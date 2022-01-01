Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lincoln Square Food Hall

No reviews yet

500 Bellevue Way NE #242

Bellevue, WA 98004

Appetizers/Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.95

Fries dusted with sea salt, fried parsley, and beer-battered mini peppers

Green Garlic Fries

Green Garlic Fries

$6.95

Fries cooked in a herb & garlic butter and dusted with garlic and Parmesan

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$7.95

Fries topped in Beecher's cheese curds & brown gravy. Gravy will be served on the side for online pick up orders

Classic Buffalo Wings

Classic Buffalo Wings

$10.95

chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with butter, ranch, and crudite

Habanero Buffalo Chicken Wings

Habanero Buffalo Chicken Wings

$10.95

Chicken wings topped with red peppers, and mango accompanied by avo ranch & pickled celery

Sriracha Chicken Wings

Sriracha Chicken Wings

$10.95

Chicken wings tossed in a Sriracha sauce, topped with blistering shishito peppers, fried garlic, cilantro and mint

Dippen Tots

Dippen Tots

$7.95
Popcorn Cauliflower

Popcorn Cauliflower

$7.95

Batter fried cauliflower accompanied with ranch, with the choice of buffalo style or salt & vinegar

Burgers

Brawler Burger

Brawler Burger

$9.95

6oz dry-aged patty, taleggio cheese, topped with sour pickles

English Double Burger

English Double Burger

$13.95

Two, 6 oz dry-aged patties, aged English cheddar, topped with onion and sour pickles

Katsu Pork Burger

Katsu Pork Burger

$10.95

Fried pork patty topped with Beecher's Marco Polo cheese, katsu sauce, cabbage, and pickled eggplant

Salmon Fishwich

Salmon Fishwich

$12.95

Mac & Jack's beer-battered salmon, topped with a classic American cheese, crunchy rayu cabbage, sriracha remoulade

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$9.95

House-made falafel patty, topped with gruyere cheese, cucumber fennel slaw, Mama Lil peppers, tahini mayo

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$12.95

Plant-based burger patty, Chao vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a potato bun

Mack's Chicken Sandwich

Mack's Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, ghost chili breading mayonnaise, and sour pickles

Desserts/Sweets

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

house-made warm chocolate cinnamon bread pudding, vanilla ice cream, chocolate, peanut butter, with a bourbon chocolate sauce

Raspberry Cheesecake

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Kids

Kid Hamburger

Kid Hamburger

$5.00

Kid sized burger with small portion of french fries

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Child size cheeseburger with american cheese. Includes small side of french fries

Kid Fishwich

Kid Fishwich

$6.00

Child sized fishwich sandwich with small side of fries.

Kid Fries

Kid Fries

$2.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.95
Orange Pellegrino

Orange Pellegrino

$2.95
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.95

Appetizers/Sides

Elote

Elote

$3.95

Sweet Corn - Mayo + Cojita + Tajin

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Choice of Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde or Carolina Reaper Salsa.

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$5.95

Choice of Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde or Carolina Reaper Salsa.

Guacamole Side

$2.50
Rice & Beans Side

Rice & Beans Side

$3.95
Rice Side

Rice Side

$1.95
Beans Side

Beans Side

$1.95
Corn off the Cob

Corn off the Cob

$4.50

Tacos

Taco - Al Pastor

Taco - Al Pastor

$3.50
Taco - Pollo

Taco - Pollo

$2.95
Taco - Carne Asada

Taco - Carne Asada

$3.95
Taco - Mushroom Mole

Taco - Mushroom Mole

$3.50

Kids

Kid Beef Tacos

$2.00

Kid Chicken Taco

$2.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Kid Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Kid Horchata

$2.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.95
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.95
Orange Pellegrino

Orange Pellegrino

$2.95

Pho

#1 Beef Bowl Pho

$11.75

Sliced eye round steak in our savory beef broth.

