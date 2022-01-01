Lincoln Square Food Hall
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Food Hall : [n] A feasting collective of culinary experiences. With an array of dining options to choose from, Lincoln South Food Hall is a fantastic place to make everyone happy. We believe in quality, convenience, and a fun environment to escape from the grind of the day. Our culinary team hand-picked ingredients from the best Pacific Northwest purveyors to create inspired and tasty dishes that are sure to delight all palates. Swing by to enjoy a gourmet meal alongside a refreshing cocktail, local beer, or wine on tap.
Location
500 Bellevue Way NE #242, Bellevue, WA 98004
Gallery