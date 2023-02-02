Main picView gallery

Alluva at Towerhouse 5500 Collins Avenue

5500 Collins Avenue

Pool Side Cafe & Restaurant

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Order Again

Starters

Mezze

$16.00

Hummus, Tzatziki, Olives, Crudité & Pita Chips

Chicken Wings

$14.00

'Naked' Wings & Boneless Chicken Tenders Celery, Heirloom Carrot, Ranch BBQ | Buffalo | Salsa Verde

Tiger Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Jumbo Tiger Shrimp + Calabrese Aioli, Celery Hearts, Classic Cocktail

Artichoke Tempura

$14.00

Mediterranean Crispy Garbanzo, Artichoke, & Pickled Peppers + Citrus Aioli + Harissa

Burrata Mozzarella

$18.00

House-based Focaccia + Salsa Verde + Sun-dried Tomato Pesto + Extra Virgin

Skirt Steak Satay

$18.00

Grilled & MArinated Prime Skirt Steak

Salad & Soup

TowerHouse Caesar

$15.00

Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, Ciabatta Crouton & Creamy Dressing

Redland Rainbow

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Ladolemon

TowerHouse Trifecta

$14.00

White Tuna, Chicken Salad, Egg Salad

She-Crab Soup

$16.00

Maine Lobster & Blue Crab Bisque + Garlic Crostini

Greek Salad

$15.00

Grill

Churrasco

$32.00

12 oz Skirt Steak + Choice Of Side

Scottish Salmon Fillet

$28.00

Salsa Verde + Choice of Side

Half Chicken

$22.00

Green Herb Puree + Choice Of Side

Spanish Octopus

$32.00

Pulpo "a la Plancha" + Choice of Side

Branzino

$38.00

Mediterranean Sea Bass + Choice of Side

New York Strip Steak

$42.00

16 oz Strip Steak + Choice of Side

Chicken Breast

$22.00

Salsa Verde + Choice of Side

Jumbo Tiger Shrimp

$32.00

Gulf Tiger Shrimp + Choice of Side

Plates

Rigatoni Bolognaise

$28.00

Short Rib, Foraged Mushroom, Heirloom Tomato + Parmesan

Tuna Tostada

$26.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Florida Sweet Corn, Aji Mirasol, Cilantro

Tuna Tacos

$26.00

TowerHouse Tagliatelle

$22.00

Truffle, Black Pepper, Parmesan, Caciocavallo

Shortrib Polenta

$32.00

Braised Beef Short Ribs, Reggiano Polenta

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

House Fries

$6.00

Broccolini & Garlic

$6.00

Baby Portobello

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Garden Side Salad

$6.00

Deli Sandwiches

Custom Short-rib + Brisket Grind, Colby Jack Cheese Kaiser Bun, Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli

Veggie Pita

$16.00

Grilled Vegetables, Tzatziki, Hummus

Roasted Turkey Club Sandwich

$17.00

Hand Carved Turkey, Bacon, Cranberry Mayo, Bibb Lettuce & Heirloom Tomato

Alluva House Burger

$22.00

8oz Short-rib + Brisket, Colby Jack Cheese, Fresh Bun, Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli

Egg Salad Sandwich

$14.00

White Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Dessert

Cookie Skillet

$9.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie A La Mode

Maple Apple Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Quaker Streusel, Granola, Maple

Local Sourced Gelato

$10.00

Seasonal Flavor Selection

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chef's Special's

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

Tempura Calamari

$15.00

Soupe Du Jour

$14.00

Beer

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

Onda Seltzer

$8.00

Red Wine

Chateau Comtesse De Malet - Merlot, Cabernet Franc Blend

$32.00+

Chateau Rahoul - Cabernet, Merlot, Blend

$60.00

Ciacci Piccolomini - Sangiovese

$96.00

Felsina Pagliarese - Sangiovese

$42.00

Gaja Ca'Marcanda - Merlot

$96.00

Laurel & Bay - Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00+

Mendel - Malbec

$45.00+

Ponzy - Pinot Noir

$55.00

Robert Craig - Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Storybook Mountain - Cabernet Sauvignon

$102.00

Talbott Kali Hart - Pinot Noir

$45.00+

Tomassi - Corvina Blend

$100.00

Rose Wine

Peyrassol - Cot

$45.00+

Vie Vite - Cinsault

$36.00+

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Natalie's Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Large Panna

$8.00

Small Water

$5.00

Dr. Brown Ginger Ale

$4.00

Dr. Brown Cream

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Large Pellegrino

$8.00

Coffee

$4.00

Sparkling Wine

Bisol Jeio - Prosecco

$30.00

Delamotte Brut - Chardonnay Blend

$92.00

Gosset Grande Reserve Brut - Chardonnay Blend

$92.00

Luca Paretti - Glera

$9.00

White Wine

Chateau Comtesse De Malet - Semillon Blend

$32.00+

Familia Torres Pazo Das Bruzas - Albarino

$35.00+

Gabbiano - Pinot Grigio

$28.00+

Groth - Sauvignon Blanc

$53.00

Jermann - Pinot Grigio

$45.00+

Liger Belair - Chardonnay

$54.50

Mannequin - Chardonnay

$67.00

Sandy Cove - Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00+

Talbott Sleepy Hollow - Chardonnay

$51.00

Corkage

Corkage Bottle White

$9.00

Corkage Bottle Red

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5500 Collins Avenue, Pool Side Cafe & Restaurant, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Directions

