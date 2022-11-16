Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Dessert & Ice Cream
Food Trucks

Lady Sharon's Soul Food Kitchen

South Chesterfield, VA 23834

Popular Items

Wing Plate (3-Piece)
Fried Whiting Plate (3-Piece)
Baked Macaroni & Cheese

Chicken

Wing Plate (3-Piece)

Wing Plate (3-Piece)

$13.99

3-Piece Jumbo Wing Plate comes with your choice of 2 sides and 1 bread choice. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.

Wing Snack (3-Piece)

Wing Snack (3-Piece)

$8.99

3-Piece Jumbo Wing Snack comes with 1 bread choice. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.

Fish (Whiting)

Fried Whiting Plate (3-Piece)

Fried Whiting Plate (3-Piece)

$13.99

3-Piece Fried Whiting Plate comes with your choice of 2 sides and 1 bread choice. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.

Fried Whiting Sandwich

Fried Whiting Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Whiting Sandwich comes on either white bread or naked. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.

Sides

Baked Macaroni & Cheese
$3.99

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99
Collard Greens (with Turkey)
$3.99

Collard Greens (with Turkey)

$3.99
Green Beans (with Turkey)
$3.99

Green Beans (with Turkey)

$3.99
Potato Salad
$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99
Sweet Yams

Sweet Yams

$3.99

Bread

Sweet Cornbread (2 pieces)
$2.75

Sweet Cornbread (2 pieces)

$2.75
Roll (2 pieces)
$2.75

Roll (2 pieces)

$2.75

Sweet Treats

Sweet Potato Pie (Slice)
$3.99

Sweet Potato Pie (Slice)

$3.99
Peach Cobbler (Serves 1)
$3.75

Peach Cobbler (Serves 1)

$3.75
Banana Pudding (Serves 1)

Banana Pudding (Serves 1)

$3.75Out of stock
Pound Cake (Slice)

Pound Cake (Slice)

$3.75Out of stock

Drinks

Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea
$2.75

$2.75

Old School Kool-Aid (Tropical Punch)
$2.75

$2.75

Canned Sodas (Pepsi Products)
$1.50

$1.50

Bottled Water
$2.00

$2.00
Hours:
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Have a soulful day!

Website

Location

1 on the move, South Chesterfield, VA 23834

