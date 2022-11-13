- Home
- La Tour Cafe - IWILEI
La Tour Cafe - IWILEI
2,871 Reviews
$$
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101
Honolulu, HI 96817
Pizza
Margherita
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, and Lemon Zest on an Organic Sourdough Crust
Chili Lime Chicken Pizza
Chili Oil, Lime Marinated Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Shredded Mozzarella, Cilantro, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust
Alsatian Pzza
Garlic Cream Sauce, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust
Cheesy Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, and EVOO on an Organic Sourdough Crust
Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust
SMG Pizza
Garlic Cream Sauce, Roasted Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust
Vegan Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce, "Daiya" Vegan Cheese, Basil and EVOO on an Organic Sourdough Crust
Kiddy Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust
JMP Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Button Mushrooms, and Jalapenos on a Sourdough Crust
2 Pizza Combo
Choose any 2 Pzzas!
Featured
Soup & Salad
French Onion Soup
House Made, Served With Gruyere Cheese
Tomato Basil Soup
House Made With Tomatoes, Basil, and a Touch of Cream
Crispy Goat Cheese and Beet Salad
Breaded Goat Cheese, Roasted Beets, Leafy Greens, Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberry Crisps
Gee's Chicken Salad
Rotisserie chicken, pickled lychee, kale, cucumber, Herbs, tomatoes, sesame crunch, crispy lotus root, on leafy greens with a Kizami Shoga vinaigrette
Roasted Mushroom Caesar Salad
Garlic Roasted Mushrooms, Leafy Greens, Grape Tomato, Sunflower Crunch, Creamy Hoisin Parmesan Dressing, Garlic Crisps
La Tour Salad
Leafy Greens, Tomatoes, Carrot Strings, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Garlic Crisps
Side Salad
Leafy Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing
Soup Bowl and Salad Combo
Sandwiches
Wagyu French Dip with Au Jus
Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Caramelized Onions, on an Organic Rustic Baguette, with Au Jus Dipping Sauce. Served A la Carte.
Pho-ggie
Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Pho Mayo, Leafy Greens, Shaved Onions, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeño, Lemon on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
Meatball Banh Mi
Vietnamese-Style Chicken Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, LTC Mayo, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
Falafel Banh Mi
Falafel, Harissa Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
Smoked Tuna Sandwich
House-Made Kiawe Tuna Salad, Avocado, Kale, Tomato, Firecracker Sauce, LTC Mayonnaise, on Toasted Honey Oat Bread. Served A la Carte.
Panini
Chicken Pesto Panini
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Spinach, and House Pesto on Sourdough. Served A la Carte.
Turkey and Sun-Dried Tomato Panini
Sliced Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato Spread, and House Pesto on Sourdough. Served A la Carte.
Eggplant Parmesan Panini
Roasted Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Breadcrumbs, Mozzarella, and Parmesan on Sourdough. Served A la Carte.
Melts
Wagyu Melt
Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef, Cheddar, Creamy Hoisin Parmesan Dressing, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.
Kale & Mushroom Grilled Cheese
Baby Kale, Garlic Roasted Mushrooms, Cotija and Havarti Cheese, Whipped Cream Cheese, Garlic Butter, on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Havarti, and Whipped Cream Cheese on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.
Tuna Melt
House-Made Kiawe Smoked Tuna Salad, American Cheese, Kale, LTC Mayonnaise, on Organic Sourdough. Served A la Carte.
Burgers
LTC Teri Burger
House Made Teri Sauce on a Wagyu Burger Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Sliced Red Onion, on a Toasted Artisan Bun.
La Tour Burger
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Caramelized Onion, Sliced Tomato, Chimichurri, Creamy Dijon, and Havarti on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.
Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeño, Creamy Dijon, and Cheddar on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.
Veggie Burger
Falafel Patty, Chimichurri, Avocado, Harissa Hummus, Leafy Greens, Tomato and Red Onion on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte.
Sides & Extras
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Garlic Pommes Frites
Roasted Garlic, Fried Garlic, Garlic Butter
Pommes Frites
Crispy Fries, Salt & Pepper, Served with Swiss Dressing
Mac & Cheese
Cheddar, Havarti and Parmesan, Bechamel, Macaroni, Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs.
Side Salad
Leafy Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing
House Bread & Butter Pickles
Falafel 4 Pieces
Breaded Goat Cheese Balls 4 pc
Extra Garlic Crisp
Side Balasamic
Side Swiss
Au Jus Cup
Au Jus only on the side
Veggie Patty
Truffle'd BBQ Sauce
Mix n Match
Signature
Coffee
Lemonade
Lychee Lemonade
Housemade Lemonade, Lychee Puree
Li Hing Mui Lemonade
Housemade Lemonade, Li Hing Mui
Chee Mui-Ade
1/2 Lychee lemonade 1/2 Li hing mui lemonade
Macaron & Large Drink Combo
Fountain
Macarons
Macaron 6 Pack
Macaron Baker's Dozen
Buy 12 and get 1 Free!
Macaron 30 Pack
Frankenberry Macaron
More Treat than Trick! Frankenberry Cereal mixed with Buttercream filling sandwiched between 2 Pink and White Macaron shells!
Count Chocula Macaron
A spooky throwback to childhood! Count Chocula Cereal mixed with Buttercream filling sandwiched between 2 Chocolate shells!