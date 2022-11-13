Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

La Tour Cafe - IWILEI

2,871 Reviews

$$

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101

Honolulu, HI 96817

Pizza

Margherita

$15.99

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, and Lemon Zest on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Chili Lime Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Chili Oil, Lime Marinated Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Shredded Mozzarella, Cilantro, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Alsatian Pzza

$15.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Cheesy Pizza

$15.99

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, and EVOO on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust

SMG Pizza

$16.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Roasted Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Red Sauce, "Daiya" Vegan Cheese, Basil and EVOO on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Kiddy Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust

JMP Pizza

$15.99

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Button Mushrooms, and Jalapenos on a Sourdough Crust

2 Pizza Combo

$29.00

Choose any 2 Pzzas!

Featured

Utensils and Straws by request only

Add to your cart if you require utensils/ straws with your order.

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

Out of stock

House Made, Served With Gruyere Cheese

Tomato Basil Soup

Out of stock

House Made With Tomatoes, Basil, and a Touch of Cream

Crispy Goat Cheese and Beet Salad

$11.50

Breaded Goat Cheese, Roasted Beets, Leafy Greens, Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberry Crisps

Gee's Chicken Salad

$10.99

Rotisserie chicken, pickled lychee, kale, cucumber, Herbs, tomatoes, sesame crunch, crispy lotus root, on leafy greens with a Kizami Shoga vinaigrette

Roasted Mushroom Caesar Salad

$13.99

Garlic Roasted Mushrooms, Leafy Greens, Grape Tomato, Sunflower Crunch, Creamy Hoisin Parmesan Dressing, Garlic Crisps

La Tour Salad

$7.25

Leafy Greens, Tomatoes, Carrot Strings, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Garlic Crisps

Side Salad

$2.00

Leafy Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing

Soup Bowl and Salad Combo

$10.99
Sandwiches

Served With Pickles And a Choice of Side Salad with Swiss Dressing or House Made Chips
Wagyu French Dip with Au Jus

$12.65

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Caramelized Onions, on an Organic Rustic Baguette, with Au Jus Dipping Sauce. Served A la Carte.

Pho-ggie

$15.25

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Pho Mayo, Leafy Greens, Shaved Onions, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeño, Lemon on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.

Meatball Banh Mi

$10.99

Vietnamese-Style Chicken Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, LTC Mayo, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.

Falafel Banh Mi

$10.99

Falafel, Harissa Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.

Smoked Tuna Sandwich

$9.79

House-Made Kiawe Tuna Salad, Avocado, Kale, Tomato, Firecracker Sauce, LTC Mayonnaise, on Toasted Honey Oat Bread. Served A la Carte.

Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$10.99

Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Spinach, and House Pesto on Sourdough. Served A la Carte.

Turkey and Sun-Dried Tomato Panini

$10.99

Sliced Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato Spread, and House Pesto on Sourdough. Served A la Carte.

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

$10.99

Roasted Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Breadcrumbs, Mozzarella, and Parmesan on Sourdough. Served A la Carte.

Melts

Wagyu Melt

$10.45

Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef, Cheddar, Creamy Hoisin Parmesan Dressing, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.

Kale & Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$8.69

Baby Kale, Garlic Roasted Mushrooms, Cotija and Havarti Cheese, Whipped Cream Cheese, Garlic Butter, on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Cheddar, Havarti, and Whipped Cream Cheese on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.

Tuna Melt

$9.79

House-Made Kiawe Smoked Tuna Salad, American Cheese, Kale, LTC Mayonnaise, on Organic Sourdough. Served A la Carte.

Burgers

Served A la Carte.
LTC Teri Burger

$10.99

House Made Teri Sauce on a Wagyu Burger Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Sliced Red Onion, on a Toasted Artisan Bun.

La Tour Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Angus Steak Burger Patty, Caramelized Onion, Sliced Tomato, Chimichurri, Creamy Dijon, and Havarti on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.

Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Angus Steak Burger Patty, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeño, Creamy Dijon, and Cheddar on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.

