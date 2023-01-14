Restaurant header imageView gallery

Latin Sandwich Express 285 LSE

review star

No reviews yet

8701 Northwest 13th Terrace

Miami, FL 33172

Order Again

Bakery

BUÑUELO

$1.39

Light fried spanish pastries

CACHITO CHEESE

$2.79

Venezuelan snack with cheese stuffed and rolled in soft dough

CACHITO HAM & CHEESE

$2.79

Venezuelan snack with finely chopped ham and cheese stuffed and rolled in soft dough.

CROISSANT

$1.29

French crescent-shaped roll made of sweet flaky pastry

CROQUETA CHEESE

$1.09

Fried crispy bite-size log of cheese coated in breadcrumbs

CROQUETA CHICKEN

$1.09

Fried crispy bite-size log of ground chicken coated in breadcrumbs

CROQUETA HAM

$1.09

Fried crispy bite-size log of ground ham coated in breadcrumbs

PALITO DE QUESO

$1.19

Cheese stick

PAN DE BONO

$1.19

Traditional colombian cheese bread

PAN DE QUESO

$1.99

Colombian cheese roll

PAN DE SEDA

$1.29

Silk bread

PAN DE YUCA

$1.19

Small cheesy breads made with yuca flour

PAPA RELLENA

$1.39

Stuffed potatoes with minced beef

PASTELITO BEEF

$1.09

Puff pastry filled with ground beef

PASTELITO CHEESE

$1.09

Puff pastry filled with cream cheese

PASTELITO CHICKEN

$1.09

Puff pastry filled with chicken

PASTELITO COCONUT

$1.09

Puff pastry filled with coconut shavings

PASTELITO GUAVA

$1.09

Puff pastry filled with warm guava paste

PASTELITO GUAVA & CHEESE

$1.09

Puff pastry filled with warm guava and cream cheese

ROLLITO CHEESE

$2.09

Cheese filling rolled up inside a slightly crumbly crust

ROLLITO HAM & CHEESE

$2.29

Venezuelan snack with finely chopped ham stuffed and rolled in soft dough.

TEQUEÑO CHEESE

$1.49

Venezuelan cheese stick

TEQUEÑO GUAVA & CHEESE

$1.49

Cheese stick with guava

YUCA RELLENA

$1.39

Mashed yuca around a piece of queso fresco

Bakery (Empanadas)

Empanada Colombiana Beef

$1.79

Fried Colombian empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with beef

Empanada Colombiana Cheese

$1.79

Fried Colombian empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with cheese

Empanada Colombiana Chicken

$1.79

Fried Colombian empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with chicken

Empanada Horneada 4 Cheese

$2.49

Oven baked 4 cheese empanada

Empanada Horneada Bacon & Cheese

$2.49

Oven baked bacon and cheese empanada

Empanada Horneada Capresa

$2.49

Oven baked mozzarella, tomato, basil empanada

Empanada Horneada Chicken

$2.49

Oven baked chicken empanada

Empanada Horneada Ham & Cheese

$2.49

Oven baked ham and cheese empanada

Empanada Horneada Spinach

$2.49

Oven baked spinach empanada

Empanada Horneada Beef

$2.49

Oven baked beef empanada

Empanada Latina Beef

$1.99

Fried beef empanada

Empanada Latina Chicken

$1.99

Fried chicken empanada

Empanada Latina Ham & Cheese

$1.99

Fried ham & cheese empanada

Empanada Venezolana Beef

$3.19

Venezuelan empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with beef

Empanada Venezolana Cheese

$3.19

Venezuelan empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with cheese

Empanada Venezolana Chicken

$3.19

Venezuelan empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with chicken

Sandwiches / Wraps

Bocadito Español

$8.41

French baguette, prosciutto ham, manchego cheese, cantinpalo sausage, tomatoes, olive oil

Bocadito Preparado

$7.47

American bread, ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.41

Cuban bread, chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.47

Cuban bread, chicken salad, lettuce, tomatoes

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.19

Chicken salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla wrap

Club Sandwich

$7.47

American bread, ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Croqueta Preparada

$7.47

Cuban bread, ham, pork, two ham croquetas, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard

Cuban Sandwich

$7.47

Cuban bread, ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard

Elena Ruth Sandwich

$7.47

Media noche bread, cream cheese, turkey, jelly

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla wrap

Ham Wrap

$6.19

Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla wrap

Latin Express Sandwich

$7.47

Cuban bread, ham, pork, serrano ham, spanish sausage, swiss cheese

Media Noche Sandwich

$7.47

Media noche bread, ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard

Miami Sandwich

$7.47

Cuban bread, turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Pan Con Bistec

$8.41

Cuban bread, palomilla steak, onions, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.41

Cuban bread, beef steak, onions, provolone cheese, green bell pepper

Pierna Sandwich

$7.47

Cuban bread, pork, mojo, mustard

Serrano Surtido Sandwich

$7.47

Cuban bread, ham, pork, serrano ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.47

Cuban bread, tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes

Tuna Salad Wrap

$6.19

Tuna salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Turkey Sandwich

$7.47

Cuban bread, turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Turkey Wrap

$6.19

Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla wrap

Sides

Tuna Salad - 2 Scoops

$2.00

Two scoops of tuna salad

Chicken Salad - 2 Scoops

$2.00

Two scoops of chicken salad

Toasts

Cuban Toast

$1.09

Toasted cuban bread

Cheese Toast

$1.89

Toasted bread with swiss cheese

Ham Toast

$2.09

Toasted bread with ham

Turkey Toast

$2.09

Toasted bread with turkey

Ham & Cheese Toast

$2.59

Toasted bread with ham and swiss cheese

Wheat Toast

$1.09

Toasted wheat bread

American Toast

$1.09

American toast

Baguette Toast

$1.19

Toasted baguette

Jelly & Cream Toast

$2.39

Toast with strawberry jelly and cream cheese

Coffee

American Coffee (12oz)

$1.39

Café con Leche (Large 12oz)

$2.49

Whole milk with a splash of cuban coffee (12 oz)

Café con Leche (Small 8oz)

$1.99

Whole milk with a splash of cuban coffee (8 oz)

Café con Leche Evaporada (Large 12oz)

$2.59

Evaporated milk with a splash of cuban coffee (12 oz)

Café con Leche Evaporada (Small 8oz)

$2.09

Evaporated milk with a splash of cuban coffee (8 oz)

½ Colada

$0.89

Half a serving of cuban coffee

Colada

$1.29

Full serving of cuban coffee

Cortadito

$1.49

Cuban coffee with a splash of milk

Hot Chocolate (Large 12oz)

$2.59

Hot chocolate (12 oz)

Hot Chocolate (Small 8oz)

$2.09

Hot chocolate (8 oz)

Juice / Smoothies

ORANGE JUICE

$3.49

Fresh squeezed orange juice (12 oz)

Breakfast

Bacon, Eggs & Cheese Burrito

$4.19

Bacon, scrambled eggs, american cheese, tortilla wrap

Bistec a Caballo

$7.99

Beef steak, 2 fried eggs, french fries, cuban toast, café con leche (8 oz)

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Cuban toast, ham, swiss cheese, 2 scrambled eggs

Colombiano Breakfast

$5.99

2 scrambled eggs, 1 cuban toast, colombian fries, 3 slices of tomatoes, colombian sausage, café con leche (8 oz)

Latin Breakfast

$5.99

2 fried eggs, cuban toast, french fries, 3 bacon slices, café con leche (8 oz)

Latin Omelette

$4.19

2 eggs, ham, swiss cheese, tomatoes, green bell peppers, onions, cuban toast, café con leche (8 oz)

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

