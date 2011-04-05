Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

LT Burger

1,458 Reviews

$$

62 Main Street

Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Order Again

Popular Items

THE STANDARD
LT BACKYARD
VEGETABLE SALAD

STARTERS

cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeno, chopped onion, side home made cornbread can be gluten free
KOSHER FRIED DILL PICKLES

KOSHER FRIED DILL PICKLES

$12.00

smoked buttermilk ranch

KICKA** WINGS 6 PCS

KICKA** WINGS 6 PCS

$14.00

bbq, buffalo, sweet & sticky sesame ginger

SMOKED GOUDA FRIES

SMOKED GOUDA FRIES

$12.00

jalapeno, scallion

KICKA** WINGS 12 PCS

KICKA** WINGS 12 PCS

$19.00

bbq, buffalo, sweet & sticky sesame ginger

KALE & WHEAT BERRY SALAD

KALE & WHEAT BERRY SALAD

$16.00

avocado, quinoa, grapefruit, cranberries *dressing comes on the side

VEGETABLE SALAD

VEGETABLE SALAD

$18.00

feta, cherry tomato, cucumber, corn, scallion, red onion, watermelon radish, black olives, oregano, radish, avocado, chives *dressing comes on the side

BURGERS (SIDES NOT INCLUDED)

THE STANDARD

THE STANDARD

$17.00

8oz patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle. THIS BURGER DOES NOT HAVE CHEESE ON IT.

LT BACKYARD

LT BACKYARD

$19.00

grilled hickory smoked bacon, NY state cheddar, LT sauce

HERITAGE TURKEY

HERITAGE TURKEY

$20.00Out of stock

yogurt, onion, fresh herbs, avocado, onion bun

DIRTY CHICKEN

DIRTY CHICKEN

$21.00Out of stock

gouda, slaw, frizzle onion, bbq mayo

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$22.00

avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, bbq sauce, whole wheat bun

COMBO #1

COMBO #1

$22.00

standard burger, fries & soda

COMBO #2

COMBO #2

$25.00

standard burger, fries & milkshake

VEGGIE BURGER COMBO

VEGGIE BURGER COMBO

$24.00

veggie burger with side salad and iced tea

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

plain grilled chicken sandwich

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

American cheese, white bread

MINI BURGER

MINI BURGER

$8.00

3oz Beef burger on mini bun

SHAKES/FLOATS

CHOCOLATE

CHOCOLATE

$10.00

Delicious Classic

VANILLA

VANILLA

$10.00

Delicious Classic

STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$10.00

Delicious Classic

MAIN STREET

MAIN STREET

$10.00

Delicious Classic - vanilla & chocolate

AMERICAN PUFF

AMERICAN PUFF

$17.00

vanillia ice cream, reese's cups, cocoa puffs

DEATH BY OREO

DEATH BY OREO

$18.00

chocolate ice cream, coffee ice cream, oreo cookie, choc syrup

S'MORES

S'MORES

$16.00

vanilla ice cream, toasted marshmallows

MINT SHAKE

MINT SHAKE

$10.00

mint chip ice cream, york peppermint patty

BLACK BULL

BLACK BULL

$10.00

boylan root beer, vanillia ice cream

CHERRY COW

CHERRY COW

$10.00

boyllan black cherry soda, vanillia ice cream

KIDS SHAKE

KIDS SHAKE

$5.00

classic flavors, choose from chocolate, vanilla or strawberry

SIDES

seasoned
SKINNY FRIES

SKINNY FRIES

$6.00

thin cut

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

sweet savory

WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00

seasoned

BROCCOLI

BROCCOLI

$6.00

steamed

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

greens, cherry tomato, red onion

COLE SLAW

COLE SLAW

$5.00

house made garden slaw with carrot & green onion

PICKLE SPEARS (5)

PICKLE SPEARS (5)

$3.00

koshar dill

SAUCES

SAUCES

$1.00

assorted house made

DRESSING

DRESSING

$1.00

house made

SWEETS

FRIED OREOS

FRIED OREOS

$12.00

side of house made hot fudge

SM ICE CREAM

SM ICE CREAM

$4.00

1 scoop your choice ice cream, choose your toppings

LG ICE CREAM

LG ICE CREAM

$6.00

2 scoops your choice ice cream, choose your toppings

VALRHONA HOT FUDGE SUNDAE

VALRHONA HOT FUDGE SUNDAE

$8.00

scoop chocolate, scoop vanilla topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$5.00

chocolate ice cream between Oreo wafers

GRAB -n-GO

ICED TEA 12oz

ICED TEA 12oz

$3.50
ICED TEA 16oz

ICED TEA 16oz

$4.00
LEMONADE 12oz

LEMONADE 12oz

$3.50
LEMONADE 16oz

LEMONADE 16oz

$4.00
ARNOLD PALMER 12oz

ARNOLD PALMER 12oz

$3.50
ARNOLD PALMER 16oz

ARNOLD PALMER 16oz

$4.00
ICED COFFEE 12oz

ICED COFFEE 12oz

$4.25
ICED COFFEE 16oz

ICED COFFEE 16oz

$4.75
ORANGE JUICE 12oz

ORANGE JUICE 12oz

$4.75
ORANGE JUICE 16oz

ORANGE JUICE 16oz

$4.25
POLAND SPRINGS

POLAND SPRINGS

$3.00
MARTIN APPLE

MARTIN APPLE

$3.75
BOYLAN'S SODA

BOYLAN'S SODA

$3.75
SAN PELL SODA

SAN PELL SODA

$3.75
CAN DIET COKE

CAN DIET COKE

$3.50
CAN COKE

CAN COKE

$3.50
GATORADE

GATORADE

$4.00

HAPPY HOUR

BOTTLES/CANS

$4.00

DRAFT

$6.00

WELL DRINKS

$6.00

SIGNITURE DRINKS

$10.00

MERCH

BLT BOOK

$35.00

FRESH MARKET BOOK

$35.00

GO FISH BOOK

$35.00

LT MUG

$8.00

LT HAT

$18.00

LT SHIRTS

$27.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
