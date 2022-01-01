Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

La Tour Cafe - AINA HAINA

363 Reviews

$$

820 W Hind Dr #1291

Honolulu, HI 96821

Popular Items

Snacks & Sides

Pommes Frites

Pommes Frites

$4.40

Crispy Fries, Salt & Pepper, Served with Swiss Dressing

Garlic Pommes Frites

Garlic Pommes Frites

$5.50

Roasted Garlic, Fried Garlic, Garlic Butter

Sprouted Chili Cheese Fries

Sprouted Chili Cheese Fries

$8.80Out of stock

Pommes Frites Smothered in Vegan Chili, With Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Scallions.

Plant Based Grilled Cheese

Plant Based Grilled Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Plant Based Cream Cheese, American, and Provolone Cheeses on Vegan Shokupan. Served A la Carte.

Chick'n Tenders

Chick'n Tenders

$9.90Out of stock

Gardein Ultimate Plant Based Chick'n Tenders, Served with Pommes Frites and Choice of Dipping Sauce

Umami Broth

Umami Broth

$5.64+

Miso-Mushroom Broth, Roasted Mushrooms and Sun-dried Tomatoes, Fresh Herbs

Salads And Veggies

Brussel Sprouts

$7.90

Charred Brussel Sprouts, Caesar Dressing, Sunflower Crunch

Kabocha Pumpkin

Kabocha Pumpkin

$7.40

Roasted Kabocha Wedges, Chimichurri, Fresh Herbs

Carrot

$7.60Out of stock
Sprouted Salad

Sprouted Salad

$7.25

Leafy Greens, Tomatoes, Carrot Strings, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Garlic Crisps

Caesar Salad

$12.10

Gee's Vegan Chicken Salad

$13.60Out of stock

Plant Based Chicken, pickled lychee, kale, cucumber, Herbs, tomatoes, sesame crunch, crispy lotus root, on leafy greens with a Kizami Shoga vinaigrette

Sprouted Side Salad

Sprouted Side Salad

$2.00

Leafy Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing

Sandwiches

Falafel Banh Mi

Falafel Banh Mi

$10.99

Falafel, Harissa Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.

Mushroom Dip

Mushroom Dip

$14.90

Garlic Roasted Alii, Button, and Maitake Mushrooms, Vegan Mayo, and Caramelized Onions, on a Toasted Organic Rustic Baguette, with Umami Broth Dipping Sauce. Served A la Carte.

Caramelized Vegan Pork Banh Mi

Caramelized Vegan Pork Banh Mi

$13.49Out of stock

Falafel, Harissa Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.

Plant Based Smash Burgers

LTC Sprouted Smash Burger

LTC Sprouted Smash Burger

$8.99

Impossible Patty, “Sprouted” Sauce, Plant Based American Cheese, Red Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on a Vegan Artisan Bun Served A la Carte.

LTC Sprouted Teri Burger

LTC Sprouted Teri Burger

$8.99

Impossible patty, Housemade Teri, Plant Based Mayo & American Cheese, Red Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on a Vegan Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte.

Mix n Match

Macaron & Large Drink Combo

Macaron & Large Drink Combo

$5.99
SIde Salad & Large Drink Combo

SIde Salad & Large Drink Combo

$5.79

Add on a Side Salad with Large Drink of Your Choice

Frites & Large Drink Combo

Frites & Large Drink Combo

$7.55

Add on Pommes Frites with Large Drink of Your Choice

Signature

Mint H2O

Mint H2O

Paradise Tea

Paradise Tea

Chilled Black Tea Mixed with Pineapple Juice and Orgeat Syrup

Macaron & Large Drink Combo

Macaron & Large Drink Combo

$5.99

Click If you would like a straw with your order?

Add this to your cart once if you require a straw with your beverage.

Coffee

La Tour Iced Coffee

La Tour Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Honolulu Coffee Co. Beans

Click If you would like a straw with your order?

Add this to your cart once if you require a straw with your beverage.

Lemonade

Lychee Lemonade

Lychee Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade, Lychee Puree

Li Hing Mui Lemonade

Li Hing Mui Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade, Li Hing Mui

Chee Mui-Ade

Chee Mui-Ade

1/2 Lychee lemonade 1/2 Li hing mui lemonade

Macaron & Large Drink Combo

Macaron & Large Drink Combo

$5.99

Click If you would like a straw with your order?

Add this to your cart once if you require a straw with your beverage.

Fountain

Fountain Drink Small

$3.50

Fountain Drink Large

$4.50

Fountain Drink Quart

$8.85Out of stock

Click If you would like a straw with your order?

Add this to your cart once if you require a straw with your beverage.

Bottled

Water Dasani

Water Dasani

$2.50Out of stock
Juice Apple

Juice Apple

$2.50
Tea Ito En

Tea Ito En

$3.50Out of stock
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.50Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50Out of stock

Macarons

Macaron 6 Pack

Macaron 6 Pack

$13.20
Macaron Baker's Dozen

Macaron Baker's Dozen

$26.40

Buy 12 and get 1 Free!

