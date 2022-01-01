LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack imageView gallery

LT Bar and Grill

652 Reviews

$$$$

390 Hackensack Ave

Hackensack, NJ 07601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LT Burger
Branzino
Fries

Lunch Specials Available Only 11:30am-3:45pm

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$22.00

cabbage. thai chili, basil, peanuts, crispy wonton, mint

Chicken Steamed Bun

Chicken Steamed Bun

$19.00

coleslaw, shirasha, pickles, ranch dressing (4 each)

Chicken Panini

$19.00

mushrooms, sage, fontina, onion, arugula on focaccia

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$23.00

King salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, ginger shiso, sushi rice

Sushi

Beef Nigiri

Beef Nigiri

$18.00

truffle aioli, dashi, grated daikon, wasabi

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$17.00

oak charcoal grilled bbq eel, avocado, sesame seed

Rock Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

$16.00

chili-lime mayo, grapefruit, avocado, sesame

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$17.00

cucumber, avocado, yuzu ginger aioli

Skinny Roll

Skinny Roll

$16.00

yam, cucumber, avocado, hoisin, shiso (VE)

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

avocado, kempie-sriracha, puffed rice

Yellowtail Jalapeno/Ginger

$18.00

yuzu guacamole, shiso, scallion

Nigiri/Sashimi

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$11.00

2 pieces per order

Salmon

$10.00

2 pieces per order

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

2 pieces per order

Teriyaki Eel

$9.00

2 pieces per order

Yellow Tail

$10.00

2 pieces per order

Appetizers

Caesar Salad

$16.00
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

asparagus, artichoke, avocado, cucumber, tomato, haricots verts, black olives, hard-boiled egg, oregano dressing (V)

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$34.00

coleslaw, kohlrabi, daikon radish, celery root, jalapenos tartar sauce

Delicata Squash & Lentil Salad

$18.00

roasted delicata squash & lentil salad, celery root, sweet potato, black kale, ginger-balsamic dressing, pine nuts

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$25.00

lemon crushed fingerling potatoes, olives, capers, paprika aioli

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

smashed avocado, crispy shallots

Pasta Available Only 4pm-8pm

gargenelli pasta, San Marzano tomatoes, onion, vodka

Vodka Pasta

$24.00

Meat

Filet 10oz

Filet 10oz

$55.00
LT Burger

LT Burger

$25.00

7 peppercorns, raclette cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onion, shoestring fries, on a brioche bun.

Brick Chicken *Dinner Only after 4pm

$28.00

Porterhouse For Two 40 oz

$130.00
Ribeye

Ribeye

$62.00

Strip Steak 14oz

$58.00

Wagyu Skirt

$68.00

10 OZ

Seafood

Branzino

Branzino

$36.00

grilled filet half fish, spinach, mashed potatoes, lemon caper brown butter, tarragon

Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

6 oz piece of salmon cook on a plancha, roasted carrot, cauliflower couscous, eggplant yogurt

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

cipollini onion, applewood bacon (V- can be made)

Fries

Fries

$10.00

sea salt

Green Spinach

Green Spinach

$12.00

fontina, nutmeg (V- can be made)

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Vermont butter (V)

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

capers, parmigiano reggiano, anchovies

Truffle Mac & Cheese

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$15.00

smoked gouda (V)

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

390 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Directions

Gallery
LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosa Mexicano - Riverside Square
orange star3.6 • 1,202
60 Riverside Square Mall Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurantnext
Chickies - Teaneck
orange star4.2 • 352
172A West Englewood Ave Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
La Cucina Di Nava - 192A W Englewood Ave,
orange star3.0 • 5
192A W Englewood Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
The Humble Toast - 1383 Queen Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1383 Queen Ave Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Shawnee's China Soul
orange starNo Reviews
1415 Palisade Avenue Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Golden Grill Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1379 Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hackensack

Carvel Ice Cream -Hackensack
orange star4.7 • 2,508
240 S Summit Ave Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurantnext
Mi Rancho Restaurant - Hackensack
orange star4.3 • 1,129
59 Main St Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 1507-Hackensack
orange star4.3 • 243
450 Hackensack Ave # 21 Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurantnext
Cap's on Main - Hackensack
orange star4.0 • 19
240 Main Street Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hackensack
Teaneck
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston