three different sauces Rice,beans Lettuce & Pico On the side.
Enchiladas Suizas
3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein & mix cheese Covered with suiza sauce, Rice,beans Lettuce & Pico On the side.
Enchiladas Poblanas
3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein& mix cheese covered with poblano sauce Rice,beans Lettuce & Pico On the side.
Sour Cream Enchiladas
3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein & mix cheese, covered with sour cream sauce Rice,beans Lettuce & Pico On the side.
Shrimp Enchiladas
3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein & mix cheese, covered with your favorite sauce Rice,beans Lettuce & Pico On the side.
Entomatas
3 corn tortilla rolled around your choice of protein & mix cheese, covered with Tomato sauce Rice, beans, Lettuce & pico on the side
Enchiladas Rojas
Is a traditional recipe made of 3 tortillas dipped in a red chili sauce, filled with various ingredients, rolled, and then served with different toppings.
Enchiladas Potosinas
It’s a homemade corn tortilla infused with a red chile sauce, filled with a cheese/salsa mix and cooked on a comal then finished in a shallow fry for extra crispiness.
Queso Enchiladas
TACOS
HOUSE SPECIAL
Chile Relleno
Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, dipped in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown!
Sopes
3 thik deep-fried tortillas layered with refried beans, garnished with lettuce, queso fresco,mexican cream, avocado slices your choice of meat
Fried Gorditas
3 thik deep-fried tortillas layered with refried beans, garnished with lettuce, queso fresco, avocado slices your choice of meat
Huarache
Thick deep-fried tortillas layered with green sause, garnished with cilantro, onions, queso fresco, Mexican cream and your choice of meat.
HOUSE FAVORITES
Large Quesadilla
A quesadilla is a heated tortilla with melted cheese and meat inside. lettuce, pico de pallo and sour cream on the side.
Traditional Nachos
A bed of tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese, choice of meat, covered in melted cheese or warm cheese sauce and topped with pickled jalapeño peppers, pico de gallo ,lettuce, and soure cream on the side.
Potatoe Fries
A bed of french fries, cheese, choice of meat, covered in melted cheese or warm cheese sauce and topped with pickled jalapeño peppers, pico de gallo ,lettuce, and soure cream on the side.
Ruva Triple Cheeseburger
The Triple Cheeseburger is made with 100% pure beef patties, seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and aguacate two slices of melty American cheese.french fries covered with cheese, bacon and pico jalapenos.
Birria Tacos
3 Lamb quesadilla tacos, onion, cilantro, limes served with consomme sauce for dip and rice
Ranchero Plate
A bed of rice ,bell pepers and grill onions Your choice of protein chicken, steak or shrimp on top covered with queso pico de gallo and tortillas on the side.
Crazy Nachos
FAJITAS
Original Fajitas
Made with stesk or chicken, peppers, grill onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, mix chees, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, served with a stack of warm tortillas . They are always a favorite!
Carnitas Fajitas
The seasoned pork is slow-cooked until it turns juicy and savory and falls apart. Then it becomes the star along with sizzling bell peppers and grill onions .accompanied with rice, beans ,mix cheese, lettuce,pico de gallo,soure cream and tortillas.
Trio Fajitas
Three jumbo shrimp, beef, and chicken. Tender pieces of marinated meat cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo cheese, sour cream and tortillas.
Monterrey Fajitas
chicken Tender pieces of marinated meat cooked with bell peppers, onions, some bacon and covered with queso and mix cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce,pico, mix cheese,sour cream and tortillas on the side.
Molcajete
Mixed meat molcajete is a preparation of different types of meat (chorizo, beef rib, chicken breast,chorizo,carnitas, panela cheese and vegetables (nopal, chiles,bell peper and onion), presented in a molcajete. on the side rice, beans, lettuce, soure cream, pico de gallo,mix cheese an tortillas.
SEAFOOD
Mojarra
Fried fish served with rice & fries onions, tomatoes, avocado slices limes and avocado.tortillas on the side.
Tilapia Fillet
Grilled tilapia fillet served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, slices of avocado and tortillas on the side.
Shrimp Cocktail
start with shrimp, tomato juice pico de gallo and avocado. cocktailwe always add Mexican hot sauce (such as Valentina® or Tapatio®) and serve with saltine crackers on the side.
Shrimp Taco Plate
3 Shrimp tacos topped with pico de gallo Rice & Beans on the side
Fish Taco Plate
3 Tilapia tacos topped with pico de gallo Rice & Beans on the side
SIDES
Side Of French Fries
Side Of Rice
Side of Beans
Side Of Queso
Side Of Guacamole
avocado,tomatoes,onions and cilantro
Side Of Sour Cream
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Of Queso Fresco
Side Of Pico
cilantro, onions, and tomatoes.
Side Of Limes
Side Of Cerrano Toreados
Side Of Jalapenos
Side Of Flour Tortillas
Side Of Corn Tortillas
Side Of Cactus
Side of Avocato Slices
Side of Consome
Side of Rice & Beans
Side of Charro Beans
Side of Bell Peppers
Side of Grill Onions
Side oF Cilantro
DRINKS
PLATE ON THE FLY
DESSERTS
Sopapillas
Sopapilla is a crispy, deep-fried pastry covered with sugar
Churros
Mexican pastry resembling a doughnut or cruller and made from deep-fried unsweetened dough and sprinkled with sugar.
Fried Ice Cream
Fried ice cream is a dessert consisting of ice cream breaded in a layer of egg whites and crunchy cereal, deep-fried until crispy.
A La Carte