Macaron 30 Pack

Macaron 30 Pack

$66.00

Frankenberry Macaron

$2.20Out of stock

More Treat than Trick! Frankenberry Cereal mixed with Buttercream filling sandwiched between 2 Pink and White Macaron shells!

Count Chocula Macaron

$2.20

A spooky throwback to childhood! Count Chocula Cereal mixed with Buttercream filling sandwiched between 2 Chocolate shells!

Macaron Birthday Cake

Macaron Birthday Cake

$2.20
Macaron Blueberry Cheesecake

Macaron Blueberry Cheesecake

$2.20
Macaron Chocolate Haupia

Macaron Chocolate Haupia

$2.20
Macaron Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Macaron Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.20Out of stock
Macaron Chocolate

Macaron Chocolate

$2.20
Macaron Coffee

Macaron Coffee

$2.20
Macaron Cookies and Cream

Macaron Cookies and Cream

$2.20
Macaron Cotton Candy

Macaron Cotton Candy

$2.20
Macaron Fruity Pebbles

Macaron Fruity Pebbles

$2.20Out of stock
Macaron Guava

Macaron Guava

$2.20
Macaron Lilikoi

Macaron Lilikoi

$2.20
Macaron Mango

Macaron Mango

$2.20
Macaron Matcha

Macaron Matcha

$2.20
Macaron Red Velvet

Macaron Red Velvet

$2.20
Macaron Salted Caramel

Macaron Salted Caramel

$2.20
Macaron Strawberry Cheesecake

Macaron Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.20
Macaron Vanilla

Macaron Vanilla

$2.20
Macaron & Large Drink Combo

Macaron & Large Drink Combo

$5.99

Kouign Amanns

Plant Based Kouign Amann

Plant Based Kouign Amann

$3.90

A Plant Based Version of Our Signature Original Kouign Amann. Made with Plant Based Butter.

Pumpkin Butter Mochi Kouign Amann

Pumpkin Butter Mochi Kouign Amann

$4.90

A treat for Holiday Season!

Maple Glazed Kouign Amann

$4.40
Kouign Amann Original

Kouign Amann Original

$3.90
Kouign Amann Butter Mochi

Kouign Amann Butter Mochi

$4.90
Kouign Amann Apple Pie

Kouign Amann Apple Pie

$4.90
Kouign Amann Churro

Kouign Amann Churro

$4.40

Breads

Artisan Buns 4 Pack

Artisan Buns 4 Pack

$4.75Out of stock
Shokupan White Single Loaf 5/8" Slice

Shokupan White Single Loaf 5/8" Slice

$3.25
Baguette Rustic 4 Pack

Baguette Rustic 4 Pack

$5.00Out of stock
Sourdough Boule

Sourdough Boule

$4.50

Organic

Hawaiian Honey Oat & Bran

Hawaiian Honey Oat & Bran

$4.50
Shokupan Wheat Single Loaf 1/2" Slice

Shokupan Wheat Single Loaf 1/2" Slice

$3.25
Shokupan White 1/2" Slice

Shokupan White 1/2" Slice

$3.25Out of stock

Croissant Toast Loaf

$8.00Out of stock

Cookies

Cookie Guava

Cookie Guava

$5.50Out of stock
Cookie Mango

Cookie Mango

$5.50Out of stock
Cookie Pineapple

Cookie Pineapple

$5.50Out of stock
Double Chocolate Shortbread Cookie

Double Chocolate Shortbread Cookie

$5.50Out of stock

Lavosh

Lilikoi Lavosh

$6.25

Mango Lavosh

$6.25

Sesame Lavosh

$6.25

Misc Retail

Crisps Cranberry

Crisps Cranberry

$5.50
Crisps Garlic

Crisps Garlic

$5.75
Palmiers

Palmiers

$6.00
KA Crisps

KA Crisps

$6.00Out of stock

Bulk Goods

Swiss Dressing 16oz.

Swiss Dressing 16oz.

$7.00Out of stock
Pickled Daikon & Carrot 12oz.

Pickled Daikon & Carrot 12oz.

$10.00
House B&B Pickles 12oz.

House B&B Pickles 12oz.

$6.00Out of stock
Quart Mint H2O

Quart Mint H2O

$13.50Out of stock
Quart Paradise Tea

Quart Paradise Tea

$13.50Out of stock
Quart Lychee Lemonade

Quart Lychee Lemonade

$13.50Out of stock

Housemade Lemonade, Lychee Puree

Quart La Tour Iced Coffee

Quart La Tour Iced Coffee

$13.50Out of stock
Quart Li Hing Mui Lemonade

Quart Li Hing Mui Lemonade

$13.50Out of stock

Housemade Lemonade, Li Hing Mui

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

LTCPZZA 3pm-8pm Daily! Rustic Quality Fresh

Website

Location

820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu, HI 96821

Directions