#2 Beef & Meatballs Pho

$11.75

Sliced eye round steak and beef meatballs in our savory beef broth.

#3 Beef & Veggies Pho

$11.75

Sliced eye round steak and vegetable medley in our savory beef broth

#4 Chicken Pho

$11.75

Pulled chicken breast in our hearty chicken broth

#5 Chicken & Vegetable Pho

$11.75

Pulled chicken breast and vegetable medley in our hearty chicken broth. Vegetable mix: broccoli florets, cabbage, carrots and white onions

#6 Tofu & Vegetable Pho

$11.75

Vegetarian tofu and vegetable medley in our special vegetarian broth. Vegetable mix: broccoli florets, cabbage, carrots and white onions

Side of broth

$3.49

Side of Rice

$1.50

Side of Noodles

$1.50

Banh Mi

Banh Mi Griled Pork

$9.50

Banh Mi Chicken

$9.50

Banh Mi BBQ Pork

$9.50

Banh Mi Tofu

$9.50

Rice Bowls

Grilled Pork Rice Bowl

$10.99

Chicken Rice Bowl

$10.99

BBQ Pork Rice Bowl

$10.99

Tofu Rice Bowl

$10.99

Salads

Grilled Pork Salad

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Tofu Salad

$10.50

BBQ Pork Salad

$10.50

Favorites

D) Founder's Pho

$11.75

E) Pork & Egg Banh Mi

$10.99

F) Low Carb Pho

$13.99

Drinks

Cafe Sua Da

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.50

Soy Bean Milk

$2.99

Water

$1.95

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Perrier Original

$3.39

Perrier Lime

$3.39

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.99

Appetizers/Sides/Dessert

Shared Meat & Cheese Board

Shared Meat & Cheese Board

$18.95

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$6.75
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.75
Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$8.95

Pizza

Swine, Vine & Bovine

Swine, Vine & Bovine

$13.95

Spicy Italian sausage sweet Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, prosciutto, bufala mozzarella, asiago, red onion, tomato sauce.

Truffle S'hroomin

Truffle S'hroomin

$12.75

mushroom , truffle , parmesan cheese, buffalo mozzarella ,chives

Spicy Veggie

Spicy Veggie

$9.95

Bufala mozzarella , roasted tomatoes ,grilled corn, Calabrian chile puree, parmeggiano

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.25

cupping pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, pecorino romano

Cheese

Cheese

$9.95

shredded mozzarella, parmesan cheese, pecorino romano, tomato sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.50

Make your own by choosing your own toppings.

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.95
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.95
Orange Pellegrino

Orange Pellegrino

$2.95

Build Your Own Bowl

Snack Bowl (1 main)

Snack Bowl (1 main)

$10.25

Snack size bowl with 1 protein

Plenty Bowl (2 main)

Plenty Bowl (2 main)

$13.75

Plenty bowl - select 2 mains

Hangry Bowl (3 main)

Hangry Bowl (3 main)

$15.75

When you're really hungry! Select 3 mains

Perfectly Crafted Bowls

Herb Roasted Chicken & Avocado Ceasar

$13.75

Tender herb roast chicken, avocado, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, herb croutons.

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Caesar

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Caesar

$13.75
Farm to Table Cobb

Farm to Table Cobb

$12.75

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.95
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.95
Orange Pellegrino

Orange Pellegrino

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food Hall : [n] A feasting collective of culinary experiences. With an array of dining options to choose from, Lincoln South Food Hall is a fantastic place to make everyone happy. We believe in quality, convenience, and a fun environment to escape from the grind of the day. Our culinary team hand-picked ingredients from the best Pacific Northwest purveyors to create inspired and tasty dishes that are sure to delight all palates. Swing by to enjoy a gourmet meal alongside a refreshing cocktail, local beer, or wine on tap.

Website

Location

500 Bellevue Way NE #242, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

Gallery
Lincoln Square Food Hall image
Lincoln Square Food Hall image
Lincoln Square Food Hall image