Veggie Burger

$9.90Out of stock

Falafel Patty, Chimichurri, Avocado, Harissa Hummus, Leafy Greens, Tomato and Red Onion on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte.

Sides & Extras

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$7.50
Garlic Pommes Frites

$5.50

Roasted Garlic, Fried Garlic, Garlic Butter

Pommes Frites

$4.40

Crispy Fries, Salt & Pepper, Served with Swiss Dressing

Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Cheddar, Havarti and Parmesan, Bechamel, Macaroni, Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs.

Side Salad

$2.00

Leafy Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing

House Bread & Butter Pickles

$0.50
Falafel 4 Pieces

$2.00

Breaded Goat Cheese Balls 4 pc

$2.50

Extra Garlic Crisp

$0.50
Side Balasamic

$0.75
Side Swiss

$0.75

Au Jus Cup

$1.00

Au Jus only on the side

Veggie Patty

$2.00

Truffle'd BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Mix n Match

Macaron & Large Drink Combo

$5.99

$5.99
SIde Salad & Large Drink Combo

$5.79

Add on a Side Salad with Large Drink of Your Choice

Frites & Large Drink Combo

$7.55

Add on Pommes Frites with Large Drink of Your Choice

Signature

Mint H2O

Paradise Tea

Paradise Tea

Chilled Black Tea Mixed with Pineapple Juice and Orgeat Syrup

Click If you would like a straw with your order?

Coffee

La Tour Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Honolulu Coffee Co. Beans

Lemonade

Lychee Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade, Lychee Puree

Li Hing Mui Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade, Li Hing Mui

Chee Mui-Ade

1/2 Lychee lemonade 1/2 Li hing mui lemonade

Fountain

Fountain Drink Small

$3.50

Fountain Drink Large

$4.50

Fountain Drink Quart

$8.85

Click If you would like a straw with your order?

Add this to your cart once if you require a straw with your beverage.

Bottled

Water Dasani

$2.50
Juice Apple

$2.50
Tea Ito En

$3.50
Coca Cola

$3.50
Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

$3.50

Macarons

Macaron 6 Pack

$13.20
Macaron Baker's Dozen

$26.40

Buy 12 and get 1 Free!

Macaron 30 Pack

$66.00

Frankenberry Macaron

$2.20Out of stock

More Treat than Trick! Frankenberry Cereal mixed with Buttercream filling sandwiched between 2 Pink and White Macaron shells!

Count Chocula Macaron

$2.20

A spooky throwback to childhood! Count Chocula Cereal mixed with Buttercream filling sandwiched between 2 Chocolate shells!

Macaron Birthday Cake

$2.20
Macaron Blueberry Cheesecake

$2.20
Macaron Chocolate Haupia

$2.20
Macaron Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.20
Macaron Chocolate

$2.20
Macaron Coffee

$2.20
Macaron Cookies and Cream

$2.20
Macaron Cotton Candy

$2.20
Macaron Fruity Pebbles

$2.20
Macaron Guava

$2.20
Macaron Lilikoi

$2.20
Macaron Mango

$2.20
Macaron Matcha

$2.20
Macaron Red Velvet

$2.20
Macaron Salted Caramel

$2.20
Macaron Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.20
Macaron Vanilla

$2.20
Kouign Amanns

Pumpkin Butter Mochi Kouign Amann

$4.90Out of stock

A treat for Holiday Season!

Maple Glazed Kouign Amann

$4.40Out of stock
Kouign Amann Original

$3.90Out of stock
Kouign Amann Butter Mochi

$4.90Out of stock
Kouign Amann Apple Pie

$4.90Out of stock
Kouign Amann Churro

$4.40Out of stock

Breads

Artisan Buns 4 Pack

$4.75
Shokupan White Single Loaf 5/8" Slice

$3.25Out of stock
Baguette Rustic 4 Pack

$5.00
Sourdough Boule

$4.50Out of stock

Organic

Hawaiian Honey Oat & Bran

$4.50Out of stock
Shokupan Wheat Single Loaf 1/2" Slice

$3.25Out of stock